Registered sex offender charged for attending Pitt County Fair

By The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

A Greenville man on the state's sex offender registry was arrested Monday after authorities found he had attended the Pitt County Fair.

A news release from the Pitt County Sheriff's Office said Eddie Darnelle Gay, 44, of 1918 Rosemont Drive, was arrested Monday after detectives determined he had attended the fair from 5:06-6:36 p.m. on Friday. Gay was charged with a felony count of sex offender/child premises.

North Carolina General Statute 14-208.18 prohibits a registered sex offender to be at "any fairgrounds during the period of time that an agricultural fair is being conducted."

Gay was released Monday after he posted a $5,000 secured bond. The event is believed to be an isolated incident, the release said.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation's online sex offender database Gay was convicted on Aug. 11, 2005, in Duval, Florida, and registered in North Carolina as a result of an out-of-state conviction. The charges from that conviction were not available.

