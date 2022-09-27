ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Evaluating Chargers' options after season-ending injury to Jalen Guyton

By Alex Katson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHmoy_0iCfcOSs00

The Chargers are in the market for a new speed threat.

Jalen Guyton tore his ACL Sunday, marking the third long-term injury suffered in the Jaguars game. Rashawn Slater (biceps) is also out for the season, while Joey Bosa (groin) is week-to-week.

Guyton’s absence is of underrated importance, considering that Los Angeles now lacks a bona fide speed threat at wide receiver. Such a role has been an oft-criticized omission from Joe Lombardi’s offense through three weeks.

Here are a few receivers LA could look to bring onto the active roster.

Joe Reed

Reed seems the likeliest addition, considering he’s already on the Chargers’ practice squad and briefly pushed to stay on the active roster before a minor injury all but ended his preseason. Reed could also be an important addition as a kick returner, seeing that DeAndre Carter’s role is likely to expand on offense. Protecting him from taking extra hits on special teams will be an emphasis, at least in theory. A fifth-round pick in 2020, Reed has the speed to fill Guyton’s role, but his route running is a work in progress, and he’d primarily be added to the roster as a special teams player.

John Ross

If we’re talking about speed, we have to mention Ross, the owner of the fastest 40 time in NFL Combine history. Just 26 years old, Ross has struggled with lower body injuries, part of the reason he’s currently a free agent. It was reported in August that the former Washington Husky was working to rehab a knee injury he suffered last season, with hopes to catch on with a team around the start of the season. The barrier to entry for Ross is twofold, however: one, he must prove he’s healthy. Two, Brandon Staley and Joe Lombardi, have shown preference to receivers that can win at multiple levels of the field. Without designed touches in the screen game, Ross is only a deep ball threat at this stage.

Will Fuller

Fuller has shown NFL ability as recently as 2020 when he finished with career highs in receptions (53), yards (879), and touchdowns (8) with Houston. But similar to Ross, Fuller’s questions will be all about health. The 28-year-old has never played every game in a season and remains a free agent despite reported interest from multiple teams in August. Does that mean he’s asking for too much money for what he is, or is he not the player he once was because of injuries piling up?

Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham is probably the biggest name on the wide receiver market right now, and for good reason. After forcing his way out of a bad situation in Cleveland, OBJ showed he still has the talent that made him one of the faces of the league with the Rams last season before tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl. There are a few problems with the Chargers bringing Beckham in, though. Number one: Beckham won’t be ready to contribute right away. The last report we got about his health suggested he’d be full go in October or November, a timeline that the Bolts can’t afford to stick to. Secondly, OBJ has been pretty clear that he wants to sign with a contender, and he’ll have ample time to pick and choose which teams are in that upper echelon by the time he’s ready to return. With the other injuries on this roster, LA is not likely to be on that list.

Dede Westbrook

Westbrook would likely be a practice squad signing that the Chargers elevate to give him a test run for a few weeks before committing to an active roster spot, but he checks many boxes for this team. Westbrook ran a 4.39 at the combine and played under special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken in Minnesota last season, so he knows what Ficken expects. That will be an important factor for a midseason signing, especially one expected to fill the shoes of Guyton, who was also one of Los Angeles’ punt gunners in the first three weeks.

Bo Melton

Melton was a favorite of ours at Chargers Wire during draft season because of his explosive athleticism and surprising physicality. He ended up being drafted late by the Seahawks, but they moved him to the practice squad before the season, leaving him available to teams hungry for depth at the position. That means LA potentially has the ability to right the wrong of not addressing the position in the draft. Melton is a smaller, slot-limited player, which may hurt his chances of becoming a Charger. But his college tape is full of plays at every level of the field and top-end speed. He’s the kind of receiver L.A. could use if they get creative.

Jaquarii Roberson

Roberson was a player I thought was draftable this spring, but his lack of special teams experience and value pushed him into the undrafted ranks. After being cut by the Cowboys, he latched on with the Steelers, where he’s currently on the practice squad. That, again, makes him available to teams like LA. Roberson isn’t a true burner, but he does accelerate to a pretty high gear when he gets going, and his proficiency on double moves often resulted in wide open plays at Wake Forest. Much like Melton, he’s a smaller receiver, and Roberson struggles as a blocker. But beggars can’t be choosers, and at this point, there are plenty worse options than Roberson.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Christian McCaffrey's gone zero dark thirty on us

Very few people know where Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was on Thursday. Baker Mayfield, apparently, is not one of those people. For the second consecutive day, McCaffrey was absent from the team’s practice in the lead-up to their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The sixth-year veteran has gone down on the injury report with a thigh issue, one he sustained in this past Sunday’s 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Minnesota State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Boomer Esiason Suggests Blockbuster NFL Trade

Boomer Esiason sees one AFC Power making a big move at the trade deadline. Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams," the CBS analyst and former NFL MVP said that if Giants running back Saquon Barkley keeps producing like he is, the Buffalo Bills could come calling. If Saquon Barkley continues...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Seahawks#Nfl Combine#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why has Davante Adams disappeared from the Raiders' passing game?

In receiver Davante Adams’ first regular-season game with the Las Vegas Raiders, against the Los Angeles Chargers, the ball distribution from quarterback Derek Carr went about as expected. Carr threw to his former Fresno State teammate 15 times, and Adams caught 10 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. That’s about what you’d want from an above-average quarterback throwing to the NFL’s best receiver, particularly a receiver for whom the Raiders gave up as much as they did.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Newton reportedly turned down 'at least one deal' in offseason

So, it seems as though the NFL really isn’t done with Cam Newton after all. Despite popular belief, there may still be interest in the former Carolina Panthers quarterback—who remains a free agent four weeks into the 2022 campaign. As reported by Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio 1340 AM, Newton was offered a deal this offseason—one he, obviously, did not accept.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saquon Barkley made a call to Odell Beckham Jr. immediately after Giants loss to Cowboys

The New York Giants would love nothing more than to put their Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the rearview mirror, the problem is there will be some lingering effects that go beyond the normal sting of losing to their division rivals. Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in the final minutes of Monday night’s game. It’s a crushing blow for the team, which already had numerous question marks at the position — from a disgruntled Kenny Golladay to a banged up Kadarius Toney — and they need answers quick.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray Might Be Throwing to Nobody This Weekend

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray will be very limited in his options at receiver this weekend against the Panthers. Following injuries and suspensions, Arizona is heading into Bank of America Stadium with only four active receivers. Yes, you read that right, the Cardinals have four receivers available for Sunday’s game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos vs Raiders: The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Denver’s Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders host their AFC West rivals, the Denver Broncos, during Week 4 of the NFL season. The Raiders are undefeated against the Broncos ever since their move to Las Vegas. This time around, the Broncos traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson. Let’s break down the Bronco offense so far.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
206K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy