WEBINAR: Maximizing Water Resources through Integrating a Multi-benefit Approach into Land Use Planning from 10am to 11am. Panelists will share with attendees how and why they prioritize water projects that incorporate a multi-benefit approach in land use planning. From state-level funding to the economics of project valuations, to working with planners to design and implement environments that are equitable and resilient, this webinar will demonstrate how to integrate and scale a multi-benefit approach for the greatest community benefits. Click here to register.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO