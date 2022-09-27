Read full article on original website
Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released
If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”
10 movies and TV shows to watch if you love fall but want alternatives to spooky Halloween horror season
There are movies and shows that feature the autumn aesthetic without supernatural or Halloween horror. These picks are fun fall film and TV options.
WATCH: The Official Halloween Ends Trailer
After 45 years, one of the most acclaimed horror franchises in film history will finally reach its epic conclusion. Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie Strode as she faces off Michael Myers for the last time. Catch the official trailer below. ICYMI Jamie Lee Curtis recently stopped by the...
10 New Movies to Stream in October 2022
October 2022 will see the debut of a long list of new movies that span genres like horror, fantasy and drama. For Halloween, many streaming services are offering new scary movies to celebrate. Peacock, for one, is releasing the 13th film in the beloved “Halloween” franchise, called “Halloween Ends,” which takes place four years after characters Laurie Strode and Michael Myers have last faced each other. Hulu is also releasing two horror films in October, called “Hellraiser” and “Grimcutty.” More from WWD'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City PremiereHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'A Look at the Costumes in 'The...
October movie preview
October at the movies won’t be only about horror, but AAA blockbusters and awards season contenders as well. Rick Damigella reports.
The 20 Best Horror Movies on Prime Video
Whether you're a huge horror fan, or you only watch scary movies on Halloween with your hands over your eyes, there's literally something for everyone in this genre. From popular franchises that just won't quit to the classic films that started huge trends, there's no better time to explore the spookiest movies that are streaming right now. Here, we round up 20 of the best horror movies available on Prime Video right now, that will have you repeating "Candyman" three times while looking in the mirror.
Top Gun: Maverick Director Recalls Showing Val Kilmer His Sweet Scene For The First Time
Top Gun: Maverick's director got to show Val Kilmer his scene in the movie for the first time.
‘Halloween Ends’ Final Trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Michael Myers One Last Time
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode confronts Michael Myers head on in the final trailer for David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Ends.”. A follow-up to 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” the newest installment of the storied franchise picks up four years later with Laurie living with her granddaughter Allyson and finishing her memoir. But a string of nearby violence and terror forces Laurie to confront the evil of Michael Myers once more. James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards all reprise their roles from previous installments alongside Curtis.
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
Everything New on Hulu in October
If you want to raise a little hell this Halloween, then you might want to make sure you’re up to date on your Hulu subscription this October. The streaming service is getting a new update of Hellraiser, the venerable horror franchise from the mind of Clive Barker. And if you prefer movies that don’t involve people with pins sticking out of their heads, you could always watch Looper, The Sixth Sense, Sinister 2, or the original Blade trilogy instead.
First ‘Werewolf by Night’ Reactions Call It “Unique,” “Delightful,” and a Fantastic Tribute to Monster Movies
Disney surprised Marvel fans at the recent D23 expo with the first trailer for Werewolf by Night, an upcoming horror comedy special coming to the streamer just in time for Halloween. The campy comics adaptation serves as the directorial debut of renowned music composer, and Disney darling, Michael Giacchino known for his incredible scores for films like Disney's Up, Coco, The Incredibles, Rogue: One a Star Wars Story, and LOST, to name a few.
What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2022
In the spirit of the spooky season, Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro will debut the first two episodes of his all-new horror anthology series, “Cabinet of Curiosities,” on Netflix Oct. 25. For the three days that follow, two more episodes will be released each day until all eight episodes are available for streaming. Del Toro, who directed the Oscar-winning film “The Shape of Water,” is familiar with constructing fear-inducing, grotesque creatures like the Amphibian Man or the Faun in “Pan’s Labyrinth.” The upcoming miniseries will similarly suspend viewers’ disbelief by depicting other-worldly realities and anomalous life forms. Though del Toro is...
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night secret screening unveils a ‘complete love letter’ to classic horror
Attendees at the 2022 Fantastic Fest film festival in Austin, Texas were the first to see Marvel’s hour-long black-and-white Halloween special Werewolf by Night on Sunday night, at one of the film festival’s Secret Screenings. Director Michael Giacchino — the composer for The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Pixar’s Ratatouille, Up, Coco, The Incredibles, and Inside Out, among dozens of other films — called in for a remote Q&A after the screening to explain how the project, premiering on Disney Plus on Oct. 7, came about, and why it looks and feels so radically different from any other Marvel Studios project.
6 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
New Halloween Ends Featurette Teases Laurie Strode's Last Stand
Laurie Strode and Michael Myers have battled a number of times over the years, but Halloween Ends promises to be the final showdown between the two horror figures, with a new featurette shedding more insight into that confrontation. Despite Michael Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie seemingly having multiple "final" confrontations over the years, the complicated timeline of the Halloween series has seen various retcons and divergent narratives, but with this trilogy coming 40 years after the 1978 original was unleashed, Curtis has continually shared how this sequel would be her sendoff to Laurie Strode. Check out the new featurette below before Halloween Ends lands in theaters and on Peacock on October 14th.
Scream Coming Back to a Major Streaming Service Just in Time for Halloween
Spooky Season is upon us, which means it's once again time to get Ghostface back on TV screens across the country. The Scream franchise has always been a perfect Halloween binge for horror fans, but the films have been a little challenging to find on streaming services as of late. In recent months, the first three Scream films have only been available on Showtime, while the two newest movies have been streaming on Paramount+. Starting next month, the entire franchise will finally be in the same place.
John Carpenter Hosting Godzilla Marathon for Scream Factory TV in November
Filmmaker John Carpenter is an undeniable master of horror, but his love of cinema extends outside of the blood and guts of that genre, as he is also immensely passionate about monster movies. Coming to Scream Factory TV in November, Carpenter himself will be showcasing some of his favorite monster movies and offering his own insight into them, which includes the original Godzilla. Given that the filmmaker notoriously shies away from the spotlight and how he rarely reflects on his own films, this is an exciting opportunity not only for fans of Carpenter but also for monster movies in general. The Masters of Monsters marathon will be kicking off on November 3rd.
A mostly forgotten slasher is getting reappraised by horror hardcores
Seasonal twists on horror subgenres is what makes the festive season so spectacular, as fans rally around one of the first big gimmicky slasher films in Black Christmas. Despite being rebooted twice to varying results (one which was incredibly bad, and the other only very bad), Black Christmas still doesn’t quite have the name recognition of some of its later down-the-line counterparts. A Canadian production, it was helmed by Bob Clark who followed up slasher success with a raunchy sex comedy in the form of Porky’s.
What's On Disney+ in October 2022? From 'Werewolf by Night' to 'Star Wars'
Each month streaming services add new films and TV shows to entertain subscribers, and Disney+ has a lot to offer in October.
