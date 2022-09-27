ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Prilenia Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer

NAARDEN, Netherlands & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Prilenia Therapeutics B.V., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the urgent mission to develop novel therapeutics to slow the progression of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders, today announced the appointment of Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Ms. Sullivan will lead all strategic collaboration activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006018/en/ Anne Sullivan, Chief Business Officer at Prilenia (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Owens & Minor Receives Two Vizient Supplier Awards

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Owens & Minor, a leading global healthcare solutions company, has received two 2022 Supplier Awards from Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company. In recognition of its exemplary performance and service, Owens & Minor received both the Medical/Surgical Supplier Excellence Award, and the Achieve Committed Program Excellence Award for its HALYARD* product brand. The recognitions were announced at the 2022 Vizient Connections Summit held Sept. 19-22. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006048/en/ Brian Allen, VP, National Accounts; Charlie Persby, VP and General Manager, ACS; Kristen Widen, Enterprise Regional Director; Bernadette Boeckmann, VP, National Accounts; Andy Leaders, VP, Business Development; Shane Malek, Enterprise Regional Director (Photo: Business Wire)
