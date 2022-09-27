Read full article on original website
wmuk.org
Concert Preview: Stulberg Silver Medalist Jacques Forestier with the WMU Symphony
In the finals of the 2022 Stulberg International String Competition, Canadian violinist Jacques Forestier earned a silver medal with his performance of the Sibelius Violin Concerto's first movement. At 7:30 pm on Saturday, Oct 1, he'll join the Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra to play the whole work, led by conductor Bruce Uchimura.
wmuk.org
Concert preview: The Catalyst Quartet opens the Fontana season Friday
The first concert of the season for Fontana is Friday, Sept 30 at 7:30 pm in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University. It's been since 2015 that the Catalyst String Quartet performed in Kalamazoo. Cara Lieurance spoke with cellist Karlos Rodriguez for an update and a preview of the works on the program. He says the quartet is busier than ever with Catalyst concerts and solo appearances by members of the group.
wmuk.org
Recital Preview: Benjamin LaPrairie, organist at the National Shrine in D.C., to play at St. Augustine Cathedral
A recital of music by Bach, Vierne, Jongen, Nico Muhly and others will take place at 7 pm Friday, Sept 30 at St. Augustine Cathedral. The organist is Michigan-born Benjamin LaPrairie, an associate director of music at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. One of the largest Catholic Church buildings in the world, LaPrairie is one of three full-time organists at the Shrine, which offers services for thousands of people each week from all over the world.
wmuk.org
Three bands with three classic American sounds to play a "Throwback Thursday" showcase
The surf band Guitar UP!, the soul/R&B group The House Bandits, and Zed Zeppelin, a Led Zeppelin tribute band featuring guitarist Rafael Campos are performing an all-ages show on Thursday, Sept 29 starting at 8 pm at Old Dog Tavern. Organizers Jay Gavan and Mike Fuerst are two of Kalamazoo's most essential musicians, with longstanding roles in the folk and rock scenes. Gavan will play in all three groups and Fuerst appears in two. New to Michigan is Mikkael Jeterre, who fronted two California bands in the 2000s: Rosemary's Garden and Gringo Star. A lifetime fan of Staxx Records, Otis Redding and the Blues Brothers, he's taken on lead vocals in The House Bandits.
Say Hello To The Hello Kitty Café Truck Coming to Grand Rapids This Weekend
Fans of Hello Kitty are in for a treat this weekend! (Literally, there are yummy treats involved...) As a kid born in the 80s, I LOVED Hello Kitty. I had the lunchbox, stuffed animals, I think even had a Hello Kitty wallet at one point... but in case you're not familiar, Hello Kitty and Friends are characters that were created in the 70s by the Japanese merchandising company Sanrio.
Remembering Coolio’s Recent Shows in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
We look back on Coolio's time in Southwest Michigan after he passes away at the age of 59-years old. Coolio busted onto the pop scene back in 1994 with this debut hit "Fantastic Voyage." Thanks to heavy airplay from MTV, BET, and radio stations all over the country, his first single peaked at #3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The Compton, California rapper had a total of 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top 30 singles which include his 1996 hit "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" which peaked at #5 and his biggest hit "Gangsta's Paradise" which stayed at #1 for 3 straight weeks after spending 38 weeks on the chart in 1995.
Did Elvis Presley Live In The Kalamazoo State Hospital’s Water Tower on Asylum Lake?
Those familiar with Kalamazoo's history know about Asylum Lake, and where it got its name. It was once home to the Michigan Asylum for the Insane, later named the Kalamazoo State Hospital. But while diving down the rabbit hole to learn about the asylum, I stumbled across a rumor, possibly...
wmta.org
Experience Fall at Cornwell’s Turkeyville!
Experience fall in the country at Cornwell’s Turkeyville in Marshall, the perfect place to spend a fall day! Enjoy a drive out to the country through all the fall colors, arriving at a place where you can have a one of a kind Turkey meal and experience a family fun fall adventure.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Martini’s Pizza in Kalamazoo keeps family, farmers at heart of business
KALAMAZOO, MI — A pizza place once frequented by boxing legend Muhammad Ali, Martini’s serves up a pizza that will go toe to toe with any other pie in town. Opened by Chicago transplants, Rich Munda and Rick Schiavo, at a small location on Idaho Avenue in Portage in 1988, Martini’s has called 832 S. Westnedge Ave. since the mid-1990s.
schoolnewsnetwork.org
Students create portrait of Grand Rapids man killed by police officer
Kentwood — For East Kentwood High School senior Judith Khalihira, creating a portrait of Patrick Lyoya with her peers was personal. She wanted to help show the human side of the 26-year-old Congolese refugee who was shot and killed by a police officer April 4 during a traffic stop.
A Long Standing GR Inside Joke Has Become An Actual Event
I'm sure that when this word was first uttered, it was by a 12-year-old boy just minutes after the first ArtPrize was announced. But the joke is now REAL. If I had a dime for every time someone referred to ArtPrize as "FartPrize", I would most definitely be at least six dollars richer, but this year, the joke will become reality, for this Saturday, on Grand Rapids West Side, there will be an actual event called 'FartPrize'.
Hurricane Ian scraps Grand Rapids couple’s Florida wedding. New event venue saves the day.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With less than a week to go until her wedding, Grand Rapids bride Lauren Scott realized she had to scrap her entire plan for a destination event in Florida. The planned ceremony with about 40 guests on the beach? Canceled. The planned wedding reception at...
Motea House and Ramen opens on west side of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Four years after finding success with Motea in Schererville, Indiana, Ding Lin came north to Kalamazoo to help his friends open their own restaurant, Motea House and Ramen. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, his friends Yong Lin and Jiang-Xing Lin — who are of no relation to...
Freeze warnings, frost advisories for over half of Lower Michigan
A frost advisory is in effect for Thursday morning for part of southwest Lower Michigan and the northern part of the Saginaw Valley. A freeze warning is in effect for northern Lower Michigan for late tonight and Thursday morning. The map below shows the frost advisory in tan and the...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
New mental health treatment debuts in West Michigan
Hope Network and Network180 are partnering to open a peer respite program offering a new option for people needing support for mental health or substance use. Still Waters Peer Respite Program is the first of its kind in West Michigan, the second peer respite program in the state and one of 42 such programs across the U.S.
wmuk.org
Mental health is finally getting the attention it deserves. Can the Kalamazoo area seize the moment?
Maybe it’s because of spikes in anxiety and depression during the pandemic. Or maybe it’s the fact so many more people -- celebrities and ordinary folks alike -- are opening up about their own mental-health struggles. Maybe it’s how the politics around behavioral health funding has changed, particularly...
Yes, There Really is a Kalamazoo: References Only Locals Will Understand
If you know, you know. Not only does Kalamazoo have a unique name, but it's also a city rich with history. For example, we've got Gibson guitars, Bell's Brewery, and Tim Allen even got arrested here!. Most Americans have never heard of Kalamazoo and are in disbelief that such a...
Grand Rapids neighbors answer call to 'put a big hug' around Westside schools
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You can tell from their "Westside GR" sweatshirts how proud Michele Coyne and Rea Bunce are of their neighborhood. And if the apparel isn't enough to convince you, they'll be happy to tell you where their local allegiance lies. "I'm a life long Westsider. I...
‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
‘It’s getting worse': Holland resident riding out Hurricane Ian at Florida home
Before Boyd Feltman and his family bought a house in North Port, Florida, which is located east of Venice, locals told him that hurricanes really don’t come their way. That is, until this week.
