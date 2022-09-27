Read full article on original website
France 24
Water-filled condoms bring 'mermaid vibes' to Paris Fashion Week
The eye-opening hand accessories featured in the label's "Aquatic Wear" collection, which also included the use of ice as an accessory. Design team (and couple) Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh have often used recycled plastics in their collections but say they are seeking to go further with natural materials such as kelp and algae.
This Tote Bag Looks Like a Longchamp and Is Seriously Functional — Only $25
This tote from Nnee looks almost like the classic Longchamp tote, but costs a fraction of the price — details here
Slowear Teases Womenswear Ambitions at Milan Fashion Week
SLOW-WOMEN: Slowear is testing the waters for its womenswear range, currently accounting for between 5 percent and 10 percent of its sales. And for the first time it hosted a Milan Fashion Week presentation to unveil the spring collection. Welcoming guests at Slowear’s flagship in the arty Brera district —...
Happi
Grove Co. Home Care Brand Continues Retail Expansion
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has announced retail expansion for Grove Co., its flagship home care brand, with its first drugstore retailer. The assortment of zero plastic waste cleaner concentrates, dish soaps, and dishwasher detergent packs has added 2,200 additional stores. On the heels of the brand’s recent expansion into Kohl’s,...
Hypebae
Footwear Brand Camper Gets B Corp Certified
Spanish footwear brand Camper just announced that it’s now recognized as a Certified B Corporation, the ultimate marker of sustainability. Founded back in 1975, the brand has continued its commitment to create lasting, more responsible footwear through 150 years of craftsmanship and conscious design. As a B Corp brand, Camper commits to creating a global economy that uses business for good, creating benefits for its teams, its communities and most importantly: the environment.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Is Launching a Home Accessories Collection
From her shapewear brand SKIMS and beauty line SKKN, to her unexpected private equity firm and Beyond Meat partnership, there’s literally nothing that Kim Kardashian hasn’t dipped her toes in. This time around, the reality star is launching a collection of home accessories through her skincare label. Fans...
Happi
Sun Chemical to Highlight Sustainability at Pack Expo International 2022
Sun Chemical will highlight and present its complete portfolio of solutions for packaging at Pack Expo International on Oct. 23-26 in Chicago. Supporting the theme “Power of Sustainable Packaging,” Sun Chemical will highlight and present its complete portfolio of solutions for packaging and narrow web, tag and labels.
Happi
Kao Joins Geno as Founding Member in Venture To Globally Scale Palm Oil Alternative
Kao Corporation has joined Genomatica’s venture to scale and commercialize plant-based alternatives to palm kernel oil, joining Unilever as a founding member. With growing global demand for sustainably sourced palm oil, this venture will strengthen supply chain resiliency in the $652 billion home and personal care industries and increase the global supply of responsibly sourced palm oil alternatives to the market, said Genomatica (Geno). Initial research has shown that companies can reduce the carbon footprint of palm-derived ingredients by up to 50% with Geno’s technology-driven, plant-based alternative.
Hypebae
Away Taps Ashish, Palomo Spain and Vaquera for Latest Designer Collection
Having worked with Sandy Liang, Tia Adeola and Ji Won Choi for the previous release, Away has now tapped Ashish, Palomo Spain and Vaquera to join the latest installment of its Designer Collection. The collaboration features some of the luggage brand’s bestselling core styles, including the Bigger Carry-On and Sling...
Happi
Shaklee Enters New Beauty & Wellness Category with Launch of Clean Anti-Aging Body Care Line
Shaklee, a leading wellness company, has introduced its clean, anti-aging body care collection, Shaklee Body. Backed by the brand’s foundation of clinically proven results and its pioneering history in nutrition, Shaklee Body is designed to deliver nutrition for the skin from the outside in. “The global anti-aging market is...
NYLON
Two Gen-Z-loved Brands Have Collabed On an Otherworldly Fragrance
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. Skin care brand Youth To The People’s collaboration with DedCool fragrances come together as most things do today—after a DM exchange. Brand founders Greg Gonzalez and Carina Chaz initially bonded over shared feelings about sustainability and responsibility in the beauty industry, and it made way for their eventual product partnership. Now, after over two years of correspondence and development Youth To The People and Dedcool are debuting their fresh new fragrance called “Cosmic Release”, that will be available beginning September 29. The.
Vogue
Unearth The Power Of Scent With The New Crop Of Statement-making Fragrances
It’s no exaggeration to say that Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella’s new L’Iris scent was a long time in the making. The first eau de parfum from the Italian perfume house in 800 years, its unique blend of ingredients includes the precious butter of Iris Fiorentina, which requires six years of ageing before extraction. Paying homage to the iris – the floral symbol of Florence, where the brand was born in 1221 – this dazzling scent was truly worth the wait.
Happi
NYSCC Suppliers’ Day Named Top 100 Gold Trade Show
New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists' Suppliers’ Day in New York has been named a 2021 Top 100 Trade Show. Facilitated by Trade Show Executive (TSE) Magazine, the Gold 100 Awards recognizes and honors the top US trade shows and their show management teams. These shows take place across the country and represent an array of business and industry sectors. NYSCC Suppliers’ Day ranked No. 78 for total net square footage of 73,825. The rankings were revealed at TSE’s Gold 100 Awards & Summit that took place Sept. 22, 2022 in Santa Barbara, CA.
Timberland Steps Into Sustainability with New Sky Boots
Timberland is giving its signature work boots a height boost for fall. The 70-year-old VF Corp-owned brand has revamped its women’s signature boot silhouette with a brand new style. Deemed Sky, the $160 style features a lace-up silhouette modeled after Timberland’s staple 6-inch boot, featuring leather uppers with its signature gold hardware eyelets, woven laces and quad-row stitching. The shoe is notably sustainable, featuring leather in hues of black, gray, and white with a Silver rating by the Leather Working Group. It also features the brand’s staple “wheat unbuckle” tan, as well as ReBOTL fabric linings made from 50% recycled plastic. Giving...
Happi
Clean Skincare Brand Seaweed Bath Co. Gets a Rebrand
When it comes to easing stress, self-help gurus have long offered the following sound advice: Feeling anxious? Go for a walk. Depressed? Phone a friend. Need inspiration? Take a shower. According to BusinessInsider, the latter is where 72% of people get their best ideas. The statistic was gathered from an...
Hypebae
Tekla and JJJJound's Bedding Collaboration Is Coming Soon
First teased on Instagram back in August, the collaboration between bedding pioneers Tekla and design studio JJJJound is set to officially launch this week. Comprised of linen duvet covers, pillow shams and top sheets, the collection sees the Copenhagen-based homeware brand and Montreal-based label joining forces to debut an exclusive taupe colorway. Made with Tekla’s signature open-weave linen in 180 GSM, the duvet set aims to offer a breathable yet comforting weight and texture. Made with extra-long flax yarn for guaranteed strength and durability, Tekla’s dedication to quality fabric ensures that each piece will stay soft long after its first use.
techunwrapped.com
Lidl: here is the first car in the colors of the brand, we let you appreciate its aesthetics
After launching sweaters and sneakers in the colors of Lidl, the German brand has decided to go further on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Lidl Plus application. Indeed, the company is putting into play three Mini 3 doors also sporting the flashy colors of the brand. Lidl...
Happi
Shiseido Acquires Microbiome Beauty Brand Gallinée
Shiseido Europe S.A., a subsidiary of Shiseido Company, Limited, is acquiring all outstanding shares of Gallinée Ltd., the London-based, microbiome-focused beauty brand. The acquisition exemplifies Shiseido’s commitment to the skin beauty category and is part of its “WIN 2023 and Beyond” strategy to become the world’s No. 1 company in the category by 2030, the Japanese beauty giant said in a statement released today.
Happi
Perfect Corp. Sees Success with Revamped Nail Art App
Perfect Corp debuted a new version of its YouCam Nails iOS app. Powered by AgileHand technology, the revamped app is reimagining manicures through live interactive virtual try-ons for nail color and nail art. The virtual nail try-ons empower users to design their own creative nail art ideas by applying different...
