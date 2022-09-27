Read full article on original website
Nebraska Basketball: Blaise Keita raising eyebrows since arrival
The Nebraska basketball preseason has officially started and there are all kinds of eyes on Fred Hoiberg’s latest squad. Once again, there are going to be a ton of new arrivals this year, though among that group, Blaise Keita is already standing out as someone who has gotten a ton of praise from his new head coach.
Kearney Hub
Mickey Joseph is looking — and finding — hunters as Nebraska prepares for Indiana
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph wants hunters. He’s seen plenty the last two days. The Nebraska interim coach hasn’t always noticed that mentality on the field this season. After 48 hours in which he’s witnessed players and coaches accept and go all in on their current situation, he expects it show up Saturday night against Indiana.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nebraska AD says coach will see Huskers job as 'diamond in the rough'
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts is optimistic about how prospective coaches will view the program’s vacant head coaching position. After a Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska fired Scott Frost as the team’s head coach. Nebraska will have an important decision to make over the course of the regular season.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Catholic grad Ethan Piper to start for Huskers versus Indiana Saturday
The Nebraska football team hosts Indiana on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium and yesterday, coach Mickey Joseph held his weekly press conference. Joseph said Indiana’s offense presents Nebraska’s beleaguered defense with a lot of challenges. "They had 104 snaps versus (Cincinnati) last week," Joseph said. "They're the third-fastest...
1011now.com
New sports complex to come to Lincoln
10/11 Now Senior Reporter stuck in Florida as hurricane makes landfall. 10/11's Bayley Bischof shares her experience of being stuck in Florida due to Hurricane Ian. Coaches praise Nebraska players amid staff changes. Updated: 3 hours ago. Nebraska coordinators Bill Busch and Mark Whipple meet with reporters for the first...
Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
saturdaytradition.com
'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record
Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
1011now.com
Busch, Whipple praise players amid Nebraska coaching changes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska assistant coaches Bill Busch and Mark Whipple met with reporters on Wednesday for the first time since Scott Frost’s firing on September 11th. Both coaches praised the players for their commitment and efforts over the past two weeks. Busch was promoted to defensive coordinator...
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple jokes about reaction to Mickey Joseph's appointment as Nebraska's interim HC
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple poked fun at interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Joseph took over the role as the interim head coach after Week 2 when Scott Frost was fired by Nebraska after the Georgia Southern loss. Joseph suffered a 35-point loss to Oklahoma in his interim head coaching debut with Nebraska.
Kearney Hub
What Nebraska volleyball needs to be 'unstoppable'; Hames injury, road trippin'
Everybody associated with the Nebraska volleyball team would like it better if the Huskers were playing at a higher level five weeks into the season. Nebraska inching closer to its potential has been complicated by coach John Cook’s decision to experiment with running a two-setter rotation and injuries to setter Nicklin Hames and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst.
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
1011now.com
Heart-Touching Touchdown: Local kid with Down Syndrome scores during football game
Nebraska coordinators Bill Busch and Mark Whipple meet with reporters for the first time since the firing of Scott Frost. John Cook has a number of go-to players when the match is on the line. The Mash-Up: Week 5. Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT. Watch the top...
KSNB Local4
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
KETV.com
Electrical teams from Nebraska traveling to Florida to help with expected aftermath from Hurricane Ian
LINCOLN, Neb. — Three teams of electrical workers from Nebraska are on their way to Florida. Vehicles and employees from Lincoln Electric System are traveling to Tallahassee. The teams will help restore power in the area after Hurricane Ian. LES has done this before: In 2021, it sent a...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
KETV.com
On this day, Sept 29, 1985: Earliest recorded snow in Omaha history
OMAHA, Neb. — It's certainly feeling like fall in Omaha. It's the time of year when we start to make the transition into the colder months. While Nebraska has seen October snow in the past, September snow is a rare occurrence. Meteorologist Sean Everson takes us back 37 years...
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska
After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
Nebraskans with family in Florida watch as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Nebraskans with family in Florida watch anxiously as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in the Tampa Bay area.
kscj.com
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
