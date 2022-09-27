Read full article on original website
Charlotte's Web Expands Its CBD Products Distribution In Partnership With Southern Glazer's
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWBHF CWEB has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Charlotte's Web CBD gummies, capsules and oil tinctures will be available through Southern Glazer's retail customer network. Southern Glazer's operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia reach consumers at...
Prilenia Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer
NAARDEN, Netherlands & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Prilenia Therapeutics B.V., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the urgent mission to develop novel therapeutics to slow the progression of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders, today announced the appointment of Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Ms. Sullivan will lead all strategic collaboration activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006018/en/ Anne Sullivan, Chief Business Officer at Prilenia (Photo: Business Wire)
Owens & Minor Receives Two Vizient Supplier Awards
RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Owens & Minor, a leading global healthcare solutions company, has received two 2022 Supplier Awards from Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company. In recognition of its exemplary performance and service, Owens & Minor received both the Medical/Surgical Supplier Excellence Award, and the Achieve Committed Program Excellence Award for its HALYARD* product brand. The recognitions were announced at the 2022 Vizient Connections Summit held Sept. 19-22. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006048/en/ Brian Allen, VP, National Accounts; Charlie Persby, VP and General Manager, ACS; Kristen Widen, Enterprise Regional Director; Bernadette Boeckmann, VP, National Accounts; Andy Leaders, VP, Business Development; Shane Malek, Enterprise Regional Director (Photo: Business Wire)
