msn.com

Girls Felt Body Shamed After School Kicked Them Out Of Homecoming Dance

School dress codes have become less popular in recent years. Many districts have relaxed their attire-related policies to update for modern times. Unfortunately, one school's updates did not prevent numerous girls from being kicked out of their homecoming dance, including the homecoming queen. American Leadership Academy recently updated its dress...
THEATER & DANCE
People

Utah School Bus Driver Told Students She'd 'Shoot Them' for Protesting Missed Turn

A second Utah school district is investigating after another driver "becomes frustrated and begins to scream" at students in a video A Utah school bus driver who told elementary students she'd "shoot them" if another one questioned her driving has led the district to condemn and investigate the incident. "One more person says 'Where are we going?,' I'm going to shoot them," the driver is overheard saying in a video obtained and broadcast by FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City. "OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I'm trying to...
UTAH STATE
KTEN.com

Small and Large Group Activities That Support Friendships in School

Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/small-and-large-group-activities-that-support-friendships-in-school/. Do you remember making friends in school? It can be a lot of fun and a process that continues throughout life. Friendships are important for children because they help them learn social skills and feel accepted. It is evident that small and large group activities play...
EDUCATION
Mississippi Today

Brandon High School booster club raffles guns

Brandon High School’s athletics booster club is raffling nearly 30 guns throughout the month of October as a part of its current fundraising campaign. The Thirty for Thirty raffle is an annual event which gives away one prize each day in the month of October. This year, 28 of the 31 prizes are guns; raffle tickets cost $20. A raffle winner picks up their prize directly from Van’s Sporting Goods, a local outdoor store, and must meet “all qualifying criteria” according to the information posted on the Brandon Bulldog Athletics Facebook page.
BRANDON, MS
districtadministration.com

Will schools ever provide universal free meals? Now, help is on the way

Serving healthy and free school meals to all students is a key pillar of the wide-ranging effort to tackle child hunger. School meal programs have not yet reached their potential to improve children’s health or reduce hunger, the administration says. A “healthy meals for all” approach would transform school meal programs into an integral part of the school day to “engage children around healthy food,” says the White House’s new National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.
CHARITIES
michiganmamanews.com

Parents Interested in Alternative Education

With a new school year in full swing, most families are faced with the hustle and bustle of the usual school year….packing lunches, bus pick up or carpool to school, school schedules, homework, and being at the mercy of the traditional school. Ever think of an alternative school for your son or daughter? How about Self-Directed Education (AKA Unschooling)?
EDUCATION
Odyssa Rivera Abille

A Filipina teacher in Vietnam writes about learning from her students

During their free time, a couple of students drew this on the board. At first, there were only two steps. I asked them to make it five. ThPhoto by the author. With this new job as a teacher in Vietnam, I find myself - too many times - lost in the chaos of students bursting in and out of classroom doors, running in hallways, and hearing dozens of voices calling for attention.
eatonredink.com

Senior Spotlight: Caitlin Morgan

Caitlin Morgan (23) plans to continue her education at Colorado State University with a major in business and a minor in interior design. She also plans on going to cosmetology school to become a cosmetologist. Morgan is involved in Eaton High School clubs such as National Honor Society, FCCLA, and LINK. This year Morgan will be a senior on the Eaton High School swim team and the Severance High School golf team. She has qualified for state swimming for the past three years of her high school career and is a role model to many of the underclassmen swimmers. Morgan is passionate about reading and finding the deeper truths in literature that relate to her personal experiences. Just as much as she enjoys reading, she loves having a good sense of style.
FORT COLLINS, CO
psychologytoday.com

School Is Back in Session

There are four common types of parenting styles: authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and neglectful. The authoritative style is the most likely to foster good communication and a healthy relationship. Authoritative parenting is characterized by warm affection, responsiveness, and being clear about expectations and consequences. Another school year is here, and it...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

