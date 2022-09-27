Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Ian live updates Thursday: 11K still without power in Palm Beach County
The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning and is expected to finish its destructive trek across Florida late Thursday after leaving unfathomable damage to the Gulf Coast and more than 1 million households in the dark. ...
Hurricane Ian pummels southwest Florida, terrorizes Palm Beach County with at least one tornado
Hurricane Ian’s malice bullied across spans of sawgrass and cattails and cypress swamp Tuesday night to rend roofs from condominiums west of Delray Beach in a dark confusion of spiraling winds and supercell thunderstorms. In moments, a tornado tossed cars at the Kings Point community like confetti, cut palm trees in half, tore chunks from buildings and sliced off roofs in a surgical assault that left microwaves untouched on countertops and clothes hanging neatly in closets. ...
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Southwest FL
Hurricane Ian is making landfall in southwest Florida as an "extremely dangerous category four hurricane." The storm is carrying sustained winds of up to 150 MPH as it slams into the area just west of Fort Myers. Officials are warning of potential damage to well built structures. The storm is...
Gov. DeSantis: 2 ‘unconfirmed’ deaths after Ian; deaths were likely result of powerful hurricane
Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning after leaving a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2 million people before aiming for the Atlantic Coast. Gov. Ron DeSantis said...
Hurricane Ian Sucks Tampa Bay Dry Ahead Of Landfall
“Don't go out there,” officials warned, saying the water was likely to rush back in at higher levels.
Hurricane Ian's outer bands brought 2 overnight tornado alerts to Jupiter area
JUPITER — Two tornado alerts surprised northern Palm Beach County residents on Tuesday nights as Hurricane Ian's outer bands moved north up the Florida peninsula. The National Weather Service Center in Miami said Wednesday afternoon that it is has received reports of two tornadoes in the Jupiter area but had not been able to confirm any damage or coordinates.
Hurricane Ian tracker 1 pm: Ian nears Category 5 strength as it moves onshore in Florida
Florida is bracing for catastrophic storm surge, winds and floods as Hurricane Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm.
South Florida community hit by high winds
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
Hurricane Ian updates: Videos show Florida brace for storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida late Wednesday, but other areas of the state are already feeling the storm's impacts.
Florida To Get Up To 12 Feet Of Storm Surge From Hurricane Ian
(Miami, FL) -- Florida's Gulf Coast is bracing for up to 12 feet of storm surge from Hurricane Ian. Recent data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 155 mph. A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation,...
Live Cam: Tracking Hurricane Ian as it crosses Central Florida
Tracking Hurricane Ian from Orlando, Daytona Beach, Port Canaveral. Hurricane Ian made landfall over Florida as a category 4 hurricane. It is now making its way up the Florida Peninsula where it is bringing huge winds and flooding. Its predicted path leads it across Central Florida.
WATCH: Florida Man Carries Dog Through Waist-Deep Ian Floods
A shocking video shows a South Florida man wading through waist-high flood waters with a dog as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on the state. Dylon Estevez, the man carrying the dog, can be heard comforting the pooch as another person records the inundated apartment complex in Key West. He told FOX 35 that he was forced to evacuate his apartment when the area started flooding. The rest of the video shows the duo trudging through the flood with trees and power lines flailing in the wind.
Closures Across South Florida Due to Expected Impacts of Hurricane Ian
With the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian in the coming days across South Florida, several closures will be taking place. All Miami-Dade courts and facilities will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Remote hearings scheduled for those dates may still take place. All Miami-Dade parks will be closed through Thursday. Zoo...
Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?
As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida
Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
High winds, tornadoes and flooding bring headaches to Broward County
One Hurricane Ian-spawned tornado damaged 30 planes at North Perry Airport. Two tornadoes hit Broward County overnight — one that shut down North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines — county officials said Wednesday morning warning residents to stay inside as the effects of Hurricane Ian move through the area.
When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track
Nearly all of Florida — except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the Panhandle — is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The latest forecast track shows the hurricane making landfall near Englewood and Port Charlotte, then moving northeast toward Orlando and Central Florida. The Gulf coast from Bonita Springs north to Tarpon Springs is under a ...
As Gulf coast braces for Hurricane Ian landfall, South Florida feeling storm’s impact
As the west coast of Florida braces for massive and potentially deadly impacts from Hurricane Ian, due to make landfall Wednesday evening, South Florida is already feeling the impacts of heavy rains, strong wind gusts and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued tropical storm warnings for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian builds in the Gulf of Mexico and ...
South Carolina Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday (September 28) as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph and dangerous storm surges sweeping through communities. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has urged residents to "hunker down" as the storm moves through the state and up the coast.
