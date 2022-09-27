Abby Montana had 12 kills and four blocks, Olivia Campisi finished with nine kills, 13 digs and three blocks, Alex Morehead had five kills, 14 digs and two blocks, Kezia Bocasan compiled 36 assists and 10 digs, Camdyn Hodgins had 19 digs, and Marcy Menchaca added four kills and two blocks as Simi Valley (13-5, 4-0) defeated Royal 20-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-12 in a showdown for first place in the Coastal Canyon League. Emily Ford had 11 kills, Bea Gamboa had seven kills and 10 digs, and Leah Orsini finished with 21 digs and three aces for the Highlanders (18-6, 3-1).

SIMI VALLEY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO