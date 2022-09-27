A man suspected of shooting and killing his step-father is in custody after he led police on a chase and fled into the Cox Business Convention Center. The suspect, Camreion Williams is a security guard at the convention center, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg. He says when officers arrived at the convention center Williams ran into the building where there were several people inside. Meulenberg says that TPD, Tulsa County Deputies, and other agencies worked together to evacuate the building and then conducted a floor-by-floor search for the suspect.

TULSA, OK ・ 18 HOURS AGO