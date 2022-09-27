Read full article on original website
Traffic signals in Hutchinson to operate full time starting Friday night
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Motorists who have very early commutes or drive through the city overnight will notice a change in the traffic signals starting Friday. According to Hutchinson Public Works, the traffic signals will remain in normal operation 24 hours a day. “After some discussion with engineering consultants, we...
Hays citywide cleanup: Almost time to set out items
The annual alley cleanup is an opportunity to discard items that would not be picked up in the normal refuse collection. The 2022 fall cleanup will begin on Oct. 17. Items should be out by 7 a.m. Items can be set out beginning Oct. 1. The annual fall cleanup consists...
🎙 USD 489 to consider rebranding Hays High, Middle schools
Hays USD 489 will be sending surveys soon to the high school and middle school parents on a proposed rebranding of the high school and middle school. As part of a bond issue passed in May, USD 489 will build a new high school and renovate the current high school building into a middle school.
Volunteers make 25 stops on first weekend of Great Bend cleanup
The dumpsters are filling up at Sunflower Diversified Services on east 10th Street in Great Bend. Two dozen Damn It, Do It volunteers helped with the city-wide cleanup in Great Bend, picking up various items for disposal at 25 residences around the city. "We took everything from tires on rims,...
Driver sustains serious injuries after Mack Truck flips on Kansas highway
RUSSELL, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver in Russell Co. has sustained serious injuries after his Mack Truck flipped several times along a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 281 about three miles north of Russell.
Kansas motorcyclist killed in collision with deer
STAFFORD, Kan. (KWCH) - A 25-year-old man died Sunday evening in Stafford County when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a deer. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on SE 80th Avenue, a little more than half a mile north of SE 60th Street, about six miles south of Stafford.
Woman struck by vehicle in Great Bend domestic dispute
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, at about 5:15 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 3322 Railroad Avenue in reference to a reported disturbance. Individuals at the scene reported a female had been struck by a vehicle and there had also been a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located the...
Resolution sought by Reno County Commission on liquor by the drink
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners have approved the first steps that could bring a vote on liquor by the drink back before voters as soon as next year. During Tuesday's meeting, the commission approved having a resolution drawn up that would bring the proposal to remove the required 30% food sales requirement for liquor by the drink.
Police find a large amount of fentanyl following Garden City traffic stop
A large amount of fentanyl was recovered in Garden City following a weekend traffic stop.
Nearly a pound of fentanyl-laced meth found in Garden City
Law enforcement officers say they found nearly a pound of meth during a traffic stop in Garden City on Wednesday.
Hutch PD Investigation Leads to Arrest of Two Belle Plaine Residents on Juvenile Solicitation Charges
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two Belle Plaine Residents have been taken into custody as a result of a Hutchinson Police Special Operations and Investigations Bureau case into a juvenile sex offense. Captain Michael Collins said Mark Rank, 57 of Belle Plaine, was arrested for electronic solicitation of a child 14-15...
Man seriously injured in crash during police chase in southwest Kansas
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - After a police chase in Garden City, a 37-year-old man who is suspected of numerous traffic violations has been taken into custody and flown to a hospital for injuries sustained in the pursuit. Police say that at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, they responded to reports of...
Unique bakery opens outside Gorham, Kansas
RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The small Russell County town of Gorham recently got a little sweeter. An area resident recently decided to quit her day job and open a bakery, making cakes, cookies and pies, all from her grandmother’s recipes. Sitting just outside of Gorham, Indulge Sweet Treats...
Hutchinson police arrest 2 in child solicitation case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Hutchinson police have arrested two people following an investigation into an alleged juvenile sex offense. Capt. Michael Collins said Mark Rank, 57, was booked for one count of electronic solicitation -- believing the child to be 14 to 15 years of age -- and two counts of indecent solicitation of a child. Margaret Myrick, 61, was arrested for conspiracy to commit indecent solicitation of a child.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/28)
BOOKED: Tara Bailey on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $1,044 cash only. BOOKED: Trent Rein on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Domestic Battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond. BOOKED: Marcus Miller on two Great Bend Municipal Court warrants...
Benefit polka concert for mfc Oct. 29
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mollie B & Squeezebox with Ted Lange will be performing at Journey @ Yoder on Saturday evening, October 29th at 6:30 p.m. to benefit Mennonite Friendship Communities. The concert will include a selection of their religious music as well as some of their other favorites.
