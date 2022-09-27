Read full article on original website
Related
STANDINGS: Long Beach Boys’ Water Polo
Wilson 6-7 Millikan (no record reported) Lakewood (no record reported) Jordan (no record reported) Wilson vs. Millikan, 4 p.m. Lakewood vs. Jordan, 5:15 p.m. Long Beach Poly vs. Cabrillo, 6:30 p.m.
SBLive's Southern Section Top 25 Football Rankings: Murrieta Valley reenters at No. 23
Six weeks of the 2022 high school football season are behind us already. That means the regular season is already more than halfway over, and a lot of teams start league play this week. Here are SBLive's Southern Section rankings heading into the seventh week (Sep. 29 - Oct. 1) of the 2022 ...
Wednesday's Top Prep Performers from volleyball, cross country, water polo, golf, tennis
Abby Montana had 12 kills and four blocks, Olivia Campisi finished with nine kills, 13 digs and three blocks, Alex Morehead had five kills, 14 digs and two blocks, Kezia Bocasan compiled 36 assists and 10 digs, Camdyn Hodgins had 19 digs, and Marcy Menchaca added four kills and two blocks as Simi Valley (13-5, 4-0) defeated Royal 20-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-12 in a showdown for first place in the Coastal Canyon League. Emily Ford had 11 kills, Bea Gamboa had seven kills and 10 digs, and Leah Orsini finished with 21 digs and three aces for the Highlanders (18-6, 3-1).
Prep Football: Silverado kicks off Desert Sky League action with a shutout against Victor Valley
There’s a certain confidence that the Silverado football team is playing with these days, entering Desert Sky League play with a 4-2 record. Call it what you will, but it’s the kind of confidence where Darren Gandy knew that if a punt in the second quarter ended up in his hands, he was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
SB Dons sweep Dos Pueblos as they go undefeated against rivals this year
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons girls volleyball team is a sweeping success this season. Having already completed a season sweep over San Marcos, now Santa Barbara High School swept Dos Pueblos in both matches this year as they go 4-0 against their rivals. The Dons beat DP in straight...
granitebaytoday.org
Pat Predicts: Granite Bay vs. Del Oro
The Granite Bay-Del Oro rivalry is one of the biggest high school rivalries in the Sacramento area. This game on Friday is a crucial game for both teams. Both teams are undefeated, and the head to head record for the rivalry is tied at 13-13. Granite Bay’s main strength is...
Comments / 0