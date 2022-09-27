Park and Preserve Closures due to Hurricane Ian

Oceanfront parks and preserves affected in anticipation of Hurricane Ian.

Due to Hurricane Ian, both Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park and Huguenot Memorial Park will be closed Wednesday, September 28th at 6pm for both camping and day use. These oceanfront parks will be closed Thursday, September 29th through Sunday, October 2nd. Employees will perform safety inspections over the weekend and we anticipate reopening Monday, October 3rd.

Also, due to the hurricane, Julington-Durbin Creek Preserve and Kings Road Historic Preserve - Thomas Creek Wildlife Management Area will be closed indefinitely starting Wednesday, September 28th.

JaxParks wishes everyone safety and security in the days ahead!