‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside

“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
RIVERSIDE, CA
coachellavalleyweekly.com

CELEBRATE THE CABAZON XXXIX INDIO POWWOW

The Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians will host their annual powwow at the Special Events Center at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, November 25-27. The community is invited to attend this beloved, family-friendly event. Admission is free. The 39th annual celebration includes Native American dance contests for all ages, bird singing,...
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians

Thousands of people attended the 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow in Cabazon this weekend. The three day powwow kicked off on Friday, which also happened to be California Native American Day. A spokesperson with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians says the annual event drew over 900 tribal dancers and 20 drum groups. This The post Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
menifee247.com

Short-term fall classes now offered at MSJC

It's not too late to sign up for the Fall 2022 semester at Mt. San Jacinto College, which offers convenient eight-week classes in person and online beginning Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. The short-term, late-start classes are designed to fit students' busy lives and only take half a semester to...
SAN JACINTO, CA
KTLA.com

Destination California: The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture.

Gayle Anderson’s latest Destination California reports takes us to The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture Of The Riverside Art Museum. This destination contains the nation’s first and largest permanent collection of Chicano art of the comedian, actor, and Grammy winner Cheech Marin. The collection contains more than 500 paintings, drawings, and sculptures making it the largest collection of its kind in the United States.
CALIFORNIA STATE
menifee247.com

Santa Rosa Academy places high in Niche rankings

Santa Rosa Academy ranked high in several categories among schools in Riverside County in the annual rankings just released by niche.com. Niche is a national organization that ranks schools for recruiting purposes. Santa Rosa Academy finished with the following rankings in the county:. No. 2 in Best Charter Elementary School.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
highlandernews.org

“A-dough-able” and delicious desserts found at Uncle Chuang’s Bakery

Located at the University Village near campus, Uncle Chuang’s Bakery is one of Riverside’s hidden gems. Baked fresh every day, Uncle Chuang’s Bakery specializes in all sorts of baked goods such as ice cream sandwiches and savory and sweet breads. They also serve a variety of cake options for any special occasion, such as birthday parties, weddings and family gatherings.
RIVERSIDE, CA
menifee247.com

McIntosh, Villegas honored as Students of Month

The Perris Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce kicked off the 2022-2023 Student of the Month program in September. The students are nominated by their teachers and staff at their respective school sites and are chosen for their character, integrity, love of learning, ability to persevere and overcome challenging circumstances, community service, and how they make a difference on their high school campus.
MENIFEE, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Vacant MoVal restaurant to get new tenant

A Mexican food restaurant chain has purchased a fully-equipped restaurant in Moreno Valley. Kalaveras Mexican Cuisine & Bar bought a former Woody’s Restaurant for $2.7 million, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The restaurant, at 23060 Alessandro Blvd., covers 8,900 square feet and has been vacant...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
thecatseye.org

New Restaurant Openings

Two new restaurants, Potato Corner and Two Hands Corndogs, are going to open at the Haven City Market. The Haven City Market is a food court with over 20 restaurants located at 8443 Haven Ave. Rancho Cucamonga. Potato Corner is a restaurant that claims to have the “World’s best flavored...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Target and Sprouts Part of New Development Coming to San Bernardino

The San Bernardino City Council on September 21 unanimously voted to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement (ENA) with Rich Development Enterprises, LLC. to develop a 17.4-acre site that will include national retailers Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Burlington, along with space allocated for an additional retailer, four restaurant pads, and a gas station/convenience store. The property to be developed is located on Highland Avenue adjacent to the 210 Freeway, between Arden Avenue and Guthrie Avenue in the northeast part of San Bernardino. The City-owned site is known by many as the Arden-Guthrie property.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
sandytoesandpopsicles.com

Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House

Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

