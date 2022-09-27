RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Owens & Minor, a leading global healthcare solutions company, has received two 2022 Supplier Awards from Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company. In recognition of its exemplary performance and service, Owens & Minor received both the Medical/Surgical Supplier Excellence Award, and the Achieve Committed Program Excellence Award for its HALYARD* product brand. The recognitions were announced at the 2022 Vizient Connections Summit held Sept. 19-22. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006048/en/ Brian Allen, VP, National Accounts; Charlie Persby, VP and General Manager, ACS; Kristen Widen, Enterprise Regional Director; Bernadette Boeckmann, VP, National Accounts; Andy Leaders, VP, Business Development; Shane Malek, Enterprise Regional Director (Photo: Business Wire)

