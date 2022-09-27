ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Young children who see parents consume alcohol form gender-specific perceptions of drinking

Young children's exposure to their mothers' and fathers' drinking influences their perceptions of who consumes alcohol, with "vast implications" for their own future use, a new study suggests. The study, in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, provides compelling evidence of intergenerational transmission of drinking behaviors to children, including gender-based perceptions—the first time these effects have been demonstrated in children aged 4–8.
DRINKS
psychologytoday.com

Attraction Is the First Step to a Meaningful Relationship

People form groups for communal interaction, and lovers pair off for romantic relationships. Males tend to be attracted to physical beauty, a sign of reproductive health. Women have historically shown preferences for selecting mates who can ensure their survival as well as the survival of their offspring. Personality and self...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

The Psychology of Love

Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ariana Grande
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Toxic Patterns Most Commonly Repeated In Relationships

My friend Brandy would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I will start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”
Fortune

Did the pandemic change your personality? It’s not just your imagination

A new study finds young adults had the most personality change as a result of the pandemic. People love personality tests. The well-known Myers-Briggs test—taken by 50 million people since the 1960s—asks a number of questions, then gives you a four-letter acronym describing your personality type, strengths, and preferences. It denotes whether you are an extrovert versus introvert, sensory versus intuitive, thinker versus feeler, and judger versus perceiver. Some identify themselves by their personality type, and even seek out others based on theirs, holding onto the idea that personalities are constant. But what if they’re not?
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Busting the Most Harmful Happiness Myth: More Is Better

We tend to be perpetually dissatisfied with where we are, even if we accomplish our goals or get what we’ve wanted. A basic yet powerful way to promote happiness is appreciating and wanting where we already are and what we already have. Consistently celebrating your wins, sometimes without and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Yale University#Dictionary#Nist
psychologytoday.com

How Well Do We Know Our Romantic Partners?

Research shows that people have a positive bias when evaluating their partners. We can inflate our perceptions of a partner's good qualities while still accurately knowing where they stand relative to others. We tend to be relatively accurate in our assessments of our partners' objective abilities. How well do we...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
sixtyandme.com

Social Anxiety – Do You Have It?

I’ve been a volunteer for an environmental action group for a while now. I recently received an invitation to their annual social with a note to bring a guest or guests. I RSVP’d that I would be there since it was a night I knew I wasn’t working and really had no excuse not to attend.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Celebrities
psychologytoday.com

How to Find the Greatest Happiness While Causing the Least Harm

One of the easiest ways to find happiness is to not allow our desires to eclipse our values. Our choices to fulfill our desires can have far-reaching impacts that often do not align with our values. By inquiring about the effects of our choices, we can learn to resist those...
HEALTH
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages

I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
psychreg.org

Social Support: 4 Tips for Parenting a Child with Social Anxiety

Social anxiety is one of the most common issues children face during their school careers. The pressure to fit in and be like everyone else is often overwhelming for some kids. As common as this issue is, however, it needs to be addressed if your child suffers from it as it can prevent them from exploring new things and taking risks – both of which are necessary for kids to grow and reach their highest potential.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Spirituality, Wellness, and Conspiracy Beliefs

Spirituality, wellness, and conspiracy theories offer an illusion of control, special knowledge, and understanding of the world. It’s easy to overestimate one’s understanding of complex topics. Science and critical thinking are harder than they seem. People who over-rely on intuition or gut feelings are more likely to believe...
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy