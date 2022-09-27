Read full article on original website
supplychain247.com
Q&A: Echo Global Logistics CEO Waggoner discusses market trends and conditions
Logistics Management Group News Editor Jeff Berman recently caught up with Doug Waggoner, CEO of Chicago-based 3PL Echo Global Logistics. Waggoner offered up insights on a whole host of topics, including: inflation; rates and capacity; and Peak Season prospects, among others. Their conversation follows below. LM: How would you assess...
supplychain247.com
Companies call out for seasonal logistics staffing. Will they get the help they want?
As the calendar moves closer to the holiday season, so, too, do respective announcements by companies, ringing the bell for seasonal labor help. In the past, these types of announcements were viewed as commonplace, and, to a point, they still are. But it is somewhat different now, in that labor availability, going back to the onset of Covid-19 pandemic more than 2.5 years ago, is far from a slam dunk, what with many people leaving the workforce, and in in some cases, not coming back to it, or, in many cases, not to the same pre-pandemic levels, which were once viewed as typical.
kalkinemedia.com
Opyl (ASX:OPL) collabs with Consentic, launches research screening service
Opyl has collaborated with e-consent platform, Consentic, for tipping up enrolment and recruitment revenues. The company has also launched a new personalised research screening service for its flagship platform. Opyl is aiming to achieve three-digit growth in the global clinical trial market. AI-assisted MedTech company, Opyl Limited’s (ASX:OPL) flagship patient-led...
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
ffnews.com
Westpay Enlists ACI Worldwide to Offer Omni-Commerce Payments to Merchants
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software has announced that Westpay AB, a leading payments solution provider in the Nordics, will utilize ACI Secure eCommerce to enhance its current in-store payment solutions with state-of-the-art eCommerce capabilities. A new agreement between the two companies will enable Westpay to offer merchants a seamless and secure customer payments experience across all channels.
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
supplychain247.com
Dematic and Upshop announce new partnership aimed at grocery industry
Dematic, an industry-leading intelligent automation provider, announced today a partnership with Upshop to supply integrated fulfillment solutions that scale with grocery business. The partnership will empower grocers looking to grow their fulfillment operations with solutions that allow them to retain and manage their own customer data, the partners stated. This...
supplychain247.com
DSV Implements a Single-Instance Control Tower with a Global Footprint
DSV is one of the biggest names in transport and logistics, operating in over 90 countries with a global network of over 75,000 employees. After having opened a new warehouse in Johannesburg - the largest integrated logistics center on the continent - a multi-national Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Healthcare company approached DSV South Africa (SA) for services across the end-to-end supply chain.
daystech.org
Nextech AR Launches Upgrades For E-commerce SaaS Platform
Nextech AR Solutions Corp., a Metaverse Company and main supplier of augmented actuality (“AR”) expertise applied sciences and 3D mannequin providers is happy to announce it has launched main upgrades and options to its SaaS ARitize Decorator product for e-commerce. ARitize 3D makes use of revolutionary AI expertise to create high-quality 3D fashions at scale for the most important prime e-commerce market. ARitize Decorator could be seamlessly built-in onto any e-commerce web site appearing as a software program extension to Nextech’s ARitize 3D platform.. The Decorator works with ARitize 3D to show these fashions into experiences by contextualizing their significance within the e-commerce journey.
Ikotek Expands Executive Management Team to Continue Rapid Growth of Its ODM Services Across North America and EMEA Regions
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Ikotek, the leading IoT original design manufacturer (ODM) and electronics manufacturing service (EMS) provider, is announcing expansion of its executive management team with industry veterans and continue their aggressive growth plans for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005870/en/ Ikotek - Your Trusted IoT ODM Partner (Photo: Business Wire)
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Linnworks Acquires SkuVault, Expands Omnichannel Presence
Linnworks acquired SkuVault, bringing together two companies with a shared vision of accelerating growth for omnichannel sellers. “We are very excited for the combination of our local and global talent that will drive significant value to our customers, employees and partners,” says Callum Campbell, CEO of Linnworks. “We deeply appreciate SkuVault’s leading position within the North American market, driven by its highly differentiated product that offers rich features and functionality across the IMS and OMS value chain, as well as its deep WMS and third-party logistics (3PL) capabilities. We look forward to the depth of experience and spirit of innovation that the SkuVault team will bring to the shared company.”
Benzinga
Strategy Analytics: Dedicated Metaverse Device Installed Base to Reach 100M in 2024
AR and VR Headsets will reach the milestone in 2 years allowing greater consumer access to the growing metaverse ecosystem. As investment in the metaverse grows, ownership of dedicated metaverse devices (VR and AR headsets) is set to surge. The latest Strategy Analytics Metaverse, Augmented and Virtual Reality (MAV) report, "Metaverse Device Forecast 2014-2027" predicts the installed base to double by 2024, from 50M today.
ffnews.com
Pennsylvania Community Bank Partners with Fintech to Digitize All Aspects of Commercial Lending
Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers. “We care about our...
supplychain247.com
Grocery wholesaler UNFI to deploy Symbotic’s robotics and software automation in five DCs
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) and Symbotic Inc. have announced that they have entered into a commercial agreement to implement Symbotic’s A.I.-powered robotics and software automation in five of UNFI’s distribution centers over the next four years. Under the agreement, UNFI also has an option to implement Symbotic’s warehouse automation systems in additional distribution centers.
ffnews.com
New report by BPC highlights opportunities and challenges of Super Apps for forward-thinking banking players
Global payment leader BPC and strategy consultancy firm Fincog today announced the launch of a new report to give banking providers key insights on Super Apps and the critical factors that could make them a future threat to traditional banking providers. “Super Apps” provides a concise overview of the international...
salestechstar.com
TigerEye Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification with Prescient Assurance
TigerEye’s SOC 2 Compliance Ensures Customer Data is Protected. TigerEye, a sales software company currently in stealth, announced it completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries. The SOC 2 Type 1 audit,...
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
freightwaves.com
Secure More Loads with Accurate Freight Pricing Data
Navigate freight volatility with the most accurate spot and benchmarked contract rates in the market. SONAR’s array of analytics and comprehensive freight market data helps brokers maximize freight margins, benchmark the freight market, and forecast contract and spot rates. Utilize SONAR’s high-frequency data to understand freight market conditions, trends, and take decisive action ahead of your competitors.
TechCrunch
EQT acquires Billtrust, a company automating the invoice-to-cash process, for $1.7B
Shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash upon Billtrust’s transition to a private company, a 64% premium above the September 27 closing price of $5.77. The company’s stock has remained relatively steady in recent years, hitting a high of around $19 a share in February 2021 before bottoming out at $4.51 in June.
Happi
Bell Flavors & Fragrances Welcomes New Faces to Marketing Department
Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has added nine new hires in the marketing team at its headquarters in Northbrook, Illinois, Mexico and EMEA headquarters in Europe. “We’ve strengthened our global marketing team with new additions, promotions and newly created positions to elevate our global marketing strategy and provide our customers with continued consumer and market insights relevant to the flavors, fragrance and botanical markets we serve,” said Kelli Heinz, VP of marketing & industry affairs at Bell Flavors & Fragrances. “Bell is positioned globally to service locally and the new marketing talent will elevate our service strategy through our Global Spark trends program and many other global marketing initiatives.”
