McIntosh County emergency officials preach preparedness ahead of Ian’s possible impacts
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Ian’s path is still somewhat unclear so McIntosh County’s emergency officials are preparing for every situation. The McIntosh County Emergency Management Agency is no stranger to the consequences of bad weather. In fact, they used to have a different building before it was destroyed by a tornado. EMA Director Ty Poppell knows how important it is to be prepared.
County Bulletin: Don’t Drop Your Guard Yet
Hurricane Ian was downgraded overnight to a Tropical Storm. However, the storm’s current track does not exclude Nassau County from the projected storm surge. Yesterday, sea levels in Nassau County were already a foot higher than normal due to the Nor’easter we’ve been experiencing. The first bands of the storm have not reached Nassau County yet. The storm is still projected to bring another 3-6 feet of storm surge along the coast over the next 48 hours.
Brunswick (GA) Fire Department Plans Major Expansion
Larry Hobbs – The Brunswick News, Ga. Sep. 28—A proposed restructuring of the Brunswick Fire Department would add a dozen new positions with a price tag that could exceed $300,000, but acting city Fire Chief Tim White said the move is long overdue. White and acting assistant fire...
City Emergency Declared
Fernandina Beach declares city emergency ahead of Hurrican Ian. Joining the governor and the county, Fernandina Beach City Manager Dale Martin and Mayor Mike Lednovich have jointly declared a state of emergency in the city. It will remain in effect until further notice. Martin said city staff and emergency personnel...
Two Coastal Georgia bridges will close due to Hurricane Ian
For the safety of the traveling public, The Georgia Department of Transportation is closing the Talmadge Memorial Bridge on US 17 over the Savannah River and the Sidney Lanier Bridge on US 17 over the Brunswick River to all vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. Thursday, due to anticipated gale-force winds from Hurricane Ian.
CoastFest 2022 in Brunswick Postponed Due to Potential Impacts from Ian
CoastFest 2022, planned for Saturday, Oct. 1, in Brunswick, has been postponed due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Coastal Resources Division (CRD) of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced today. “We were hoping the storm’s path would change and allow us to host CoastFest this year,...
Southeast Georgia Health System Provides Update on Services Offered During Hurricane Ian
September 28, 2022 – Southeast Georgia Health System leadership continues to closely monitor Hurricane Ian and is committed to meeting the health care needs of the communities it serves. As such, the Brunswick and Camden Campus hospitals will remain open throughout Hurricane Ian and continue to care for inpatients, including maternity patients, as well as perform scheduled elective surgeries. The Emergency Care Centers will also remain open, along with most of our outpatient services, such as, infusion and chemotherapy, dialysis, rehabilitation services, radiology and imaging services, and outpatient lab services.
Trio of new murals spotlight change in Brunswick
On Saturday, Sept. 24, Brunswick celebrated the completion of three new public murals. Artist Sheila Pree Bright worked with the Brunswick community, The New Georgia project, and Living Walls to help bring awareness to social and political struggles through the project, “Honoring the Past and Building the Future.”. The...
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
Local state of emergency in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday night to declare a local state of emergency for the county in preparation of Hurricane Ian. Declaring a local state of emergency allows government officials quick access to resources to help manage a crisis...
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
Ian Bulletin Number One
Nassau County is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian. While it’s still too early to determine the exact impacts of the storm locally, preparations are taking place to ensure we are ready. At a minimal, Nassau County is expected to receive heavy rains and flooding. Nassau County residents living in...
Georgia Ports Authority opens its doors to Nissan to better serve US markets
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Nissan North America has chosen Georgia as a new point of entry to serve U.S. markets. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Nissan will join two dozen other major automakers at Colonel’s Island in the port of Brunswick. Nissan says Brunswick’s...
Tropical Storm Watch issued for coastal communities in Georgia, South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The start of our week will be dry ahead of moisture from Hurricane Ian moving in during the middle and end of the week, impacting us as a tropical storm. Ian made landfall over Western Cuba this morning and will continue to strengthen today and tomorrow.
Waycross man’s murderer sentenced to life
BRUNSWICK — A Brunswick man was found guilty of shooting and killing a Waycross man in Glynn County back in September 2021, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Ricky Morrow, 58, was sentenced to life in prison Friday, September 23, for the September 27, 2021 murder of Michael Allen “Redd” Propes, 23. He was charged with felony Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, announced District Attorney Keith Higgins.
