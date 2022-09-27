Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tampa Bay News Wire
Blackton, Inc. Named Preferred Vendor for New Homes by D.R. Horton at its Huntington Ridge Development Coming to Ocala
Leesburg / Ocala — Blackton, Inc., one of Florida’s oldest and largest suppliers of materials to the homebuilding industry, recently earned a contract from D.R. Horton’s West Central Florida division to supply flooring materials for Huntington Ridge. The new community of single-family homes will be starting construction soon in Ocala.
Tampa Bay News Wire
The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce makes Major Announcement Regarding Hurricane Ian Relief Support
St. Pete Beach, FL – Based on the impact of Hurricane Ian, the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce will now be donating funds from the Taste of the Beaches to The Islands of Sanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce. The money raised from this event will go towards unrestricted support for their tourism industry and to help them rebuild their community.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Join GiGi’s Playhouse Tampa in Bowling for Turkeys
Tampa, FL (September 30, 2022) GiGi’s Playhouse Tampa Down Syndrome Achievement Center is set to host its 1st Annual Bowl for Turkeys Fundraiser on 11/12/2022. WHAT: In an effort to make the world a more accepting place for individuals of all abilities, on Saturday November 12, 2022, GiGi’s Playhouse Tampa is working alongside our network of donors and partners to host our Bowl for Turkeys fundraising event!
Tampa Bay News Wire
Business Damage Assessment Survey Open Now
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and the State Emergency Response Team (SERT) activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey in response to Hurricane Ian. Survey responses will allow the state to expedite Hurricane Ian recovery efforts by gathering data and assessing the needs of affected businesses.On September 24, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-219 declaring a state of emergency in all 67 counties in the State of Florida. All affected businesses should complete the survey.Results from the Business Damage Assessment Survey will be shared with various federal, state, and local agencies to implement appropriate relief. Businesses can complete the survey online or visit FloridaDisaster.biz and select “Hurricane Ian” from the dropdown menu. If you need additional assistance with your business, please call 850-815-4925 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or email ESF-18@em.myflorida.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa Bay News Wire
Commercial Fire results in minor damage
(Brooksville, FL) At 4:12 a.m. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a reported commercial fire in the 15,000 block of Spring Hill Dr. The call came from a passerby who reported a fire in an awning/entryway of the mechanic shop. HCFES arrived within 8 minutes and reported...
Comments / 0