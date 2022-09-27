BOSTON – Remaining unbeaten at Nickerson Field, the Boston University men's soccer team battled Army West Point to a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night. All four goals were scored in the see-saw first half, as the Terriers moved to 2-2-5 and 0-1-2 in conference play with a 1-0-4 home mark, while the Black Knights (4-2-3, 2-0-1 PL) extended their unbeaten streak to six games.

