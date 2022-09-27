Read full article on original website
coveleaderpress.com
Crossroads High holds September graduation ceremony
Last Friday, Copperas Cove’s Crossroads High School held its September graduation ceremony. There were a total of 20 students who graduated, with 17 walking the stage at Lea Ledger Auditorium on Friday evening. Crossroads High holds three graduation ceremonies a year, in January, May, and September. Each student crossed...
KWTX
Midway ISD superintendent search continues
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway Independent School District recently voted unanimously to hire N2 Learning in their search for the next superintendent. The Midway ISD Board of Trustees accepted retirement notice Sept. 6 from Superintendent of Schools Dr. George Kazanas. N2 Learning has a unique asset that can provide...
coveleaderpress.com
Students gather at the flagpole for prayer before school
On Wednesday morning, students and staff and youth ministers from First Baptist Church gathered in front of Copperas Cove High School for their annual See You at the Pole event. This event was first held on Sept. 12, 1990, in Burleson, Texas by a group of teenagers. The hour-long event...
KISD welcomes new K9 to the department
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District Police Department is welcoming a new member to the force, K9 Geri. Geri was introduced to the public Thursday morning on Sept. 29. The department says that Geri is 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who is trained in both weapons detection and apprehension.
KWTX
Mental health diversion center coming to Bell County
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Diversion Center has found a location in the county’s step tp bring the vision to reality. Bell County officials announced Sept. 29 the purchase of the Luvida Memory Care building, located on Loop 121 near the Bell County Jail Complex in Belton.
fox44news.com
Killeen community will walk against domestic violence
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department will host its second annual Community Walk Against Domestic Violence this Saturday. The City says this event will be at the Lions Club Park from 11 a.m. until 2p.m. It is free and open to the public. Mayor Debbie Nash-King will present a proclamation and help bring awareness and support to victims and survivors of domestic violence.
KWTX
Good News Friday: September 30, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Killeen mayor, Debbie Nash-king, was recently appointed as Vice-Chair of the Veteran Affairs Task Force for the U.S Conference of Mayors. The conference is an organization of cities with a population of 30,000 or more. Nash-king is now one of 48 board members in the conference. Temple...
Ascension Seton holds groundbreaking for new Georgetown facility
Ascension Seton will build a new 60,000-square-foot facility in the Wolf Lakes Village development. (Courtesy Ascension Seton) Texas-based health care organization Ascension Seton announced a groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility in Georgetown on Sept. 29. According to the announcement from the Ascension public relations department, the facility will be...
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove city council to see new faces in November
Place 4 on the Copperas Cove city council will be held by a brand-new member to public office in November, and two longtime Copperas Cove residents are in the running for the position. The Leader-Press submitted questions to both candidates in order to introduce them to voters. John Hale. How...
Parks In Belton, Texas Closing Soon Due To Construction
BELTON, TEXAS - One thing we can all agree on is that road construction seems to always happen at the most inconvenient times. Even when it's planned, it always gets in the way. This is especially true in Texas, where everything is bigger, including roads of course. But everything deteriorates...
fox44news.com
Road improvements lead to temporary closure of Belton Lake parks
FORT WORTH / BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Fort Worth District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials have announced road construction which started at Belton Lake in August will continue into the winter months. Due to routine use, road conditions in many of the parks have...
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove ISD implements new technology to detect online threats
The amount of time children spend glued to a screen has risen dramatically in the last 20 years. According to ChildWise, children ages 5 to 16 spend an average of six and a half hours a day in front of a screen compared with around three hours in 1995. Teenage boys spend the longest, with an average of eight hours. Teenage girls now spend an average of seven-and-a-half- hours a day watching screens.
KWTX
Belton Lake parks to temporarily close due to construction
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Road construction that began in August will continue into the winter months at Belton Lake, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced. Belton Lake will temporarily close some of its parks and boat ramps around the lake to allow time for construction and repairs to take place as road conditions have begun to deteriorate.
KWTX
Texas animal rescues unite for annual ‘Homes for Dogs’ adoption event
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three different animal rescues are coming together Saturday in an effort to get dogs adopted into loving homes. The Homes for Dogs Adoption event is an annual adoption day held by Coldwell Banker Apex offices across Texas, including at the location in Waco. Waco-based Realtor Joanna...
Owner of Killeen, Texas Thrift Store Says Shop Was Vandalized
The owner of a thrift shop here in Killeen, Texas is looking for answers after someone vandalized the business and may have tried to set it on fire. The owner of Southern Thrift located on Veterans Memorial says the shop was recently vandalized. Taking to a local Facebook group, the owner's brother shared images showing the alleged vandal, who it appears may have tried to set flame to the shop.
TSTC Culinary Arts restaurant will reopen to the public after two years
WACO, Texas — Texas State Technical College in Waco is finally welcoming back members of the public to its beloved student-operated restaurant this Wednesday, Sept. 28. This will be the first time that the school's Culinary Arts program has been able to welcome both members of the campus community and public to the restaurant in person in over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County commissioner forfeits cattle, which will be sold at auction
The 79 head of cattle recently seized from Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall will be sold at auction in Mason on Monday, Oct. 3, Lampasas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and San Saba on Thursday, Oct. 6. An agreed motion to forfeit Wall’s herd to Burnet County was signed...
fox44news.com
Three homes damaged in Killeen fire
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen fire damages three homes before being extinguished. The City of Killeen says the fire happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Franz Drive. The fire started in a driveway and exterior shed before spreading to three residential structures before the first fire unit arrived on scene. Two homes were vacant and under renovation, while the third home had one resident and one pet inside. Both were out of the home before fire crews arrived.
KWTX
McGregor ISD along with its students lift up their community following a shooting that left five people dead
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The McGregor community woke up this morning to a hole left by those five lives lost on Thursday. As everyone tries to find a bit of normalcy during these times, McGregor ISD and its students are doing what they can to make that happen. Now the...
Child Abduction in Harker Heights, Texas Stopped By Two Witnesses
Two good Samaritans are being praised after police say they saved a child who was being abducted in broad daylight in Harker Heights, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX report that shortly after 4PM on Wednesday, September 28, a young child was lured into a vehicle by a stranger. The attempted abduction took place at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane.
