Auburn, NE

FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Blaise Keita raising eyebrows since arrival

The Nebraska basketball preseason has officially started and there are all kinds of eyes on Fred Hoiberg’s latest squad. Once again, there are going to be a ton of new arrivals this year, though among that group, Blaise Keita is already standing out as someone who has gotten a ton of praise from his new head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nebraska AD says coach will see Huskers job as 'diamond in the rough'

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts is optimistic about how prospective coaches will view the program’s vacant head coaching position. After a Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska fired Scott Frost as the team’s head coach. Nebraska will have an important decision to make over the course of the regular season.
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk Catholic grad Ethan Piper to start for Huskers versus Indiana Saturday

The Nebraska football team hosts Indiana on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium and yesterday, coach Mickey Joseph held his weekly press conference. Joseph said Indiana’s offense presents Nebraska’s beleaguered defense with a lot of challenges. "They had 104 snaps versus (Cincinnati) last week," Joseph said. "They're the third-fastest...
NORFOLK, NE
1011now.com

New sports complex to come to Lincoln

10/11 Now Senior Reporter stuck in Florida as hurricane makes landfall. 10/11's Bayley Bischof shares her experience of being stuck in Florida due to Hurricane Ian. Coaches praise Nebraska players amid staff changes. Updated: 3 hours ago. Nebraska coordinators Bill Busch and Mark Whipple meet with reporters for the first...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News

Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Busch, Whipple praise players amid Nebraska coaching changes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska assistant coaches Bill Busch and Mark Whipple met with reporters on Wednesday for the first time since Scott Frost’s firing on September 11th. Both coaches praised the players for their commitment and efforts over the past two weeks. Busch was promoted to defensive coordinator...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

What Nebraska volleyball needs to be 'unstoppable'; Hames injury, road trippin'

Everybody associated with the Nebraska volleyball team would like it better if the Huskers were playing at a higher level five weeks into the season. Nebraska inching closer to its potential has been complicated by coach John Cook’s decision to experiment with running a two-setter rotation and injuries to setter Nicklin Hames and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

On this day, Sept 29, 1985: Earliest recorded snow in Omaha history

OMAHA, Neb. — It's certainly feeling like fall in Omaha. It's the time of year when we start to make the transition into the colder months. While Nebraska has seen October snow in the past, September snow is a rare occurrence. Meteorologist Sean Everson takes us back 37 years...
OMAHA, NE
Radio Iowa

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska

After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
LINCOLN, NE
kscj.com

1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
NEBRASKA STATE

