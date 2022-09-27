ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cyphype.com

Will Cross Country Return As League Champs?

Cypress High School’s first Cross Country Meet was on Saturday, September 10, at the Lancer Invite. Then, on September 29th, they will compete in the important League Prelims, and lastly they have League Finals on October 7th. Led by new Cypress teacher Matthew Tweed, both boys and girls Varsity...
CYPRESS, CA
247Sports

WATCH: Isolation highlights of 2024 Mater Dei defensive lineman Aydin Breland

The video above features four-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei defensive lineman Aydin Breland during the Monarchs' 42-7 win over Mililani (Hi.) on Sept. 16. Breland wasted no time making an impact, recording a two-yard sack on the game's first play from scrimmage. He added two more tackles as Mater Dei, considered one of the best high school football teams in the nation, stormed back from an early deficit by scoring six unanswered touchdowns to beat Mililani 42-14.
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
Cypress, CA
Sports
Cypress, CA
Education
Cypress, CA
Football
City
Tustin, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Cypress, CA
Local
California Education
iecn.com

USC football ready to fight on

The past few years for the University of Southern California football program have been disappointing to say the least. Multiple coaching changes, a lack of identity, and failing to meet any sort of positiveexpectation. Yet, things look to be turning around. The program has started this season 4-0 and now has an established coach in Lincoln Riley as well as the many transfers that came with him from Oklahoma. Now the Trojans have one goal in mind: a trip to the college football playoff and a national title. Let’s take a look at their road to a possible championship, and what it’ll take from the team on the field to reach the mountain top.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#San Juan#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports#Foothill#Western#Register
The Spun

Joel Klatt Has Harsh Reality For USC Football Fans

USC is much improved under Lincoln Riley, but FOX's Joel Klatt wants to keep it all in perspective. Speaking on his new platform, "The Joel Klatt Show," the former Colorado QB tried to explain the difference between schools like USC and Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. If you actually go...
LOS ANGELES, CA
College Football HQ

USC football schedule, scores for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleRelated: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM

Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC’s Majorette Team appears on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ amidst backlash

The Cardinal Divas are making waves nationally, appearing on the Jennifer Hudson show on September 27 for an interview and performance in the show’s audience seats. The Cardinal Divas, USC’s first majorette team, made their debut at the September 17 Fresno State game in the stands of the Coliseum. A video of them went viral on social media, attracting attention beyond the buzz of South L.A. Just five days after their first performance, they were invited to perform on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
cyphype.com

El Modena’s Loss is Cypress’ Gain

This 2022-2023 school year, Emily White joined the Centurion family as a first year French teacher. Before this, she was a student teacher at El Modena in Orange, for six months. She said, “ I wanted to become a teacher to give my students the opportunities that I had, like living abroad and using my French abilities.”
pasadenaweekly.com

High quality barbecue, sports and fun at Craft by Smoke & Fire

In 2008, Isaias Hernandez, his brother, Juan, and friend, Josh Bentrem, wrote a plan on a bar napkin: to create a restaurant specializing in craft cocktails and comfort food. “Food is in our blood, and we had the confidence to make it happen,” Isaias said. With an extensive background...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy