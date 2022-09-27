Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian Recovery Resources
Additional Resources Business Damage Assessment Survey The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey to gather information about how Hurricane Ian is impacting local businesses. This survey will assess and inform recovery resources needed in impacted communities. This assessment does NOT serve as an application for resources, including the Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program. Visit https://floridadisaster.biz/BusinessDamageAssessments FEMA Assistance Homeowners and renters in Pinellas County who were affected by Hurricane Ian may apply for FEMA disaster assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 AM to 11 PM ET. You will be requested to provide a current phone number where you can be contacted, address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying, your Social Security number, a general list of damages and losses, banking information for direct deposit, and if insured, the policy number or agent and company name. For information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit fema.gov/disaster/hurricane-ian. State Emergency Response Team Assistance The State Emergency Response Team (SERT) continues to staff the ESF-18 desk in the State Emergency Operations Center from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The team is available to respond to questions, concerns, or unmet needs of the business community. Call the private sector hotline at 850-815-4925 or email ESF18@EM.MYFlorida.com. Business Disaster Assistance Resources Enterprise Florida has launched a Disaster Assistance Resources Page with a list of state and federal resources available for businesses to utilize in their mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery activities. IRS Deadline Relief Victims of Hurricane Ian now have until February 15, 2023 to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. Details on this and other Ian-related relief from the IRS can be found at www.irs.gov/disasters. Deadline Extension for Licensing Renewals from DBPR The Department of Business and Professional Regulation, under Emergency Order 2022-01 has extended the renewal deadline from September 30 or October 31, 2022 for certain state licenses and extends the deadline for the filing of monthly reports and returns by certain alcoholic beverage and tobacco license holders. For more information, visit www.myfloridalicense.com/DBPR/emergency. Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) OIR has issued Emergency Order 300997-22-EO in response to Hurricane Ian regarding the extension of grace periods, limitations on cancellations and nonrenewals, deemers and limitations on “use and file” filings. This Emergency Order is issued to protect the public health, safety and welfare of all Florida policyholders. OIR is requiring daily catastrophe claims reporting for Hurricane Ian starting Friday, September 30 to assist with determining the impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s insurance industry. More information regarding catastrophe claims data and reporting is available here. Disaster Contractors The Pinellas County Contractors Licensing Board warns that your business or home has incurred damage due to the storm, do not hire an unlicensed contractor. Before hiring any contractor, ask for their name and license number or use the County’s Contractor Search feature to verify they are eligible to work in Pinellas County. Report unlicensed contracting to (727) 582-6767 or submit a report online. The Disaster Contractors Network contains a list of licensed contractors that can be searched by name, county, and type. This can be found at www.DCNonline.org Assistance from PCED Need hurricane recovery assistance for your business? Do you have questions on business continuity planning? Contact PCED at econdev@pinellascounty.org or call (727) 464-7332. Pinellas County Economic Development offices will reopen on Monday, October 3, 2022, and staff is available for virtual assistance. If you have experienced personal impacts or impacts to your household, please visit https://storm.pinellascounty.org. Informational Links Hurricane and disaster preparation: www.pinellascounty.org/emergencyEmergency Bulletins: http://www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/bulletin.htm2022 All Hazards Preparedness GuideVisit Florida Event Coverage InsuranceWant to know how to prepare your business? Review the Virtual Business Emergency Operations Center Flyer, Private Sector Emergency Response Information, and Steps to Prepare Your Business. DEO Small Business Loan Fund Eligibility & Document RequirementsSBA Disaster Loan Assistance Eligibility & Document RequirementsVisit St. Pete/Clearwater is maintaining VSPC.infoto help displaced Florida residents and visitors find a place to stay, as well as potential work crews.Business Continuity Planning Resources from Florida Makes http://www.floridamakes.com/businesscontinuity.
Power outage numbers and maps
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida.
