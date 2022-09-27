The mitochondrion, commonly called the powerhouse of the cell, might be one of the best known organelles. This special organelle is thought to have once been a symbiont that infected another cell, and helped give rise to complex life. Mitochondria still carry their own tiny little genomes and make some of their own proteins. There have been a variety of disorders linked to mutations in mitochondrial DNA; these diseases tend to affect muscle. But now, researchers have found that a mutation in a mitochondrial gene that encodes for a microprotein called SHMOOSE might have an important link to Alzheimer's disease. In this study, the researchers used computational tools to find genetic variants in mitochondrial DNA that were linked to changes in the risk of disease. The findings have been reported in Molecular Psychiatry.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO