ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Comments / 1

Related
newstalk941.com

Retrofitting Old Park View Into Cookeville PreK Deemed Feasible

A recently-completed study found retrofitting the current Park View School to become a Cookeville PreK Center would be feasible. The project would free up an estimated 22 classroom spaces around other Cookeville campuses. Putnam County Director of Schools Corby King said the estimated cost could be just under $8 million.
COOKEVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Area students on Fall Break next week

Coffee County schools have announced that Fall Break takes place in the first week of October. Students will be excused from classes beginning Oct. 3, and expected back Monday, Oct. 10 – which is also Columbus Day.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Cookeville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Cookeville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Cookeville, TN
Education
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
Grundy County Herald

Decision delivered in explosive quarry battle

After months of waiting, 12th Judicial District Chancellor Melissa Thomas Willis has ruled in favor of Grundy County in the Tinsley Sand and Gravel, LLC v Grundy County case. Attorneys for the county and Tinsley, William Reider and Clifton Miller respectively, appeared in Chancery Court Sept. 19. The Chancery Courtroom was standing room only with the crowd spilling out into the hallway, the majority of whom were residents who live in close proximity to Tinsley’s Chevy Road property.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Labor And Delivery Unit Open For Tours

Cookeville – Do you want to know more about the labor and delivery services offered at Cookeville Regional Medical Center? The staff at the birthing center at Cookeville Regional are ready to help you answer any questions by offering tours of the unit. During the tour staff will take...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall

(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Linus College#The Faculty Senate#Tennessee Tech
Grundy County Herald

Savage Gulf becomes 57th Tennessee State Park

Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced last Thursday the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. “This a special day for Tennessee State Parks,” Lee said. “It’s one of the most spectacular sites in our...
TENNESSEE STATE
carthagecourier.com

Meetings for natural gas pipeline scheduled at three locations

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is soliciting public comments on concerns about the potential construction of a new natural gas pipeline which would pass through the northern section of Smith County. The federal agency is in the process of conducting what it calls a “Notice of Scoping Period Requesting...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Avery Trace Middle School On Lockdown Thursday Morning

Avery Trace Middle School is on lockdown as of 8:40 Thursday morning after a report of a suspicious person was seen walking around the school with what appeared to be a gun. The School Resource Officer, city police, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area, and at this time there is no evidence found. Authorities have cleared the outside of Avery Trace.
COOKEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
ucbjournal.com

Corps of Engineers Award $91,250,000 For Spillway Gates Replacement Project on Center Hill Dam

NASHVILLE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract today to American Bridge Company for the Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Uptown Boutique Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Pictured, l. to r.: – Tonya Anderson, Kelsey Anderson Melton. Uptown Boutique recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of their grand opening. What started as an online boutique now is a brick and mortar. They carry styles for all ages with brands such as KanCan, Cello, Zenana and many more.
COOKEVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Landmark Estate With Extraordinary Panoramic Views of Pristine Dale Hollow Lake in Byrdstown Asks $14M

The Estate in Byrdstown is a magnificent lake view home with dramatic 2 story resort-style, now available for sale. This home located at 5156 Turney Groce Rd, Byrdstown, Tennessee; offering 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 31,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charles (Charlie) Neese – Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: (615-429-3589) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Byrdstown.
BYRDSTOWN, TN
dalehollowhorizon.com

Roller Coaster sale starts today

CELINA-The 37th Annual Roller Coaster Yard Sale kicks off today and will run through the weekend here and throughout the 150-mile route around the region. A concentration of wares can be found locally here at the Clay County Recreation Complex (Fairgrounds). “You can start and end anywhere along the route...
CELINA, TN
wvlt.tv

Don’t throw that out! Take it here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy