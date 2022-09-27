Read full article on original website
Bville
3d ago
the article should read that deputies allowed Allison to escape due to incompetent deputies and police at the scene
bartlesvilleradio.com
Court Report for Charles Douglas
A man who says he was mistakenly arrested while trying to return to the home of a friend was booked into custody yesterday for "entering a structure with intent to commit larceny." Charles Robert Lee Douglas was arraigned on the misdemeanor charge at the Washington County Courthouse today and given...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Court Report for Keenan Abreau
Keenan Michael Abreu appeared in Washington COunty Court today on multiple charges after a routine traffic stop. Abreu is charged with failure to provide a driver's license, failure to maintain insurance on a vehicle, and failure to wear a seatbelt. During the traffic stop, officers found an open bottle of...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Court Report for Matthew Languien
A Bartlesville man who was on a sobriety rehabilitation process in now facing not only the end of his rehab but also potentially serving 10 years from his original conviction earlier this year after he sent threats to his daughter by text. The texts were aimed at personnel at the Washington County Courthouse, including Judge Russell Vaclaw, District Attorney Kevin Buchanan, Drug Court Coordinator Karen Wood, and local attorney Marty Meason.
News On 6
Homicide Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Cox Business Center
A man suspected of shooting and killing his step-father is in custody after he led police on a chase and fled into the Cox Business Convention Center. The suspect, Camreion Williams is a security guard at the convention center, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg. He says when officers arrived at the convention center Williams ran into the building where there were several people inside. Meulenberg says that TPD, Tulsa County Deputies, and other agencies worked together to evacuate the building and then conducted a floor-by-floor search for the suspect.
OSBI investigating after human remains found in Nowata County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is on the scene of a human remains discovery in rural Nowatta County.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Court Report on Richard Royer
A failure to appear for a September evaluation of mental health in relation to earlier charges by law enforcement has landed a Bartlesville man back in the Washington County Correctional Center this week and with additional charges added to his roster of alleged criminal activity. Richard Grant Royer was first...
parentherald.com
Daughter of Tulsa DA Arrested After Being Accused of Stabbing Her Dad
Authorities announced the arrest of the daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, who is accused of stabbing her dad, the lead prosecutor in Oklahoma's second biggest county. Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg said that Jennifer Kunzweiler remained in the hospital under police guard on Wednesday, a day after...
TPD arrests man accused of raping a woman at gunpoint while dressed as a woman
TULSA, Okla. — Warning: this article contains descriptions of sexual assault. A man has been arrested after the Tulsa Police Department [TPD] said he raped a woman at gunpoint. Officers say Brandon Herd was dressed as a woman as he committed the crime. It happened Tuesday night at a...
Police: Man Accused Of Raping Woman At Gunpoint At Tulsa Hotel
A Tulsa man is accused of raping a woman at gunpoint, police said. On Tuesday, Brandon Herd asked the victim at a hotel where he could buy drugs, officers said. The victim told him she didn't have any drugs and went to close the door, but Herd pistol-whipped her and forced her inside, police said.
KTUL
Rogers County Sheriff's rescue three dogs in animal neglect case
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said deputies rescued three dogs Thursday from an animal neglect case. RCSO said the Oklahoma Animal Alliance and Wild Heart Ranch assisted in the recovery of the dogs. Animal neglect cases require removal, transportation, and placement of the animals, deputies said.
Arrest made in east Tulsa fatal hit-and-run
TULSA, Okla. — An arrest was made in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month in east Tulsa, police said. Porfirio Mejia-Murcia, 45, was arrested after police say he hit a person near 11th and Garnett and drove away on Sept. 11, according to an arrest report. Police say he...
News On 6
Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Arrested After Stabbing
The daughter of Tulsa's district attorney was arrested Tuesday after stabbing him multiple times, police said. Jennifer Kunzweiler was taken into police custody on suspicion of stabbing her father, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, at his home. Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the incident. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler issued...
Police evacuate downtown Tulsa building in pursuit of homicide suspect
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are evacuating a building in downtown Tulsa in pursuit of a homicide suspect. Police said they are evacuating the Cox Business Center, near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue, after reports that a homicide suspect might be inside the building. Police are asking...
Clemency Denied For Rogers County Man Convicted of Murdering 9-Month-Old Daughter
The clemency request for death row inmate Benjamin Cole has been rejected by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board. Cole is scheduled to be put to death on October 20 2002 murder of his 9-month-old daughter in Rogers County. The board voted 4-1 on Tuesday against clemency. His lawyers say while he did admit to the murder, he has since expressed deep remorse for what he did and that he is also mentally incompetent to be executed.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sunday Fires Sweep Across County & Land People in Jail
Many little fires around Washington County created one massive difficulty for city fire departments who coordinated their efforts to control the outbreaks amidst gusting winds that threatened to spread them across property boundaries and roads. Washington County Sheriff Scott Owens said his department had to get involved in one case...
Witness speaks out after attempting to help an ORU student who was killed in a car accident
TULSA, Okla. — Seth Glenn said Wednesday night’s accident at 71st and Yale was something he will never be able to forget. “It was horrible,” Glenn said. Though he wishes he could forget. “It was not a good sight,” he said. Tulsa Police said the person...
Tulsa police investigating deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Tulsa. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Police said a man was shot and walked into a bar near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Tulsa homicide detectives are currently looking into what led...
TPS mother says son is suffering mentally after allegedly being attacked by a school dean
TULSA, Okla. — A mom has filed a police report after alleging her son was physically assaulted by a dean in a Tulsa Public School. Lynnette Parker said it happened in May 2022, and is still waiting for answers from Tulsa Public Schools (TPS). “I be having headaches and...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Rogers County Seeking Information on Missing Girl
A special alert has been issued by the Rogers County Sheriff's Office on a missing teen. RCSO says 17-year-old Isabella Blackburn has been missing since September 22. She was last seen in Inola getting into a black sedan some time between 3 and 4 pm. Despite a massive search, she has not been found in Inola or Rogers County.
Witnesses: Man hit while working, dies after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – A pedestrian dies after a crash in Montgomery County, but authorities are not releasing details at this time about the possible driver. The County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened this morning around 6:53 am. Deputies, fire and EMS personnel responded to County Road 3706 CR 4475 (West Oak Street). They heard about a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.
