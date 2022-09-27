Read full article on original website
‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside
“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
CELEBRATE THE CABAZON XXXIX INDIO POWWOW
The Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians will host their annual powwow at the Special Events Center at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, November 25-27. The community is invited to attend this beloved, family-friendly event. Admission is free. The 39th annual celebration includes Native American dance contests for all ages, bird singing,...
Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians
Thousands of people attended the 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow in Cabazon this weekend. The three day powwow kicked off on Friday, which also happened to be California Native American Day. A spokesperson with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians says the annual event drew over 900 tribal dancers and 20 drum groups. This The post Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians appeared first on KESQ.
NBC News
Comedian Cheech Marin donates hundreds of Chicano works to art museum
Beloved comedian Cheech Marin donated what’s believed to be the largest private Chicano art collection in the world to a new museum in Riverside, California. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz spoke with Cheech on the collection that reflects a community’s heritage.Sept. 27, 2022.
menifee247.com
Short-term fall classes now offered at MSJC
It's not too late to sign up for the Fall 2022 semester at Mt. San Jacinto College, which offers convenient eight-week classes in person and online beginning Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. The short-term, late-start classes are designed to fit students' busy lives and only take half a semester to...
KTLA.com
Destination California: The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture.
Gayle Anderson’s latest Destination California reports takes us to The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture Of The Riverside Art Museum. This destination contains the nation’s first and largest permanent collection of Chicano art of the comedian, actor, and Grammy winner Cheech Marin. The collection contains more than 500 paintings, drawings, and sculptures making it the largest collection of its kind in the United States.
Riverside County teen crochets her own special quinceañera dress
Fifteen-year-old Noemi Mendez of Cherry Valley says it took months for her to crochet her quinceañera dress. She says she hopes one day the dress will become part of her family's tradition.
menifee247.com
Santa Rosa Academy places high in Niche rankings
Santa Rosa Academy ranked high in several categories among schools in Riverside County in the annual rankings just released by niche.com. Niche is a national organization that ranks schools for recruiting purposes. Santa Rosa Academy finished with the following rankings in the county:. No. 2 in Best Charter Elementary School.
highlandernews.org
“A-dough-able” and delicious desserts found at Uncle Chuang’s Bakery
Located at the University Village near campus, Uncle Chuang’s Bakery is one of Riverside’s hidden gems. Baked fresh every day, Uncle Chuang’s Bakery specializes in all sorts of baked goods such as ice cream sandwiches and savory and sweet breads. They also serve a variety of cake options for any special occasion, such as birthday parties, weddings and family gatherings.
Chipotle’s robot chef “Chippy” officially debuts in Orange County
Nowadays, robots can achieve amazing things — whether it’s assembling an entire vehicle, shuttling room service dinner around a hotel or shaking up a strong cocktail, robot workers are taking over the service industry. So on your next Chipotle run, don’t be surprised if you catch a robot in the kitchen, swiftly whipping up your […]
menifee247.com
McIntosh, Villegas honored as Students of Month
The Perris Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce kicked off the 2022-2023 Student of the Month program in September. The students are nominated by their teachers and staff at their respective school sites and are chosen for their character, integrity, love of learning, ability to persevere and overcome challenging circumstances, community service, and how they make a difference on their high school campus.
iebusinessdaily.com
Vacant MoVal restaurant to get new tenant
A Mexican food restaurant chain has purchased a fully-equipped restaurant in Moreno Valley. Kalaveras Mexican Cuisine & Bar bought a former Woody’s Restaurant for $2.7 million, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The restaurant, at 23060 Alessandro Blvd., covers 8,900 square feet and has been vacant...
thecatseye.org
New Restaurant Openings
Two new restaurants, Potato Corner and Two Hands Corndogs, are going to open at the Haven City Market. The Haven City Market is a food court with over 20 restaurants located at 8443 Haven Ave. Rancho Cucamonga. Potato Corner is a restaurant that claims to have the “World’s best flavored...
citynewsgroup.com
Target and Sprouts Part of New Development Coming to San Bernardino
The San Bernardino City Council on September 21 unanimously voted to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement (ENA) with Rich Development Enterprises, LLC. to develop a 17.4-acre site that will include national retailers Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Burlington, along with space allocated for an additional retailer, four restaurant pads, and a gas station/convenience store. The property to be developed is located on Highland Avenue adjacent to the 210 Freeway, between Arden Avenue and Guthrie Avenue in the northeast part of San Bernardino. The City-owned site is known by many as the Arden-Guthrie property.
nbcpalmsprings.com
NBC Palm Springs Exclusive: DA Mike Hestrin on the Fight Against Fentanyl
“I’ve been a prosecutor for more than 25 years and it is just changing the way we think about the drug trade, drug use, and ultimately, prosecutions,” Riverside County District Attorney, Mike Hestrin, shared. Fentanyl: the new epidemic. In Riverside County, only two people died from the drug...
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House
Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
andnowuknow.com
Stater Bros. Markets Opens Newest Location in Riverside, California; Pete Van Helden Comments
SAN BERNARDINO, CA - Hold onto your hats Southern California, a new retail location has sprouted up! Recently, Stater Bros. Markets announced the grand opening of its newest store in Riverside, California, which will take place September 28. “With this new store in Riverside, we’re reinvesting into the community to...
Latinos now the majority in the Inland Empire and a new fund aims to boost community investments
The new report also highlights areas of improvement, but remaining disparities including homeownership rates, health insurance coverage, income, and education.
foxla.com
'One of the best days of my life': Stranger takes 100-year-old veteran to Disneyland
ANAHEIM, Calif. - We're not crying, you're crying!. Video going viral on social media shows a random act of kindness being taken to a whole new level - and it's giving us all the feels. In the video posted to TikTok, Isaiah Garza is seen approaching an elderly man with...
