Read full article on original website
Related
labroots.com
How the Circadian Clock Promotes Injury Recovery
A new study conducted by a research team at Children's National Hospital examined how the body’s internal clock promotes traumatic brain injury (TBI) recovery. Researchers discovered a type of brain cell called NG2-glia that can renew itself and is regulated by circadian rhythms. The findings published in eNeuro emphasize the importance of addressing circadian disturbances during the healing stage after brain injury. Circadian rhythm disturbances are common in neurologic disorders across the lifespan and TBI.
Baby paternity mystery solved after infant revealed to have webbed toes like his biological father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my grandmother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My great-grandmother worked as the sole midwife in a small fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean in the 1920s. She was a young widow in her early thirties who already had five children when her husband passed away.
labroots.com
Microbots Created with Algae Cells Deliver Antibiotics Directly to the Lungs
Pneumonia is a common lung affliction. While a range of things can cause pneumonia, one of the most common include bacterial infections. These bacterial infections are especially common, and worrisome, in people who need a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe. Treating pneumonia, however, can be challenging, largely because many...
labroots.com
Microprotein Mutations May Significantly Increase Alzheimer's Risk
The mitochondrion, commonly called the powerhouse of the cell, might be one of the best known organelles. This special organelle is thought to have once been a symbiont that infected another cell, and helped give rise to complex life. Mitochondria still carry their own tiny little genomes and make some of their own proteins. There have been a variety of disorders linked to mutations in mitochondrial DNA; these diseases tend to affect muscle. But now, researchers have found that a mutation in a mitochondrial gene that encodes for a microprotein called SHMOOSE might have an important link to Alzheimer's disease. In this study, the researchers used computational tools to find genetic variants in mitochondrial DNA that were linked to changes in the risk of disease. The findings have been reported in Molecular Psychiatry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
labroots.com
Hypertension in Children, Teens Linked to Unhealthy Lifestyle
A new article published in the European Heart Journal has linked about 90% of cases of hypertension (high blood pressure) in children and adolescents to being inactive, consuming excess salt and sugar, and having pre-obesity or obesity. The article reviewed current literature on hypertension among children and adolescents ages 6–16...
labroots.com
A New Kind of Antiviral Against SARS-CoV-2
Scientists are developing a human version of a drug that was highly beneficial to a hamster model of COVID-19. The drug, called NMT5, works by turning the action of the pathogenic virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, on itself. NMT5 can bind tightly to SARS-CoV-2 as the virus is moving through an organism, and this relationship has an impact on the ACE2 receptor, which is used by the virus to infect cells. Normally, the virus would latch onto ACE2, then it would be able to enter cells and cause illness. But in the presence of NMT5, the link between ACE2 and the virus is blocked. The findings have been reported in Nature Chemical Biology.
labroots.com
From Order to Disorder: The Function of the Arrow of Time
Researchers at the CUNY Graduate Center Initiative for the Theoretical Sciences conducted a study on the mystery of the arrow of time (also known as the flow of time). The arrow of time arises from the microscopic interactions among particles and cells, but little is known about the dynamics of this process. Time moving from past to future is a central feature of how humans experience the world. The study published in Physical Review Letters shows how they deconstructed the arrow of time to better understand it.
labroots.com
CBD's Therapeutic Potential to Alleviate Symptoms of Estrogen Deficiency
A study found that cannabidiol (CBD) improved the overall health of estrogen-deficient mice. The findings published in Frontiers in Pharmacology indicated that CBD improved glucose processing and bone density of mice. The animal model also indicated CBD reduced gut inflammation and increased levels of beneficial gut bacteria. An increasing number of women have anecdotally reported that taking CBD alleviates problems associated with menopause, but this is the first study to examine the cannabis compound’s effects in an established preclinical model of postmenopause.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
labroots.com
Omega 3's Increase Attention, Reduce Impulsivity in Teenagers
Omega-3 fatty acids from fish are linked to greater selective and sustained attention in teenagers, while omega 3’s from plants are linked to lower impulsivity. The study was published in European Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. It has been known for some time that docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), an omega-3 fatty...
Comments / 0