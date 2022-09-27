HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Cainsville man is now in custody on felony charges stemming from an incident alleged to have taken place on September 15th. Twenty-nine year old Dakoda Wright is alleged to have stolen a head gate from a cow lot near Blythedale. Authorities say the owner was able to recover the gate after an eyewitness came forward with information on its location.

