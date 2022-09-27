ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Surging U.S. Gun Exports Should Be Curbed, Senators Say

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Congressional Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have asked the U.S. Commerce Department to curb assault weapons exports and increase oversight of gun exports after a Trump-era ruling to ease firearms export laws pushed sales up, according to a letter sent on Wednesday and seen by Reuters. The lawmakers...
Another $372 Million on the Way to Bernard Madoff's Victims

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Bernard Madoff's victims will soon receive another $372 million to help cover their losses, nearly 14 years after the swindler's capture for running a massive Ponzi scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday. The payout from the government's Madoff Victim Fund will go to 27,219...
CNN

Americans are still weighed down by high inflation, though sentiment is improving

CNN Business — Americans are feeling more positive about the economy and believe inflation will settle down — but plenty of uncertainty is still swirling. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for September settled in at 58.6, down slightly from preliminary readings of 59.5, according to findings from the school’s Surveys of Consumers. That’s the highest reading since April.
Motley Fool

Why Shares of MoneyLion Popped Today

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is suing MoneyLion for charging illegal interest rates. MoneyLion responded last night and said it would "vigorously defend against these false allegations." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
CoinDesk

The Fed May Not Be Able to Pivot Even If It so Desires

With the global economy teetering and markets in turmoil – the recent crash of the British pound and bond market being the latest examples – central banks are facing an acute dilemma they haven’t dealt with for a long time: choosing between price stability – tightening monetary policy to keep inflation from spiraling out of control – and financial stability – keeping financial markets from seizing up.
AFP

Strong US dollar an unstoppable force endangering other currencies

The dazzling rise of the US dollar, which has hit one record after another, is raising fears of a currency crash of a severity not seen since the 1997 Asian financial crisis reverberated around the world.  Fear of destabilization brings back memories of the 1997 Asian financial crisis, which was triggered by the devaluation of the Thai baht. 
US News and World Report

Two Thirds of U.S. Adults Don't Plan on Getting COVID Boosters Soon - Poll

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Around two-thirds of adults in the United States do not plan to get updated COVID-19 booster shots soon, according to a survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), a health policy nonprofit organization. Only a third of adults polled said they either already received the...
