Despite hurdles, many are hoping for the first ordinary school year since the start of the pandemic. On paper, little about the upcoming school year felt settled in the weeks — and even days — leading up to September 8, the start of classes for many students in Manhattan. Would bitter negotiations over the city’s education budget end amicably? Might COVID-19 again put a damper on in-person learning? Or could this be the year that schooling returned to normal?

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO