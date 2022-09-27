As the calendar moves closer to the holiday season, so, too, do respective announcements by companies, ringing the bell for seasonal labor help. In the past, these types of announcements were viewed as commonplace, and, to a point, they still are. But it is somewhat different now, in that labor availability, going back to the onset of Covid-19 pandemic more than 2.5 years ago, is far from a slam dunk, what with many people leaving the workforce, and in in some cases, not coming back to it, or, in many cases, not to the same pre-pandemic levels, which were once viewed as typical.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO