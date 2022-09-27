ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir City, TN

wvlt.tv

Smokies denied Southern League Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies lost their final game of the season Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium,11-4, in Game 3 of the Southern League Championship Series to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. With the loss, the Smokies fell a game short of their first outright championship since 1978. For...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Arian Foster Dissolves Animosity with Tennessee Football

Former Tennessee running back Arian Foster returned to the Tennessee football program for the first time in a decade this past weekend during the Florida game. Foster and Tennessee haven’t had the best of relationships over the stretch of time. In 2013, Foster admitted that he had received money while at Tennessee in the “Schooled: The Price of College Sports” documentary. Foster has explained his side of the story before, but shed new light on the situation this week on a podcast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay's stop in Knoxville sees yet another year-over-year surge

College GameDay’s stop in Knoxville was a success. Rocky Top was buzzing, and it’s obvious people are excited that college football is back and in full swing. College GameDay’s Week 4 broadcast was viewed by an average of 1.9 million people, with the final hour totaling 2.6 million viewers. That’s an increase of 21% from last season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rocky Top, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee’s Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills

Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utsports.com

Lady Vols Share TV Schedule, Tip Times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 2022-23 Southeastern Conference women's basketball television schedule was released on Wednesday, clearing the way for the University of Tennessee to reveal nearly all tip times and TV designations for the upcoming season. Fans interested in being part of one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
lcpantherpress.com

It’s about time for Tennessee Football!

The Volunteers 2022 season has been a good one for all University of Tennessee students and fans alike. Neyland Stadium has been slammed packed every game we’ve had there, which is not too far from normal because everyone knows how faithful our UT fans can be, but ever since the Vols shot up in the top 10, it’s been a crazy season. Camden Carter (12) shares his thoughts on this Vol season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
#Volleyball Players
newstalk987.com

The University of Tennessee Dismisses a Cheerleader Involved in an Abuse Scandal

A University of Tennessee Cheerleader is off the team after being named in a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit. Tennessee-based Premier Athletics and athlete and coach Dominick Frizzell, the UT cheerleader, named in the suit which alleges that inappropriate behavior, such as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Hog and Hominy: The Tale of Knoxville Tamales

Whether it’s Good Golly Tamale or someone selling them out of their trunk at a church sale, the tamale tradition is alive and well in Knoxville. Eighty years before the first Hispanic restaurant opened in Knoxville, the people of the city were enjoying the savory taste of tamales. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Volleyball
Sports
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee

If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
Whiskey Riff

Tennessee Krogers Officially Launch Kane Brown Cereal And No, It’s Not An April Fools Joke

No, it’s not April Fools…. Kane Brown’s cereal is coming to a Kroger near you (well, if you’re in parts of Tennessee). The cereal was originally unveiled earlier this year, going for $10 a box on his website, yep… $10 for a box of cereal. But hey, when you’re charging $85 bucks for a plain t-shirt that says “Family,” $10 cereal sounds like a steal.
TENNESSEE STATE
weatherboy.com

Weekend Ends with Fresh Tennessee Earthquake

Seismic activity for the weekend wrapped up with a fresh, albeit weak, earthquake in eastern Tennessee today. According to USGS, an earthquake rated as a magnitude 1.9 event rattled the area beneath Madisonville, Tennessee just inside of the Joyce Kilmer-Slickrock Wilderness. The earthquake hit at 7:52 am today, local time; the epicenter was roughly 10.4 km deep.
TENNESSEE STATE

