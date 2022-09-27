ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward, KS

Hays Post

Hays citywide cleanup: Almost time to set out items

The annual alley cleanup is an opportunity to discard items that would not be picked up in the normal refuse collection. The 2022 fall cleanup will begin on Oct. 17. Items should be out by 7 a.m. Items can be set out beginning Oct. 1. The annual fall cleanup consists...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎙 USD 489 to consider rebranding Hays High, Middle schools

Hays USD 489 will be sending surveys soon to the high school and middle school parents on a proposed rebranding of the high school and middle school. As part of a bond issue passed in May, USD 489 will build a new high school and renovate the current high school building into a middle school.
HAYS, KS
WIBW

Driver sustains serious injuries after Mack Truck flips on Kansas highway

RUSSELL, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver in Russell Co. has sustained serious injuries after his Mack Truck flipped several times along a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 281 about three miles north of Russell.
RUSSELL, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas motorcyclist killed in collision with deer

STAFFORD, Kan. (KWCH) - A 25-year-old man died Sunday evening in Stafford County when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a deer. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on SE 80th Avenue, a little more than half a mile north of SE 60th Street, about six miles south of Stafford.
STAFFORD, KS
Hutch Post

Resolution sought by Reno County Commission on liquor by the drink

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners have approved the first steps that could bring a vote on liquor by the drink back before voters as soon as next year. During Tuesday's meeting, the commission approved having a resolution drawn up that would bring the proposal to remove the required 30% food sales requirement for liquor by the drink.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Unique bakery opens outside Gorham, Kansas

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The small Russell County town of Gorham recently got a little sweeter. An area resident recently decided to quit her day job and open a bakery, making cakes, cookies and pies, all from her grandmother’s recipes. Sitting just outside of Gorham, Indulge Sweet Treats...
GORHAM, KS
KAKE TV

Hutchinson police arrest 2 in child solicitation case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Hutchinson police have arrested two people following an investigation into an alleged juvenile sex offense. Capt. Michael Collins said Mark Rank, 57, was booked for one count of electronic solicitation -- believing the child to be 14 to 15 years of age -- and two counts of indecent solicitation of a child. Margaret Myrick, 61, was arrested for conspiracy to commit indecent solicitation of a child.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/28)

BOOKED: Tara Bailey on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $1,044 cash only. BOOKED: Trent Rein on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Domestic Battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond. BOOKED: Marcus Miller on two Great Bend Municipal Court warrants...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Benefit polka concert for mfc Oct. 29

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mollie B & Squeezebox with Ted Lange will be performing at Journey @ Yoder on Saturday evening, October 29th at 6:30 p.m. to benefit Mennonite Friendship Communities. The concert will include a selection of their religious music as well as some of their other favorites.
HUTCHINSON, KS

