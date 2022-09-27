ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunna Makes Surprise Cameo In Latest Episode Of ‘Atlanta’

Gunna has made his acting debut on the latest episode of Atlanta, appearing in a speaking scene alongside Paper Boi, played by Brian Tyree Henry. The scene, which aired Thursday night (September 29), finds the two rappers engaged in a game of Uno, which Gunna seems to be losing. As Paper Boi slams down a “wild” card, calling out the color yellow, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper accuses him of cheating.
ATLANTA, GA
Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Blacktoberfest Celebration

Blacktoberfest is an awesome festival kicking off this annual tradition in Atlanta, a celebration of beer, food, art, and entertainment that’ll take place during the second weekend of October. This will be the third installment of the beloved festival, founded by Black Brew’s Culture in Saint Louis. Finally...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Carlton, GA
Atlanta, GA
The Atlanta Business League Celebrates Women Entrepreneurs at the 38th Annual Super Tuesday Conference

The Atlanta Business League (ABL) is a WCLK business partner that is hosting the 38th Annual Super Tuesday Conference and the 25th Annual Women of Vision Breakfast on Tuesday, October 4th. The theme for this year’s event is One Great Day and Putting Together the Pieces. Leona Barr-Davenport is the CEO of the Atlanta Business League, which will celebrate its 90th anniversary in 2024.
ATLANTA, GA
Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)

If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
ATLANTA, GA
10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month

With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
ATLANTA, GA
Tuskegee, Clark Atlanta set to faceoff Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers will travel to play Clark Atlanta University Saturday afternoon. The Golden Tigers are 2-2 for the season and the CAU Panthers are 1-3. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. TIME: 3 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Panther Stadium, Atlanta, Ga. Not reading this story on...
TUSKEGEE, AL
Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON — The fair’s in town and with it comes funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such...
HAMPTON, GA
Larry Stewart named chair of Atlanta Housing authority

Permanent board leadership at the Atlanta Housing authority is now in place. The AH board voted unanimously on Wednesday to name Larry Stewart as its chair. He succeeds Tené Traylor, who had been serving as chair on an interim basis since May. The board also named Sarah Kirsch as vice chair.
ATLANTA, GA

