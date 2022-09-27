The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and the State Emergency Response Team (SERT) activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey in response to Hurricane Ian. Survey responses will allow the state to expedite Hurricane Ian recovery efforts by gathering data and assessing the needs of affected businesses.On September 24, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-219 declaring a state of emergency in all 67 counties in the State of Florida. All affected businesses should complete the survey.Results from the Business Damage Assessment Survey will be shared with various federal, state, and local agencies to implement appropriate relief. Businesses can complete the survey online or visit FloridaDisaster.biz and select “Hurricane Ian” from the dropdown menu. ﻿If you need additional assistance with your business, please call 850-815-4925 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or email ESF-18@em.myflorida.com.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO