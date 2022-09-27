Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nwmissouri.edu
Summer internships help students enhance profession-based experience
Northwest Missouri State University students completed an array of summer internships — ranging from working with the National Football League to an opera company — while applying the knowledge and skills they’re learning in their coursework. “Internships are so valuable because they allow students to be exposed...
kttn.com
Audio: North Central Missouri College nursing instructors assist passenger on aircraft after he collapses
Three North Central Missouri College nursing instructors helped revive a man on an airplane on September 15th. Simulation Skills Lab Coordinator Vel Westbrook from the Trenton campus and Cydney Bestgen and Sophia Swink from the Maryville campus were on their way back to Kansas City from a simulation nursing conference in Houston, Texas when the event happened.
nwmissouri.edu
2 southwest Iowa students receiving Butler, Faust scholarships
Pictured left to right are Drey Newell, Michael Faust and Brianna Wilson (Photo by Lauren Adams/Northwest Missouri State University) Northwest Missouri State University has again awarded scholarships this fall to a pair of students in honor of two Atlantic, Iowa, natives with ties to the University. Northwest’s Michael L. Faust...
Missouri man injured after rear-end crash
ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Tuesday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1993 GMC passenger vehicle driven by John D. Pitts, 43, Fairfax, was westbound on Highway 136 at Interstate 29 in Rock Port. The GMC rear-ended...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Fairfax Man Hurt In Two Vehicle Crash
A two-vehicle rear-ending accident Tuesday left a Fairfax, Missouri man with minor injuries. According tot he accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 47-year-old Fairfax resident John D. Pitts was driving a 1993 GMC westbound on Missouri Route 136 at the intersection with Interstate 29 on the city limits of Rock Port at 11 A.M. Tuesday when a 1998 Volvo he was following began to slow to turn onto the Interstate.
Missouri woman injured after semi, SUV crash
HOLT COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Monday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2000 International semi driven by Billie L. Cronk, 80, Maryville, was westbound on U.S. 59 a mile and one half east of Craig. A westbound Dodge...
News Channel Nebraska
Rock Port teen injured in Highway 275 accident
HAMBURG - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a one-vehicle, injury accident in Atchison County Saturday. A 15-year-old old Rock Port, Mo., boy was driving a Chevy Silverado that left Highway 275 south of Hamburg and went down an embankment before striking the ground. The youth was taken to Grape Community...
northwestmoinfo.com
Craig Resident Involved in Collision with Tractor Trailer in Holt County Monday
(HOLT COUNTY, MO) – A Craig resident is suffering injuries following a collision with a tractor trailer in Holt County Monday. At 3:20 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an accident occurred when 74-year-old Janice Dougherty who was driving a 2018 Dodge Durango Westbound on US Highway 59 (one and a half miles East of Craig) attempted to pass a 2000 International tractor trailer driven by 80-year-old Billie Cronk of Maryville that was also heading westbound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
Savannah Man Seriously Injured in Andrew County Accident Monday
(ANDREW COUNTY, MO) – A Savannah man is suffering from serious injuries following a motorcycle accident that occurred in Andrew County Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 2:37 P.M. 55-year-old Kyle W. Karr was eastbound on Route T when his 1990 Harley Davidson was following another vehicle too closely.
kchi.com
Six Booked Into Jails For Livingston County
Six bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement Agencies are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Daviess County authorities arrested 60-year-old Danny Ray Souders of Jamesport on a Probation Violation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for October 6th.
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested in Ray County on Drug Charges
RAY COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was arrested on drug charges this (Thursday) morning in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 21-year old Tyler C. Daugherty was arrested on allegations of felony possession of a controlled substance (THC); possession of drug paraphernalia; and speeding at 9:30 am. Daugherty was released with charges pending.
northwestmoinfo.com
Cainsville Resident Arrested on Theft Charges
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Cainsville man is now in custody on felony charges stemming from an incident alleged to have taken place on September 15th. Twenty-nine year old Dakoda Wright is alleged to have stolen a head gate from a cow lot near Blythedale. Authorities say the owner was able to recover the gate after an eyewitness came forward with information on its location.
Comments / 0