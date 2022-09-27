Read full article on original website
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
1 October survivor finds new beginning years after tragedy
After the 1 October tragedy, many people went back to their lives and their cities. However, others had to find a new space to call home.
‘I knew right away we were in trouble,’ 1 October survivor recalls tragedy 5 years later
Over the past few years 8 News Now has been chronicling the journey of Rosemarie Melanson a 1 October survivor. 8 News Now's Denise Valdez spoke with Rosemarie and her daughters Stephanie and Paige about the night of the tragedy.
The Animal Foundation asks Las Vegas community to foster pets
The Animal Foundation put out a call for Las Vegans to foster animals to free up space after capacity reached a "critical point." This comes amid increased scrutiny over how the shelter is run.
963kklz.com
Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas
It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
Employees walk out on The Animal Foundation to protest 'appalling' conditions
Eight employees of The Animal Foundation walked out in protest of the shelter's conditions. In a letter, they said they tried to do their best for the animals "without any improvement or change."
Fox5 KVVU
Interactive haunt experience to open at Tivoli Village this Halloween season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new interactive haunt experience is set to open its doors at Tivoli Village this Halloween season. According to a news release, the attraction, dubbed “Fear Factory Las Vegas,” celebrates “all things monsters, macabre, and more!”. Organizers of Fear Factory Las Vegas...
Catching Up With The Cast of Yellowstone
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Cole Hauser plays Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone and last week he was in town for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation dinner. JC Fernandez caught up with Rip to chat about the organization and to geek out over Yellowstone.
nevadabusiness.com
Siena Italian Offers Live Music And Dancing Weekly, Special Happy Hour Menu
Siena Lounge, located adjacent to the Siena Italian Authentic Trattoria at 9500 W. Sahara, Las Vegas is offering live music and dancing Wednesdays through Saturdays. Wednesday entertainment features “Trio”, Thursday features the 5-piece band “Goodfellas” Friday features the duo of “Russine and John Anthony” and Saturday features the great sounds of “xo Band. Sunday and Monday Happy Hours are 3PM to close, Tuesday through Saturday Happy Hours are 3PM -7PM. Siena Italian features a reverse Happy Hour Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9PM to close.
electronic.vegas
Prepare for this weekend’s Lost in Dream festival with map & schedule
Insomniac Events will host the second annual Lost in Dreams Festival this weekend — Fri., Sept. 30 and Sat., Oct. 1 — at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center. Lost in Dreams aims to showcase future bass, melodic dubstep, and vocal-driven dance music. The 2022 festival lineup includes...
Fox5 KVVU
Eatery with cereal-flavored bagels opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new eatery in the Las Vegas Valley combines two breakfast staples into one with cereal-flavored bagels. The new eatery, Bagel Nook, has opened its doors near Downtown Summerlin. The restaurant says its “grand plan” when starting out was to create the “most craziest bagels...
nevadacurrent.com
Animal Foundation CEO pleads for community’s help to ease overcrowding
One day after its admissions staff quit, Animal Foundation Las Vegas CEO Hilarie Grey held a news conference issuing an urgent plea for foster homes to alleviate crowding. Those interested should visit the shelter in person from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. In an email Sunday to TAF, eight...
New Concept Joy Burgers Appears to Be Headed to West Desert Inn Road
For now, this burger concept is a mystery
businesspress.vegas
C-SUITE: Meet Heather Engle, Las Vegas Rescue Mission
Heather Engle is the CEO of Las Vegas Rescue Mission. A: “The Luckiest Girl” and “The Untethered Soul”. Q: Where do you work out, or play your favorite sport?. A: My husband built us an amazing home gym that has everything, including Pilates, so I work out at home. I love kayaking, scuba diving and traveling.
Fox5 KVVU
Disney on Ice announces performances in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Disney lovers are in for a treat, as the beloved Disney on Ice shows announced it will host a series of shows in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Disney On Ice’s Road Trip Adventures performances will be held Jan. 5-8 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Family searches for stolen dog after house was burglarized
mily is asking for the public's help after their house was broken into, thousands of dollars worth of items stolen, and their puppy gone.
Opening at ARIA’s Proper Eats Food Hall: Wexler’s Deli
It’s the first Wexler’s Deli outside Los Angeles
vegas24seven.com
Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens Creates Fall Masterpiece with “Artfully Autumn” Display
Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens Creates. Fall Masterpiece with “Artfully Autumn” Display. Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Garden “Artfully Autumn” display welcomes guests as they embark on a feast for the senses with dramatic sculptural pieces and an abundance of fall floral, foliage and pumpkins, all while being captivated by a new custom fragrance.
Are hordes of grasshoppers invading Las Vegas again?
Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?
Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
Fox5 KVVU
Video of bighorn sheep rescue at Lake Mead viewed over 20M times
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Earlier this summer, a couple boating on Lake Mead jumped into action to help a bighorn sheep that was stuck in mud. The video has since gone viral on social media. On July 16, Kelly Goshorn and her husband went boating on Lake Mead and...
