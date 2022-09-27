A shocking video shows a South Florida man wading through waist-high flood waters with a dog as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on the state. Dylon Estevez, the man carrying the dog, can be heard comforting the pooch as another person records the inundated apartment complex in Key West. He told FOX 35 that he was forced to evacuate his apartment when the area started flooding. The rest of the video shows the duo trudging through the flood with trees and power lines flailing in the wind.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO