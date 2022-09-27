ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

travelawaits.com

9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
Mens Journal

10 Amazing Adults-Only Resorts for Your Next Kid-Free Getaway

Lots of things can ruin a good vacation: losing your passport, a brutal hangover, food poisoning. But let’s be honest: The number one culprit is kids. Whether they're your own or someone else's nothing grates the nerves and shatters solitude like babies wailing in the dining room, toddlers throwing tantrums, and pre-teens hosting cannonball contests […]
Mens Journal

Most Haunted Hotels, Houses, and Lodges in America

Under most circumstances, you’d be pretty freaked out to discover a strange presence in your home or hotel room—especially if there’s no earthly explanation as to how or why it’s there. But that kind of spooky experience is part of the draw at these haunted hotels, houses, and inns across the country, where certain residents […]
mansionglobal.com

Hudson, New York, Home With 2,150 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $1.36 Million

This exceptional home located in Hudson, New York, features 2,150 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Raj Kumar. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. In one of the most enchanting settings of the Hudson Valley, House at Watersmeet sits at the confluence of the Kinderhook, Stockport, and Claverack creeks as they come together to flow into the Hudson River. Constructed in 1850 and located high on the banks of the creek, Watersmeet is private, surrounded by nature, and with stunning views of the river from every window in the house. The first floor has a modern, large kitchen that opens onto the dining and living space with floor-to-ceiling windows opening to the pool in one direction and the deck in the other. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The landscaping is generous, with an abundance of flowering bushes and a charming path leading down to the creek where you can launch a kayak into the Hudson. A dead-end location, gated entrance, inground pool, an expansive dining deck, and a patio for entertaining give the property a compound feel.
TheDailyBeast

Meet the People Who Want to Stop the Next Hurricane by Hacking the Ocean

When Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida on Wednesday, it raged through the state with a ferocity that surprised even weather experts. The Category 4 storm flooded cities, wiped out power for millions of people, and the death toll could rise into the hundreds. Since then, Ian has since been downgraded to a tropical storm before bouncing back to a Category 1 hurricane so the danger remains—and will remain for the next week.The last few days have been a sobering reminder of the power that hurricanes have, and what little we can do when they arrive. Moreover, Ian is yet another...
oceanhomemag.com

Amanyara Resort Provides a Restorative Retreat in the Turks and Caicos

The fragrant steam from my banana leaf fish wafted off the plate in front of me as I basked in the sultry humidity of the warm evening. I looked up at the stars, and I could hear the waves lapping the shore just out of sight. Had I really woken up earlier that day on a cold, cloudy autumn morning in Boston?
mansionglobal.com

It’s No Secret: Hidden Rooms Make Homeowners Feel Like Kids Again

In the 1946 Hardy Boys novel “The Secret Panel,” fictional child-sleuths Frank and Joe Hardy discover a hidden room behind a secret door in a mysterious mansion. The late James Ring, one of the countless young Hardy Boys enthusiasts enthralled by the book, grew up to be a real-estate developer. While building his own home in Calabasas, Calif., in 2008, his memories of the book inspired him to create a secret room in the house, said his widow, Raina Ring.
Thrillist

The Four Seasons Is Preparing to Launch a Line of Luxury Yachts

In this week's aspirational wealth news, the Four Seasons has announced plans to launch a line of supersized yachts. The luxury hotel chain plans to deliver its first vessel by the end of 2025 and has two additional vessels already in the works. All told, the fleet is expected to cost a whopping $1.17 billion.
vinlove.net

Three Vietnamese boutique resorts in Asia’s top

Legacy Yen Tu, Azerai La Residence, and Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island are three winners of Travel World Awards 2022. At the World Travel Awards 2022 (World Travel Awards) Asia – Oceania region, Legacy Yen Tu won the award for Vietnam’s leading boutique resort . The boutique hotel...
vinlove.net

Unique boat room in the West

Room boat – a unique accommodation product that has just appeared in Ho Chi Minh City. Can Tho attracts tourists by the novelty and boldness of the Southern river region. Taking advantage of the garden space, with orchards, green canals, and fresh air of the Southwest region, Ms. Huynh Thi Bich Tuyen (living in Can Tho City) built a resort. uniquely Western.
hotelnewsme.com

Two.0 launches an all-new elevated menu

Cove Beach’s contemporary and chic Two.0 restaurant transforms the culinary chapter with its vibrant new menu making it the perfect gastronomic destination for Mediterranean, sushi and seafood lovers. Transport yourself to the country’s hottest beach club where picturesque views meet an eccentric menu showcasing decadent delights for you to devour.
dornob.com

Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship

Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
