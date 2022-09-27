Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Trail of Treasures 2022 continues through Oct. 2
TECUMSEH - The Trail of Treasures is scheduled today through Oct. 2. The Highway 136 byway is the inspiration for the 238-mile, border-to-border event across southern Nebraska. The byway was designated in 1999 from Brownville to Edison, Neb. Shoppers guides are available at Auburn, Brownville and Tecumseh. Check out byway...
News Channel Nebraska
LOURDES: Home Sweet Homecoming
NEBRASKA CITY - Lourdes Central Catholic High School conducted a homecoming parade on Central Avenue Friday afternoon. The parade with a sweet candy theme followed a pep rally. The parade started at the school and turned onto Central Avenue from 10th Street. An alumni and friends tailgate is planned at...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Railroad Museum evaluates inventory
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska Railroad Museum announced Wednesday that some equipment inherited from the Fremont and Elkhorn Valley Railroad will not be kept. The railroad museum plans to dispose of two, 40-foot boxcars that were moved to Humphrey and Schuyler, Neb. A railroad car with sections for both...
News Channel Nebraska
Benning prescribes vision for development at Nebraska
NEBRASKA CITY - College football analyst Damon Benning told his Big Red Buzz audience Thursday at Valentino’s Restaurant that a turn-around for Nebraska involves strength and training, communication and discipline. He said former Nebraska coach Mike Riley started out in Lincoln by making the best of the talent on...
News Channel Nebraska
Life-Net called for Cass County car accident
CASS COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a car accident in southeast Nebraska. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened south of Beaver Lake Wednesday evening. Sheriff William Brueggemann said 21-year-old Jasmine Burney of Omaha was southbound on 27th Avenue when...
News Channel Nebraska
Palm appointed judge
PLATTSMOUTH – Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed S. Colin Palm of Plattsmouth as a judge in the Second Judicial District including Cass, Otoe and Sarpy counties. Palm, age 50, has served in the Cass County Attorney’s Office since August 2000. He has been county attorney since 2018 after...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice breaks ground on new elementary school
BEATRICE - The city of Beatrice will soon have another school in the southeast Nebraska town. On Friday morning, Beatrice Public Schools, as well as partners for the project, put shovels into the ground, breaking ground on the new elementary school in east Beatrice. Superintendent Jason Alexander expressed his pleasure and gratitude with the project moving forward.
News Channel Nebraska
Nemaha County Hospital announces new surgeon
AUBURN, Neb. – Nemaha County Hospital is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kelly J. Krier to the medical team. Dr. Krier is board certified in colorectal surgery and general surgery with additional interest in cancer prevention, benign conditions, treatment of anorectal conditions, fissures, and incontinence. “We are...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff investigates Highway 75 accident
NEBRASKA CITY – A driver was taken to the hospital with suspected injuries Thursday afternoon after a one-vehicle accident on Highway 75 near Road C. A man drove his a pickup and trailer from the roadway, went over a field access road and into a stand of trees. The truck sustained front-end damage by hitting a tree before coming to a stop.
News Channel Nebraska
Third search, third charges for Fritts
FALLS CITY – A new possession charge is filed against a Falls City man after a probation search of his residence. Court records say Tylor Fritts, 27, is charged with possession of methamphetamine on Sept. 16. He was earlier placed on two years probation for possession on Jan. 26....
News Channel Nebraska
Judge seeks convict's treatment for 'cannabis disorder'
FALLS CITY – Ty Larson, 25, of Falls City was sentenced to 30 months probation Tuesday for delivery of marijuana and possession of money during a drug crime in October of 2021. Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel and Defense Attorney Dylan Handley agreed that Larson suffers from “cannabis...
