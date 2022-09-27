ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

wmuk.org

Concert Preview: Stulberg Silver Medalist Jacques Forestier with the WMU Symphony

In the finals of the 2022 Stulberg International String Competition, Canadian violinist Jacques Forestier earned a silver medal with his performance of the Sibelius Violin Concerto's first movement. At 7:30 pm on Saturday, Oct 1, he'll join the Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra to play the whole work, led by conductor Bruce Uchimura.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wmuk.org

Concert preview: The Catalyst Quartet opens the Fontana season Friday

The first concert of the season for Fontana is Friday, Sept 30 at 7:30 pm in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University. It's been since 2015 that the Catalyst String Quartet performed in Kalamazoo. Cara Lieurance spoke with cellist Karlos Rodriguez for an update and a preview of the works on the program. He says the quartet is busier than ever with Catalyst concerts and solo appearances by members of the group.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wmuk.org

Recital Preview: Benjamin LaPrairie, organist at the National Shrine in D.C., to play at St. Augustine Cathedral

A recital of music by Bach, Vierne, Jongen, Nico Muhly and others will take place at 7 pm Friday, Sept 30 at St. Augustine Cathedral. The organist is Michigan-born Benjamin LaPrairie, an associate director of music at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. One of the largest Catholic Church buildings in the world, LaPrairie is one of three full-time organists at the Shrine, which offers services for thousands of people each week from all over the world.
WASHINGTON, DC
wmuk.org

Three bands with three classic American sounds to play a "Throwback Thursday" showcase

The surf band Guitar UP!, the soul/R&B group The House Bandits, and Zed Zeppelin, a Led Zeppelin tribute band featuring guitarist Rafael Campos are performing an all-ages show on Thursday, Sept 29 starting at 8 pm at Old Dog Tavern. Organizers Jay Gavan and Mike Fuerst are two of Kalamazoo's most essential musicians, with longstanding roles in the folk and rock scenes. Gavan will play in all three groups and Fuerst appears in two. New to Michigan is Mikkael Jeterre, who fronted two California bands in the 2000s: Rosemary's Garden and Gringo Star. A lifetime fan of Staxx Records, Otis Redding and the Blues Brothers, he's taken on lead vocals in The House Bandits.
KALAMAZOO, MI
My Magic GR

Say Hello To The Hello Kitty Café Truck Coming to Grand Rapids This Weekend

Fans of Hello Kitty are in for a treat this weekend! (Literally, there are yummy treats involved...) As a kid born in the 80s, I LOVED Hello Kitty. I had the lunchbox, stuffed animals, I think even had a Hello Kitty wallet at one point... but in case you're not familiar, Hello Kitty and Friends are characters that were created in the 70s by the Japanese merchandising company Sanrio.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Remembering Coolio’s Recent Shows in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

We look back on Coolio's time in Southwest Michigan after he passes away at the age of 59-years old. Coolio busted onto the pop scene back in 1994 with this debut hit "Fantastic Voyage." Thanks to heavy airplay from MTV, BET, and radio stations all over the country, his first single peaked at #3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The Compton, California rapper had a total of 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top 30 singles which include his 1996 hit "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" which peaked at #5 and his biggest hit "Gangsta's Paradise" which stayed at #1 for 3 straight weeks after spending 38 weeks on the chart in 1995.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wmta.org

Experience Fall at Cornwell’s Turkeyville!

Experience fall in the country at Cornwell’s Turkeyville in Marshall, the perfect place to spend a fall day! Enjoy a drive out to the country through all the fall colors, arriving at a place where you can have a one of a kind Turkey meal and experience a family fun fall adventure.
MARSHALL, MI
100.5 The River

A Long Standing GR Inside Joke Has Become An Actual Event

I'm sure that when this word was first uttered, it was by a 12-year-old boy just minutes after the first ArtPrize was announced. But the joke is now REAL. If I had a dime for every time someone referred to ArtPrize as "FartPrize", I would most definitely be at least six dollars richer, but this year, the joke will become reality, for this Saturday, on Grand Rapids West Side, there will be an actual event called 'FartPrize'.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Motea House and Ramen opens on west side of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — Four years after finding success with Motea in Schererville, Indiana, Ding Lin came north to Kalamazoo to help his friends open their own restaurant, Motea House and Ramen. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, his friends Yong Lin and Jiang-Xing Lin — who are of no relation to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

New mental health treatment debuts in West Michigan

Hope Network and Network180 are partnering to open a peer respite program offering a new option for people needing support for mental health or substance use. Still Waters Peer Respite Program is the first of its kind in West Michigan, the second peer respite program in the state and one of 42 such programs across the U.S.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing

IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
LAKE ODESSA, MI

