Filmmaker John Carpenter is an undeniable master of horror, but his love of cinema extends outside of the blood and guts of that genre, as he is also immensely passionate about monster movies. Coming to Scream Factory TV in November, Carpenter himself will be showcasing some of his favorite monster movies and offering his own insight into them, which includes the original Godzilla. Given that the filmmaker notoriously shies away from the spotlight and how he rarely reflects on his own films, this is an exciting opportunity not only for fans of Carpenter but also for monster movies in general. The Masters of Monsters marathon will be kicking off on November 3rd.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO