ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nyc.gov

Chelsea News: Is This What Normal Feels Like?

Despite hurdles, many are hoping for the first ordinary school year since the start of the pandemic. On paper, little about the upcoming school year felt settled in the weeks — and even days — leading up to September 8, the start of classes for many students in Manhattan. Would bitter negotiations over the city’s education budget end amicably? Might COVID-19 again put a damper on in-person learning? Or could this be the year that schooling returned to normal?
MANHATTAN, NY
nyc.gov

Council Votes to Increase 311 Transparency and Accessibility, Support Small Businesses, and Create More Accurate Empty Storefront Registry

City Hall, NY – Today, the Council voted on legislation to ensure transparency and equal access at New York City’s 311 Customer Service Center, operated by the New York City Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications (DOITT). From long wait times to lack of language access, New Yorkers commonly face problems while attempting to get assistance. The Council’s legislation seeks to improve 311 by increasing transparency on wait times, efficiently identifying languages spoken by callers, and ensuring that the 311 Customer Service Center is proactively informed and equipped to address the need for new and updated service request/complaint types.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy