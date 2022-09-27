Read full article on original website
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Better Call Saul Actress Cara Pifko: "Find the people that make you feel great in the process; Community is everything"Yitzi Weiner @ Authority MagazineLos Angeles, CA
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football scores for Thursday night, Sept. 29
Week six of high school football in Orange County teams begins with Thursday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores on our scoreboard page throughout the night on OC Sports Zone, a free website covering Orange County sports.
cyphype.com
Will Cross Country Return As League Champs?
Cypress High School’s first Cross Country Meet was on Saturday, September 10, at the Lancer Invite. Then, on September 29th, they will compete in the important League Prelims, and lastly they have League Finals on October 7th. Led by new Cypress teacher Matthew Tweed, both boys and girls Varsity...
247Sports
WATCH: Isolation highlights of 2024 Mater Dei defensive lineman Aydin Breland
The video above features four-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei defensive lineman Aydin Breland during the Monarchs' 42-7 win over Mililani (Hi.) on Sept. 16. Breland wasted no time making an impact, recording a two-yard sack on the game's first play from scrimmage. He added two more tackles as Mater Dei, considered one of the best high school football teams in the nation, stormed back from an early deficit by scoring six unanswered touchdowns to beat Mililani 42-14.
ocsportszone.com
OC high school football schedule for week six (Thursday through Saturday)
All games 7 p.m. unless noted. Los Amigos vs. Rancho Alamitos at Bolsa Grande, 6:30 p.m. La Quinta vs. Loara at Glover Stadium, 6:30 p.m. Corona del Mar vs. Fountain Valley at Huntington Beach. Tustin vs. Cypress at Western. FRIDAY, SEPT. 30. Alta Loma at Aliso Niguel. Valencia vs. Pacifica...
iecn.com
USC football ready to fight on
The past few years for the University of Southern California football program have been disappointing to say the least. Multiple coaching changes, a lack of identity, and failing to meet any sort of positiveexpectation. Yet, things look to be turning around. The program has started this season 4-0 and now has an established coach in Lincoln Riley as well as the many transfers that came with him from Oklahoma. Now the Trojans have one goal in mind: a trip to the college football playoff and a national title. Let’s take a look at their road to a possible championship, and what it’ll take from the team on the field to reach the mountain top.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school girls volleyball teams earn CIF top 10 rankings
Orange County high school girls volleyball teams earned top 10 rankings in this week’s CIF polls. In the Divsion 1-2 poll, Mater Dei is sixth, Huntington Beach seventh and San Clemente ninth. Edison is seventh and Corona del Mar eighth in Division 3, Crean Lutheran is fourth in Division...
Prediction: USC Trojans to land massive recruiting target; Class to jump to No. 1 in Pac-12 Conference
When Pinnacle High School (Arizona) four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige decommitted from Notre Dame last week, the buzz began immediately. The 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman, rated the nation's No. 237 overall prospect and No. 24 offensive tackle, was likely to flip to the USC Trojans. Those ...
Former Dallas Cowboy who joined LBFD this year dies in rock climbing fall
Gavin Escobar, who retired from football in 2019 and joined the LBFD earlier this year, was one of two climbers who fell to their deaths while scaling a mountainside near Idyllwild. The post Former Dallas Cowboy who joined LBFD this year dies in rock climbing fall appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Joel Klatt Has Harsh Reality For USC Football Fans
USC is much improved under Lincoln Riley, but FOX's Joel Klatt wants to keep it all in perspective. Speaking on his new platform, "The Joel Klatt Show," the former Colorado QB tried to explain the difference between schools like USC and Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. If you actually go...
USC football schedule, scores for 2022 season
How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleRelated: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
theregistrysocal.com
UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM
Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
UCLA Acquires Defunct University In Rancho Palos Verdes And San Pedro
The $80 million purchase will enable the instruction of 1,000 students.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC’s Majorette Team appears on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ amidst backlash
The Cardinal Divas are making waves nationally, appearing on the Jennifer Hudson show on September 27 for an interview and performance in the show’s audience seats. The Cardinal Divas, USC’s first majorette team, made their debut at the September 17 Fresno State game in the stands of the Coliseum. A video of them went viral on social media, attracting attention beyond the buzz of South L.A. Just five days after their first performance, they were invited to perform on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
cyphype.com
El Modena’s Loss is Cypress’ Gain
This 2022-2023 school year, Emily White joined the Centurion family as a first year French teacher. Before this, she was a student teacher at El Modena in Orange, for six months. She said, “ I wanted to become a teacher to give my students the opportunities that I had, like living abroad and using my French abilities.”
pasadenaweekly.com
High quality barbecue, sports and fun at Craft by Smoke & Fire
In 2008, Isaias Hernandez, his brother, Juan, and friend, Josh Bentrem, wrote a plan on a bar napkin: to create a restaurant specializing in craft cocktails and comfort food. “Food is in our blood, and we had the confidence to make it happen,” Isaias said. With an extensive background...
Irwindale Speedway Sold to LA Developer, Could Turn Into Industrial Park
Larry Chen/Formula DriftThere are no plans to change anything about the iconic track—for now.
SoCal to see temperatures cool slightly starting Friday
Southern California will see cooler temperatures and morning fog on Friday and through the weekend.
Headlines: Popular Long Beach Taquero Gets Shut Down By a Police-Assisted Health Department; Dodgers Win 107 Games
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Not even a week after Newsom signed SB 972 into law, written by Long Beach senator Lena Gonzalez, customers...
2urbangirls.com
Family member suing Dodgers over alleged beating dies from gunshot wound
LOS ANGELES – A member of a family of Dodgers fans who sued the team, alleging he and his relatives were beaten by security guards because they are Latinos, has died of unrelated causes, according to court papers filed by the plaintiffs’ attorney. David Vincent Verdin, 27, died...
Pacific Airshow to bring thrilling family-friendly fun to Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach is gearing up for the Pacific Airshow this weekend and it's guaranteed to be jam-packed with excitement.
