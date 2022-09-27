Read full article on original website
Lebanon parent worries for students who struggle to read with new Tennessee law
It is now state law that if a third grader doesn't do well enough on a statewide test, they can be held back. The law was passed last year and takes effect this school year.
Despite Hillsdale withdrawal, controversies await state charter school board
The withdrawal of charter school applications from a group affiliated with Hillsdale College does not end the potential political landmines awaiting the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission.
newstalk941.com
Retrofitting Old Park View Into Cookeville PreK Deemed Feasible
A recently-completed study found retrofitting the current Park View School to become a Cookeville PreK Center would be feasible. The project would free up an estimated 22 classroom spaces around other Cookeville campuses. Putnam County Director of Schools Corby King said the estimated cost could be just under $8 million.
thunder1320.com
Area students on Fall Break next week
Coffee County schools have announced that Fall Break takes place in the first week of October. Students will be excused from classes beginning Oct. 3, and expected back Monday, Oct. 10 – which is also Columbus Day.
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
Grundy County Herald
Decision delivered in explosive quarry battle
After months of waiting, 12th Judicial District Chancellor Melissa Thomas Willis has ruled in favor of Grundy County in the Tinsley Sand and Gravel, LLC v Grundy County case. Attorneys for the county and Tinsley, William Reider and Clifton Miller respectively, appeared in Chancery Court Sept. 19. The Chancery Courtroom was standing room only with the crowd spilling out into the hallway, the majority of whom were residents who live in close proximity to Tinsley’s Chevy Road property.
ucbjournal.com
Labor And Delivery Unit Open For Tours
Cookeville – Do you want to know more about the labor and delivery services offered at Cookeville Regional Medical Center? The staff at the birthing center at Cookeville Regional are ready to help you answer any questions by offering tours of the unit. During the tour staff will take...
wgnsradio.com
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
Grundy County Herald
Savage Gulf becomes 57th Tennessee State Park
Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced last Thursday the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. “This a special day for Tennessee State Parks,” Lee said. “It’s one of the most spectacular sites in our...
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
carthagecourier.com
Meetings for natural gas pipeline scheduled at three locations
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is soliciting public comments on concerns about the potential construction of a new natural gas pipeline which would pass through the northern section of Smith County. The federal agency is in the process of conducting what it calls a “Notice of Scoping Period Requesting...
newstalk941.com
Avery Trace Middle School On Lockdown Thursday Morning
Avery Trace Middle School is on lockdown as of 8:40 Thursday morning after a report of a suspicious person was seen walking around the school with what appeared to be a gun. The School Resource Officer, city police, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area, and at this time there is no evidence found. Authorities have cleared the outside of Avery Trace.
ucbjournal.com
Corps of Engineers Award $91,250,000 For Spillway Gates Replacement Project on Center Hill Dam
NASHVILLE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract today to American Bridge Company for the Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
ucbjournal.com
Uptown Boutique Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Pictured, l. to r.: – Tonya Anderson, Kelsey Anderson Melton. Uptown Boutique recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of their grand opening. What started as an online boutique now is a brick and mortar. They carry styles for all ages with brands such as KanCan, Cello, Zenana and many more.
Murfreesboro residents awaiting refunds from trash company that abruptly closed
Mark Bachman paid for trash pick up for the rest of the year, and was promised a refund two weeks ago. He still hasn't received it.
Audit Requested by New Warren County Sheriff Finds Irregularities; Coffee Co. DA’s office to Investigate
31st District Attorney General Chris Stanford said an audit requested by the Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr. On Target News spoke with Matheny and he said his department found irregularities in logging of evidence and said there were potential legal implications in a large number of criminal cases. Due...
luxury-houses.net
Landmark Estate With Extraordinary Panoramic Views of Pristine Dale Hollow Lake in Byrdstown Asks $14M
The Estate in Byrdstown is a magnificent lake view home with dramatic 2 story resort-style, now available for sale. This home located at 5156 Turney Groce Rd, Byrdstown, Tennessee; offering 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 31,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charles (Charlie) Neese – Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: (615-429-3589) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Byrdstown.
dalehollowhorizon.com
Roller Coaster sale starts today
CELINA-The 37th Annual Roller Coaster Yard Sale kicks off today and will run through the weekend here and throughout the 150-mile route around the region. A concentration of wares can be found locally here at the Clay County Recreation Complex (Fairgrounds). “You can start and end anywhere along the route...
wvlt.tv
Don’t throw that out! Take it here
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
Tennessee man arrested for soliciting 13-year-old on dark web
An Anderson man was arrested Tuesday night after traveling to Tennessee to solicit a 13-year-old girl for sexual activity.
