In her last year at UCSC, Yoselyne Cerros (Oakes ’22, Latin American & Latino studies, politics, legal studies minor) aspired to attend law school but was apprehensive because she lacked formal experience in the legal field. But after being awarded a scholarship through Transforming Futures—a pilot scholarship program launched by UC Santa Cruz’s Institute for Social Transformation in Summer 2022—Cerros spent her summer interning with the Watsonville Law Center (WLC), and is now confident in pursuing her goal to become a first generation attorney.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO