Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Gunna Makes Surprise Cameo In Latest Episode Of ‘Atlanta’
Gunna has made his acting debut on the latest episode of Atlanta, appearing in a speaking scene alongside Paper Boi, played by Brian Tyree Henry. The scene, which aired Thursday night (September 29), finds the two rappers engaged in a game of Uno, which Gunna seems to be losing. As Paper Boi slams down a “wild” card, calling out the color yellow, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper accuses him of cheating.
wclk.com
Making Black America Premieres on PBS on October 4 at 9PM - Watch with WCLK on Twitter
Making Black America Through The Grapevine is the latest offering from historian, documentarian, and scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. The four-part series will premier in Atlanta on WABE on Tuesday, October 4th at 9PM. Check your local listings for the PBS broadcast in your area. Gates speaks about our community...
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Lil’ Kim, Wu-Tang Clan, and Other Artists Will Perform a Special Tribute During the Show
The BET Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards have featured tributes in the past, and the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards are no different. The show will host a special tribute to Loud Records, performed by artists including Lil' Kim, Remy Ma, and the Wu-Tang Clan.
secretatlanta.co
Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Blacktoberfest Celebration
Blacktoberfest is an awesome festival kicking off this annual tradition in Atlanta, a celebration of beer, food, art, and entertainment that’ll take place during the second weekend of October. This will be the third installment of the beloved festival, founded by Black Brew’s Culture in Saint Louis. Finally...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Neighborhoods In Atlanta To Buy A Home
Atlanta is one of the most desirable cities in the U.S. to live in. Learn about some of the best neighborhoods in Atlanta, as well as the median house price.
wclk.com
The Atlanta Business League Celebrates Women Entrepreneurs at the 38th Annual Super Tuesday Conference
The Atlanta Business League (ABL) is a WCLK business partner that is hosting the 38th Annual Super Tuesday Conference and the 25th Annual Women of Vision Breakfast on Tuesday, October 4th. The theme for this year’s event is One Great Day and Putting Together the Pieces. Leona Barr-Davenport is the CEO of the Atlanta Business League, which will celebrate its 90th anniversary in 2024.
Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)
If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
wclk.com
Black Radio United For the Vote will hosts a TOWN HALL at CAU on October 4th, Bringing the Candidates to The Community
During the last election cycle in 2020, an informal group of Black Radio executives in Atlanta came together to promote voting for the good of our community. They formed Black Radio United For The Vote. WCLK Program Director David C. Linton leads our station activities for the group. I asked...
RELATED PEOPLE
money.com
Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
Major changes happening to annual AJC Peachtree Road race in 2023
ATLANTA — Big changes are coming to the 54th annual Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race next year and how you register. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. For the first time in more than 30 years there will not be a lottery. Participation will be...
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greenery
Boone's at Bobby Jones Golf CourseMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Overlooking Bobby Jones Golf Course along Tanyard Creek in Atlanta is Boone’s restaurant. You don't need to be a member to dine at the restaurant either. There's a beautiful patio for the fall evenings that begin with beautiful skies and continue with perfect temperatures.
This Atlanta Man Debunked 6 Myths About The City & They're Brutally Honest
Atlanta is experiencing a major surge in population as Americans from across the country flock to the city to relocate. One influencer thinks that this "great migration" has led to misconceptions surrounding Georgia's capital city, and wants to set the record straight from a local's perspective. In a viral video...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MacKenzie Scott donates $8 million to Atlanta scholarship organization
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $8 million to Achieve Atlanta, which provides need-based college scholarships to local students.
secretatlanta.co
10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month
With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
Former metro Atlanta high school basketball standout diagnosed with cancer
TYRONE, Ga. — A former star high school basketball player from metro Atlanta has been diagnosed with cancer, according to his college team. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Myles Rice was a top 15 college basketball prospect when he played for Sandy Creek High...
WSFA
Tuskegee, Clark Atlanta set to faceoff Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers will travel to play Clark Atlanta University Saturday afternoon. The Golden Tigers are 2-2 for the season and the CAU Panthers are 1-3. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. TIME: 3 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Panther Stadium, Atlanta, Ga. Not reading this story on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Atlanta Medical Center ER will close in 2 weeks, Wellstar announces
ATLANTA — The emergency department at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center will now close weeks before the full hospital shuts down. It will start diverting emergency patents even before that, the hospital announced Thursday. Patients who received treatment at AMC told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the hospital is a...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway
HAMPTON — The fair’s in town and with it comes funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such...
saportareport.com
Larry Stewart named chair of Atlanta Housing authority
Permanent board leadership at the Atlanta Housing authority is now in place. The AH board voted unanimously on Wednesday to name Larry Stewart as its chair. He succeeds Tené Traylor, who had been serving as chair on an interim basis since May. The board also named Sarah Kirsch as vice chair.
‘Diamond Doris’: notorious jewelry thief details life of crime in exclusive interview with Channel 2
ATLANTA — She’s a notorious jewel thief who stole millions of dollars’ worth of bling around the world. Nicknamed “Diamond Doris” — Doris Payne, 91 — is the focus of documentaries and books detailing her life as a jewel thief spanning cities across the world, especially right here in Atlanta.
Comments / 0