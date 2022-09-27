September 28, 2022 – Southeast Georgia Health System leadership continues to closely monitor Hurricane Ian and is committed to meeting the health care needs of the communities it serves. As such, the Brunswick and Camden Campus hospitals will remain open throughout Hurricane Ian and continue to care for inpatients, including maternity patients, as well as perform scheduled elective surgeries. The Emergency Care Centers will also remain open, along with most of our outpatient services, such as, infusion and chemotherapy, dialysis, rehabilitation services, radiology and imaging services, and outpatient lab services.

BRUNSWICK, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO