US News and World Report

Italy Behind Schedule in Using EU COVID Funds, Treasury Data Shows

ROME (Reuters) - Italy will spend around 13 billion euros ($12.62 billion) less this year in European post-COVID recovery funds than it previously targeted, a Treasury document showed, underscoring the country's problems in implementing investment programmes. The euro zone's third largest economy is eligible for around 191.5 billion euros in...
Fortune

The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
Los Angeles Times

Inflation soars to a record 10% in the 19-country Eurozone

FRANKFURT, Germany — Inflation in the 19 European countries thatuse the euro currency has broken into double digits as prices for electricity and natural gas soar, signaling a winter recession for one of the globe’s major economic blocs as higher prices undermine consumers’ spending power. Consumer prices...
CNN

Markets in a tailspin get a big dose of chill from the Bank of England

This story is part of CNN Business’ Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. All the drama out of the UK government is keeping me from catching up on the only UK drama I really want to consume, which is Love Island, season 8, which I still haven’t finished (no spoilers, please!)
Reuters

Analysis-U.S. has no appetite to intervene on behalf of falling pound, yen

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The financial turmoil emanating from Britain and Japan is not yet enough to prompt the U.S. Treasury to intervene to buoy the battered pound or yen, with officials expressing no urgency to act, a stance foreign exchange market experts say is likely to hold unless much wider market disruptions develop.
US News and World Report

Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Transportation Workers

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of more than $19 per hour from $18, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday. The wage hike would help the company attract and retain workers in a tightening U.S. labor market as the...
Reuters

Britain's market rout stokes contagion fears around the globe

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The scale and speed of the sell-off in British assets has jolted world markets, raising concern about contagion as chaos in a major developed economy adds to unease already generated by sharp interest rate rises from the United States and elsewhere.
Fortune

Ray Dalio says the U.K. is behaving like an emerging market as Bank of England steps in amid continued ‘Trussonomics’ markets chaos

Ray Dalio, pictured in 2019, slammed the U.K. government's tax-cutting policies as the IMF stepped in with a rare intervention. Things are going from bad to worse for Britain as investors, bankers and economists file scathing reviews of new Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plans to slash taxes and indulge in massive borrowing at a time of historically high inflation.
TechCrunch

Penpot inks $8M as signups for its open source spin on Figma jump 5600% after Adobe’s $20B acquisition move

Now, a Spanish startup called Penpot — which is taking a new approach to design collaboration through an open source platform that brings designers and developers into the mix simultaneously — says that it’s been seeing a huge amount of adoption since the Figma deal. Today, it’s announcing some funding to capitalize on that, a reminder of how disruption is always around the corner.
US News and World Report

Italy's Regulated Household Electricity Prices to Rise 59% in Q4 - ARERA

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's regulated household electricity prices will increase by 59% in the fourth quarter, Italy's energy authority ARERA said in a statement on Thursday, as Russia's war on Ukraine impacts energy prices across Europe. The change, which reflects a spike in wholesale energy prices, concerns 41.5% of Italian...
US News and World Report

U.S. Fines 16 Wall Street Firms $1.8 Billion for Talking Deals, Trades on Personal Apps

(Reuters) -U.S. regulators on Tuesday fined 16 financial firms, including Barclays, Bank of America, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS, a combined $1.8 billion after staff discussed deals and trades on their personal devices and apps. The sweeping industry probe, first reported by Reuters last year and...
BBC

Markets up after Bank of England bond-buying pledge

Stock markets in Asia and the US have risen after the Bank of England said it would buy £65bn of UK government bonds. The announcement came after Friday's mini-budget sparked financial market turmoil and the pound plunged. Investors also demanded higher returns on government bonds, or "gilts," causing some...
AFP

Large Wall Street firms fined $1.8 bn in US over lax recordkeeping

Large Wall Street firms agreed to pay $1.8 billion in fines over failures to keep electronic records such as text messages between employees on personal mobile phones, US authorities announced Tuesday. Barclays, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs were among the firms that agreed to fines over "longstanding failures" to maintain and preserve electronic communications that must be available to regulators in the course of oversight, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a statement.
The Independent

Lenders withdraw mortgages from sale after mini-budget sparked market turmoil

Banks and building societies are withdrawing some of their mortgages from sale after the Government’s mini-budget on Friday sparked massive market turmoil.Three lenders have so far withdrawn some of their products amid the uncertainty.Virgin Money said: “Given market conditions we have temporarily withdrawn Virgin Money mortgage products for new business customers.As a result of significant changes in mortgage market pricing we’ve seen over recent weeks, we're making some changes to our product rangeHalifax“Existing applications already submitted will be processed as normal and we’ll continue to offer our product transfer range for existing customers.“We expect to launch a new product range...
