6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
3 of the most popular Netflix movies everyone is streaming right now
Critics and audience scores on sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes are certainly an imperfect way to gauge the performance of streaming content like Netflix movies, for a whole host of reasons. Whereas box office performance draws on the dollars spent by every single viewer who attended a showing, for example, the review scores associated with Netflix movies — and those on other streamers — rely on feedback from viewers who, well, bother to actually leave that feedback at all.
Two fascinating new Netflix documentaries to put on your watch list
A wild stock market story around a bricks-and-mortar video game retailer, and the nature of infinity. That might sound like some rather pedestrian subject matter, but both of those are actually the respective narrative foundations for two new Netflix documentaries that are worth checking out — the newly released Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga, and A Trip to Infinity.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
41 movies and shows start streaming on Netflix this weekend
Some of the biggest Netflix originals in recent memory have just hit the streaming service over the past several days. The streamer’s #1 TV show globally, as well as its #2 movie, include the just-released DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Lou, respectively. The much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe sort-of biopic Blonde also debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, September 28. But as you look at titles like these and others when considering what to watch on Netflix next, there’s also one more thing to keep in mind:
Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
Avoid these 5 forgettable Netflix original films like the plague
Netflix adds so much content on a regular basis to its massive streaming library that it can be nearly impossible to keep track of it all. Some of it — like the most high-profile Netflix movies along the lines of Blonde, the Marilyn Monroe not-quite biopic which I reviewed here — are impossible to miss or be unaware of, even if you have no plans to watch.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 23)
We mentioned in last week’s introduction that House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power are dominating the cultural conversation right now, and while both series continue to do so as we move towards October, the folks over at Disney Plus have seen fit to throw yet another headline-grabbing TV show into the mix.
RoboCop streaming guide: Where to watch the RoboCop movies online
Practice that pistol twirling and poke out that strong chin, here's how to watch the RoboCop movies online for the maximum amount of justice.
NewsTimes
Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘The Rings of Power’ Face Off for the First Time
The two buzziest genre projects on TV right now are finally having their first viewership battle. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” and Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings” expansion “The Rings of Power” both appeared on Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, with “The Rings of Power” coming out on top — taking the No. 1 position with 1.3 billion minutes viewed. “House of the Dragon” was behind it, ranking as No. 5 and being watched for 781 million minutes, 61% less than its rival. (Note: Nielsen measures only U.S. viewing on television screens, excluding other countries and devices.)
msn.com
Another Warner Bros. Animated Series Is Being Removed Forever And Never Getting Released Again
Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be continuing its controversial tactic of erasing its own content in order to qualify for tax incentives, with the well-regarded Final Space animated series being completely buried by the company. According to the above statement by Final Space creator and star Olan Rogers, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to allow the streaming rights to expire and when it is removed from Netflix, not release it in any form again. The company has also ceased production of physical media like DVDs for the first two seasons of Final Space, and DVDs for the third season apparently were never made in the first place.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Best of the Martial Arts Films Free Online
Cast: John Saxon Bruce Lee Jackie Chan Sammo Hung Yuen Biao. The most explosive barehanded combat sequences ever filmed. An electrifying video of martial arts mastery and mayhem. This program takes a behind-the-scenes look at the weapons, the mystical eastern philosophy, and the incredible skills that have made martial arts films one of the most popular genres in the world today.
thebrag.com
Lawsuit claims Warner Bros. stretched its HBO Max numbers by millions
Following the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery, a new lawsuit has claimed that the company misled shareholders and bumped up its HBO Max subscriber numbers by ten million. The lawsuit was filed by a shareholder who, following the merger, agreed to trade in his Discovery shares for Warner Bros. Discovery shares instead.
Every James Bond film and new documentary coming to Amazon Prime Video for 007 60th anniversary
From Dr. No to No Time to Die, all 25 movies will be available in the UK, US and more
Netflix Debuts Moving First Trailer for Sundance Award-Winning Documentary ‘Descendant’
Netflix has released the powerful first trailer for the Sundance Award-winning documentary “Descendant.”. Directed by Margaret Brown, the documentary focuses on members of Africatown, a small community in Alabama, as they share their personal stories and community history as descendants of the Clotilda, the last known ship illegally carrying enslaved Africans to the United States.
Amazon Prime Video Canada Greenlights ‘Mr. Dressup’ Documentary
Amazon’s Prime Video is bringing the story of Canada’s most famous children’s entertainer to the world. The streamer has confirmed the start of production on an untitled “Mr. Dressup” documentary, based on the life and career of Ernie Coombs. The doc will celebrate the origins and history of the children’s show and its legacy of valuable lessons. In addition to including insights into the relationship with Rogers, the project uses unseen archival footage, interviews with series puppeteers and musicians, the Coombs family, and other notable Canadians who discuss the impact the series had on them. Rob McCallum (“Power of Grayskull: The Definitive...
