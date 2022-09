The Johnston Police Department gave away a brand new set of wheels to Kent, who was “Busted in a Good Way” this summer. Kent received the ticket for safely wearing a helmet while pedaling his bicycle. Luckily his ticket wasn’t one he had to pay for. Kent was able to redeem a free ice cream cone at Van Dee’s Ice Cream Shoppe and his ticket went into a drawing for a new bicycle.

