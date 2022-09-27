Read full article on original website
Related
8 red flags in relationships: Couples therapists share common examples and what they mean
Whether you're dating or married, learn to recognize what are red flags in a relationship, according to couples therapists.
MedicalXpress
Young children who see parents consume alcohol form gender-specific perceptions of drinking
Young children's exposure to their mothers' and fathers' drinking influences their perceptions of who consumes alcohol, with "vast implications" for their own future use, a new study suggests. The study, in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, provides compelling evidence of intergenerational transmission of drinking behaviors to children, including gender-based perceptions—the first time these effects have been demonstrated in children aged 4–8.
psychologytoday.com
Attraction Is the First Step to a Meaningful Relationship
People form groups for communal interaction, and lovers pair off for romantic relationships. Males tend to be attracted to physical beauty, a sign of reproductive health. Women have historically shown preferences for selecting mates who can ensure their survival as well as the survival of their offspring. Personality and self...
Psych Centra
The Psychology of Love
Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
RELATED PEOPLE
Opinion: Toxic Patterns Most Commonly Repeated In Relationships
My friend Brandy would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I will start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”
Did the pandemic change your personality? It’s not just your imagination
A new study finds young adults had the most personality change as a result of the pandemic. People love personality tests. The well-known Myers-Briggs test—taken by 50 million people since the 1960s—asks a number of questions, then gives you a four-letter acronym describing your personality type, strengths, and preferences. It denotes whether you are an extrovert versus introvert, sensory versus intuitive, thinker versus feeler, and judger versus perceiver. Some identify themselves by their personality type, and even seek out others based on theirs, holding onto the idea that personalities are constant. But what if they’re not?
Opinion: Behaviors Codependents Can Change To Begin Healing
Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, and approval, from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.
psychologytoday.com
Busting the Most Harmful Happiness Myth: More Is Better
We tend to be perpetually dissatisfied with where we are, even if we accomplish our goals or get what we’ve wanted. A basic yet powerful way to promote happiness is appreciating and wanting where we already are and what we already have. Consistently celebrating your wins, sometimes without and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
How Well Do We Know Our Romantic Partners?
Research shows that people have a positive bias when evaluating their partners. We can inflate our perceptions of a partner's good qualities while still accurately knowing where they stand relative to others. We tend to be relatively accurate in our assessments of our partners' objective abilities. How well do we...
Myths Are Widely Held Beliefs That Really Aren't True — And Here Are 18 Of Them That Are Very Ingrained Into All Of Us
"That humans only use 10% of their brain. Sorry to tell you, we don't have some massive untapped potential in our brains that will turn us into super-humans, or something."
Opinion: Opposing Ideas Of Spirituality Can Work Successfully In Relationships
Recently I stumbled across a diary entry that I had written at the age of fifteen. I couldn’t even begin to imagine dating someone that isn’t a Christian. What would we even do together? Any guy who doesn’t believe what I believe is a waste of my time.
sixtyandme.com
Social Anxiety – Do You Have It?
I’ve been a volunteer for an environmental action group for a while now. I recently received an invitation to their annual social with a note to bring a guest or guests. I RSVP’d that I would be there since it was a night I knew I wasn’t working and really had no excuse not to attend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16 Parents Who Aren't Afraid To Be The Smartest Person In The Room
These aren't your average parent hacks.
psychologytoday.com
How to Find the Greatest Happiness While Causing the Least Harm
One of the easiest ways to find happiness is to not allow our desires to eclipse our values. Our choices to fulfill our desires can have far-reaching impacts that often do not align with our values. By inquiring about the effects of our choices, we can learn to resist those...
Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Opinion: Anonymous Victims Provide Examples Of Gaslighting In Their Relationships
For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological and narcissistic abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the entire relationship, leaving them with no sense of self, and completely doubting their own sense of reality.
Tortured artists making the best work could be a myth as research suggests link between creativity and wellbeing
Cutting off his ear may have put Vincent Van Gogh top in any league of tortured artists. But those believing Van Gogh’s agonies made him a better painter may have to think again. For the myth of the tortured artist has been exposed in a study linking creativity to...
psychreg.org
Social Support: 4 Tips for Parenting a Child with Social Anxiety
Social anxiety is one of the most common issues children face during their school careers. The pressure to fit in and be like everyone else is often overwhelming for some kids. As common as this issue is, however, it needs to be addressed if your child suffers from it as it can prevent them from exploring new things and taking risks – both of which are necessary for kids to grow and reach their highest potential.
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
Spirituality, Wellness, and Conspiracy Beliefs
Spirituality, wellness, and conspiracy theories offer an illusion of control, special knowledge, and understanding of the world. It’s easy to overestimate one’s understanding of complex topics. Science and critical thinking are harder than they seem. People who over-rely on intuition or gut feelings are more likely to believe...
YOGA・
Comments / 0