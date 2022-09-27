Read full article on original website
Related
UC Santa Cruz
Expanding opportunity and Transforming Futures
In her last year at UCSC, Yoselyne Cerros (Oakes ’22, Latin American & Latino studies, politics, legal studies minor) aspired to attend law school but was apprehensive because she lacked formal experience in the legal field. But after being awarded a scholarship through Transforming Futures—a pilot scholarship program launched by UC Santa Cruz’s Institute for Social Transformation in Summer 2022—Cerros spent her summer interning with the Watsonville Law Center (WLC), and is now confident in pursuing her goal to become a first generation attorney.
UC Santa Cruz
Why do you donate to UC Santa Cruz?
Transforming Futures—a pilot program launched by UC Santa Cruz’s Institute for Social Transformation—awarded seven first generation, underrepresented, and/or low-income UCSC students scholarships to pursue unpaid internships over the summer. The rollout of the program would not have been possible without the support of MR and Ho Macgill....
UC Santa Cruz
Collaboration between engineering and astrophysics will develop cutting-edge spectrometers-on-a-chip
A few years ago, UC Santa Cruz Assistant Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics Kevin Bundy became intrigued by the potential of photonic devices, which can detect and manipulate light on small scales, to miniaturize the methods used to capture information about objects in the night sky. Excited by the possibility...
Comments / 0