US News and World Report
Surging U.S. Gun Exports Should Be Curbed, Senators Say
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Congressional Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have asked the U.S. Commerce Department to curb assault weapons exports and increase oversight of gun exports after a Trump-era ruling to ease firearms export laws pushed sales up, according to a letter sent on Wednesday and seen by Reuters. The lawmakers...
Resilient U.S. consumers spent more money in August, even as the Fed seeks to slow that down
WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers spent a bit more in August than the previous month, a sign the economy is holding up even as inflation lifts prices for food, rent, and other essentials. Americans boosted their spending at stores and for services such as haircuts by 0.4% in August, after...
US News and World Report
Another $372 Million on the Way to Bernard Madoff's Victims
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Bernard Madoff's victims will soon receive another $372 million to help cover their losses, nearly 14 years after the swindler's capture for running a massive Ponzi scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday. The payout from the government's Madoff Victim Fund will go to 27,219...
Americans are still weighed down by high inflation, though sentiment is improving
CNN Business — Americans are feeling more positive about the economy and believe inflation will settle down — but plenty of uncertainty is still swirling. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for September settled in at 58.6, down slightly from preliminary readings of 59.5, according to findings from the school’s Surveys of Consumers. That’s the highest reading since April.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of MoneyLion Popped Today
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is suing MoneyLion for charging illegal interest rates. MoneyLion responded last night and said it would "vigorously defend against these false allegations." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
CNBC
House passes antitrust bill that hikes M&A fees as larger efforts targeting tech have stalled
The House passed an antitrust package that would give federal enforcers more resources to crack down on anticompetitive behavior, even as broader efforts targeting Big Tech have stalled. The bill would raise money for antitrust enforcement agencies by raising filing fees for businesses proposing large mergers. The bipartisan and straightforward...
CoinDesk
The Fed May Not Be Able to Pivot Even If It so Desires
With the global economy teetering and markets in turmoil – the recent crash of the British pound and bond market being the latest examples – central banks are facing an acute dilemma they haven’t dealt with for a long time: choosing between price stability – tightening monetary policy to keep inflation from spiraling out of control – and financial stability – keeping financial markets from seizing up.
Strong US dollar an unstoppable force endangering other currencies
The dazzling rise of the US dollar, which has hit one record after another, is raising fears of a currency crash of a severity not seen since the 1997 Asian financial crisis reverberated around the world. Fear of destabilization brings back memories of the 1997 Asian financial crisis, which was triggered by the devaluation of the Thai baht.
Columbia Threadneedle discussed gilts with BoE, says portfolio manager
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Investment manager Columbia Threadneedle had several conversations with the Bank of England over recent gilt market moves, a portfolio manager looking after pension fund clients told Reuters.
US News and World Report
Two Thirds of U.S. Adults Don't Plan on Getting COVID Boosters Soon - Poll
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Around two-thirds of adults in the United States do not plan to get updated COVID-19 booster shots soon, according to a survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), a health policy nonprofit organization. Only a third of adults polled said they either already received the...
