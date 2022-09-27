ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arkadelphian.com

Ethan Hardin attending Biola University

LA MIRADA, Calif. — Biola University was excited to welcome Ethan Hardin of Arkadelphia to the Biola community as they started their journey as an Eagle this fall. Biola’s incoming class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 41 states and U.S. territories and 45 countries around the world. A total of 1,583 undergraduate and graduate students started their collegiate journey at Biola University on the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 29.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
spectrumnews1.com

California's 1st high school beekeeper program is in OC

WESTMINSTER, Calif. — Recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture states bee colonies are down by 22% so far this year. One school in Orange County has created new homes for about 60,000 bees to buzz about. Westminster High School has pioneered the state’s first high school beekeeping...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly

We began our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDIA) journey nearly two years ago, and while the path ahead was not clearly defined, Health Services leadership was enthusiastically joined by workforce members across our health enterprise in a united commitment to creating a more welcoming, inclusive and proactively anti-racist health care system for our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cypress, CA
Education
City
Cypress, CA
Local
California Education
theregistrysocal.com

UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM

Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cyphype.com

El Modena’s Loss is Cypress’ Gain

This 2022-2023 school year, Emily White joined the Centurion family as a first year French teacher. Before this, she was a student teacher at El Modena in Orange, for six months. She said, “ I wanted to become a teacher to give my students the opportunities that I had, like living abroad and using my French abilities.”
lbhsnews.com

California mandates FAFSA for graduation – here’s everything you need to know

A new requirement for graduation has been added by the state of California — students must complete a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) application. The FAFSA awards roughly $112 billion to students each year, $3.75 billion of which went unclaimed last year. In an attempt to encourage students to claim this money, California joined Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, New Hampshire, Colorado, Illinois and Alabama by instating this requirement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Science Teacher#Ucsd
ocmomblog.com

Annual Pumpkin Patch at Irvine Regional Park in Orange Now Open

Bring the whole family out to Wheel Fun Rentals’ Annual Pumpkin Patch, open every day, from September 17th to October 31st. Located in Irvine Park at the Irvine Park Railroad, groups and families can enjoy carnival-style games and activities and the cost of admission is free. Weave through the park on one of Wheel Fun Rentals’ iconic four-wheel Surrey cycles that seat the whole family or enjoy a leisurely paddle boat ride out on the lake.
IRVINE, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

High quality barbecue, sports and fun at Craft by Smoke & Fire

In 2008, Isaias Hernandez, his brother, Juan, and friend, Josh Bentrem, wrote a plan on a bar napkin: to create a restaurant specializing in craft cocktails and comfort food. “Food is in our blood, and we had the confidence to make it happen,” Isaias said. With an extensive background...
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
orangecountyzest.com

BREAKING AMC Reopens at Woodbridge Village Center

Enjoy a movie experience like never before at the newly renovated AMC CLASSIC Woodbridge 5 located at Woodbridge Village Center. Enjoy your favorite movie snacks with AMC’s expanded menu selections and deluxe concession stand. Experience the latest films in the enhanced auditoriums while kicking back in luxurious AMC Signature...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County

SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
Voice of OC

OC’s Clean Power Agency Launches For Homes Next Week: What Does That Mean For You?

Nearly two years after its first board meeting, Orange County’s new green power agency is about to flip the switch for its first residential customers Oct. 1. The Orange County Power Authority is the region’s first community choice energy program, which lets interested residents pay slightly higher rates for cleaner power to go on Orange County’s grid, with the goal of accelerating the state’s transition to 100% clean power by 2045 and providing a viable alternative to Southern California Edison.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy