FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Better Call Saul Actress Cara Pifko: "Find the people that make you feel great in the process; Community is everything"Yitzi Weiner @ Authority MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Demand for on-campus housing exceeds UC Irvine's available bed space for students
UC Irvine's Student Housing Executive Director Tim Trevan said this fall they had more than 16,000 beds to offer students but they had more demand than space available.
arkadelphian.com
Ethan Hardin attending Biola University
LA MIRADA, Calif. — Biola University was excited to welcome Ethan Hardin of Arkadelphia to the Biola community as they started their journey as an Eagle this fall. Biola’s incoming class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 41 states and U.S. territories and 45 countries around the world. A total of 1,583 undergraduate and graduate students started their collegiate journey at Biola University on the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 29.
spectrumnews1.com
California's 1st high school beekeeper program is in OC
WESTMINSTER, Calif. — Recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture states bee colonies are down by 22% so far this year. One school in Orange County has created new homes for about 60,000 bees to buzz about. Westminster High School has pioneered the state’s first high school beekeeping...
scvnews.com
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
We began our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDIA) journey nearly two years ago, and while the path ahead was not clearly defined, Health Services leadership was enthusiastically joined by workforce members across our health enterprise in a united commitment to creating a more welcoming, inclusive and proactively anti-racist health care system for our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
theregistrysocal.com
UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM
Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
cyphype.com
El Modena’s Loss is Cypress’ Gain
This 2022-2023 school year, Emily White joined the Centurion family as a first year French teacher. Before this, she was a student teacher at El Modena in Orange, for six months. She said, “ I wanted to become a teacher to give my students the opportunities that I had, like living abroad and using my French abilities.”
UCLA Acquires Defunct University In Rancho Palos Verdes And San Pedro
The $80 million purchase will enable the instruction of 1,000 students.
lbhsnews.com
California mandates FAFSA for graduation – here’s everything you need to know
A new requirement for graduation has been added by the state of California — students must complete a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) application. The FAFSA awards roughly $112 billion to students each year, $3.75 billion of which went unclaimed last year. In an attempt to encourage students to claim this money, California joined Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, New Hampshire, Colorado, Illinois and Alabama by instating this requirement.
ocmomblog.com
Annual Pumpkin Patch at Irvine Regional Park in Orange Now Open
Bring the whole family out to Wheel Fun Rentals’ Annual Pumpkin Patch, open every day, from September 17th to October 31st. Located in Irvine Park at the Irvine Park Railroad, groups and families can enjoy carnival-style games and activities and the cost of admission is free. Weave through the park on one of Wheel Fun Rentals’ iconic four-wheel Surrey cycles that seat the whole family or enjoy a leisurely paddle boat ride out on the lake.
pasadenaweekly.com
High quality barbecue, sports and fun at Craft by Smoke & Fire
In 2008, Isaias Hernandez, his brother, Juan, and friend, Josh Bentrem, wrote a plan on a bar napkin: to create a restaurant specializing in craft cocktails and comfort food. “Food is in our blood, and we had the confidence to make it happen,” Isaias said. With an extensive background...
Pacific Airshow to bring thrilling family-friendly fun to Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach is gearing up for the Pacific Airshow this weekend and it's guaranteed to be jam-packed with excitement.
Orange County Has A New Art Museum, And It's Free
The new Orange County Museum of Art opens its doors to the public on Oct. 8.
orangecountyzest.com
BREAKING AMC Reopens at Woodbridge Village Center
Enjoy a movie experience like never before at the newly renovated AMC CLASSIC Woodbridge 5 located at Woodbridge Village Center. Enjoy your favorite movie snacks with AMC’s expanded menu selections and deluxe concession stand. Experience the latest films in the enhanced auditoriums while kicking back in luxurious AMC Signature...
Knott's Berry Farm allows chaperones free entry for Halloween event
Guests 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection.
localocnews.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County
SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties
With the abrupt end of an emergency housing program at a Downtown motel, some of the city’s most vulnerable residents face few options for a permanent home. The post High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
OC’s Clean Power Agency Launches For Homes Next Week: What Does That Mean For You?
Nearly two years after its first board meeting, Orange County’s new green power agency is about to flip the switch for its first residential customers Oct. 1. The Orange County Power Authority is the region’s first community choice energy program, which lets interested residents pay slightly higher rates for cleaner power to go on Orange County’s grid, with the goal of accelerating the state’s transition to 100% clean power by 2045 and providing a viable alternative to Southern California Edison.
Irvine Looking At Building New Great Park Amphitheater Rivaling Hollywood Bowl
Tonight, Irvine City Council members are slated to consider taking the next step toward building a new amphitheater in the Great Park, one of the cornerstone projects in their new plan for the city’s largest attraction. The facility is set to seat just under 14,000 people, with city manager...
This is the Top Coffee Shop in California, According to Yelp
The competition across a state is very high, but the combination of quality ingredients and fine service has earned this cafe a loyal clientele. Where is the top coffee shop in California, according to Yelp online reviewersAdobe.
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Rapid Apartment Construction in Southern California Markets Points to Major Growth in Region
Across the nation, major cities continue to see a significant influx of residents, creating a pressing need for more housing. This holds true for cities in Southern California which have already seen several thousand units developed over the course of 2022. According to RentCafe’s Annual Apartment Construction Report, cities across...
