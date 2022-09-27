ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How you sleep could show when you die, study shows

Having repetitive short interruptions when you sleep is the ‘strongest predictor of mortality’, a new review of series of studies shows. With the help of artificial intelligence, the researchers developed a system that identifies variations in sleep linked to mortality, The Independent reports. Sleep age. Scientists, including Stanford...
Deseret News

Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique

Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
Futurity

Your ‘sleep age’ may predict your mortality

Sleep age, a projected age that correlates to your health based on sleep quality, could predict your mortality, scientists say. For instance, if you analyze the sleep characteristics of dozens of 55-year-olds and average them out, you’ll have an idea of what sleep looks like at that age. For instance, someone who’s 55 and sleeps soundly through the night with good quality REM cycles could, theoretically, have a sleep age of 45.
Medical News Today

What are the best medications for sleep?

Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
Vox

The sleep advice no one tells you

If you’ve ever had a terrible, or even middling, night’s slumber — which studies and surveys suggest is a fair number of people — you’re well aware of the effects of poor sleep. Aside from the sluggishness and lethargy, lack of sufficient shut-eye can blunt thinking and reaction time and negatively impacts judgment. Long-term sleep deprivation has been linked with higher likelihoods of depressive moods, anxiety, diabetes, and obesity.
marthastewart.com

Your Dog Knows When You're Stressed—She Can Smell It, New Research Shows

If you have a dog, you can likely tell when your four-legged companion is stressed—they often pant, whine, and look wide-eyed in situations they find anxiety inducing. But did you know that your pet is equally as intuitive when it comes to your stressors? According to a new study published in the journal PLoS ONE, dogs can smell stress on human sweat and breath.
Daily Mail

Why you should NOT give your restless child melatonin: Experts warn pediatric poisonings have risen SIX-FOLD in last decade as it becomes go-to sleep supplement

Parents are being warned against giving children melatonin following a surge in accidental poisonings. Experts said there is no evidence the over-the-counter supplement helps them get to sleep and they have no idea what is actually in many products. The number of children being hospitalized every after ingesting melatonin has...
WGN TV

5 effects of not getting enough sleep, and what you can do to get more

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you find yourself frequently tossing and turning at night and feeling the effects of not getting enough sleep, you aren’t alone. Many adults struggle through periods of sleeplessness throughout their lives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note that in the United States, 1 in 3 adults report that they don’t get enough rest or sleep each day.
msn.com

15 Surprising Reasons You Can't Get A Good Night's Sleep

There are a handful of obvious reasons why you might be struggling with insomnia. Now, it's time to consider the concrete reasons behind why you're having a hard time getting deep sleep on a regular basis. If you have a partner who snores throughout the night, that could be the culprit. It's pretty tough to fall and stay asleep if someone is snoring at an obnoxiously loud level right next to you. If you spend your nighttime hours scrolling on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, that could be the cause of your issues, too. Most phone screens emit blue light, which is incredibly destructive to your natural ability to fall asleep. There's also a chance you might see something while scrolling that causes you to feel shocked, alarmed, angry, or excited. These emotions are not conducive to the drowsiness you need at bedtime. If you sipped an iced coffee within a few hours of bedtime, that's another obvious reason for your lack of sleepiness.
studyfinds.org

Foot massages may be the best medicine for women going through menopause

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Giving a foot massage to a woman in menopause can improve her sleep quality and reduce some of the most persistent symptoms. A new study suggests that a foot massage can help postmenopausal women reduce sleep disruption, anxiety, and insomnia. A dramatic reduction in estrogen during the menopause transition can cause numerous physical and mental health issues including fatigue, hot flashes, and sleep deprivation. Recent research from the Cleveland-based North American Menopause Society (NAMS) finds that a foot massage during menopause can increase a woman’s average daily sleep duration by as much as one hour each day.
