LA MIRADA, Calif. — Biola University was excited to welcome Ethan Hardin of Arkadelphia to the Biola community as they started their journey as an Eagle this fall. Biola’s incoming class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 41 states and U.S. territories and 45 countries around the world. A total of 1,583 undergraduate and graduate students started their collegiate journey at Biola University on the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 29.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO