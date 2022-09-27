Read full article on original website
Related
Art Marmorstein: Education standards are the result of decades of revisions
Despite decades of revisions—and sometimes because of decades of revisions — South Dakota’s K-12 education standards are awful. They’re difficult to understand, filled with convoluted language, often developmentally inappropriate, and frequently on the wrong track altogether — just like the K-12 standards of most other states.
Middle school facility dog gets adorable yearbook photo treatment
An Ohio middle school’s facility dog got her own yearbook photo.
Comments / 0