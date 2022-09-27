Read full article on original website
Related
suntimesnews.com
Governor Parson Proclaims October as Clean Water Month
JEFFERSON CITY – Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring October 2022 as Clean Water Month in Missouri. In the proclamation, Governor Parson noted that Oct. 18 marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, which aimed to prevent, reduce and eliminate pollution and restore and maintain the chemical, physical and biological integrity of the nation’s waters.
suntimesnews.com
SIU workshop to address economic prospects beyond coal
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Representatives from federal agencies, along with state officials, will visit Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Thursday to announce a program and hold a free, daylong workshop, both aimed at finding economic opportunity amidst the decline of coal-related industries in the region. The Interagency Working Group (IWG)...
suntimesnews.com
Red Cross deploys responders to Florida for Hurricane Ian￼
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — American Red Cross responders from across the Missouri and Arkansas Region are answering the call to help those impacted by disaster. Dedicated American Red Cross workers are arriving in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian to prepare to provide critical help as Ian gets closer to landfall. Other Missouri and Arkansas teams are currently deployed to help those affected by disasters including the hurricane in Puerto Rico, typhoon in Alaska and the wildfires on the West Coast.
suntimesnews.com
Treasurer Fitzpatrick announces unclaimed property auction ￼
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.—Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
suntimesnews.com
Benjamin Kirn named St. Vincent Elks Student of the Month
PERRYVILLE – The St. Vincent High School Elks Student of the Month Award goes to Benjamin Kirn for the month of September. Ben is president of the St. Vincent High School Band, vice president of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and treasurer of the senior class. He is also a National Honor Society member and a track and field athlete. Ben has many hours of service in vacation Bible school, Operation Overhaul, parish picnics and fish fries and as an altar server.
suntimesnews.com
Chester Planning Commission meets Thursday
CHESTER – The Chester, Illinois Planning Commission meets Thursday at 5 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. IV. STANDING REPORTS (ie., Property Database, etc.,) IV. OLD BUSINESS Housing Study Update from Mike Fogerson. V. NEW BUSINESS. a. Parade Entry. b. Any other new business. VI. ADJOURN.
suntimesnews.com
PHS Homecoming Court announced
PERRYVILLE – The 2022 Perryville High School Homecoming Court includes (from left) junior representatives Macy Rayburn, child of Chris and Jaymie Michael, and Rilaynd Graham, child of Eric and Brandie Morgan, and Andrew and Cheyenne Graham; freshmen representatives Reese Behrle, child of Shannon and Garrett Berhrle, and Waylon Huber, child of Tim and Amanda Huber; senior candidates Kennadie Schamburg, child of Tim and Jessica Schamburg, and Devon Seabaugh, child of Sarah Seabaugh and Derryl Fischer; senior candidates Alyssa King, child of Donnie and Angela King, and Ben Hotop, child of Jamey and Jennifer Hotop; senior candidates Tegan Bishop, child of April Watts and Jacob Bishop, and Davin Wheeler, child of Jason Wheeler and Kim Griffin; and sophomores Jewel Riney, child of Kasey and Benn Duvall, and Nathan Pecaut, and Devin Clifton, child of Jamie Clifton.
suntimesnews.com
Honey bees make winter preparations
SMITHVILLE, Mo. – Did you know there are no male honey bees (drones) in a hive during the winter?. Beekeepers watch their colonies in late summer as the honey bees make their first step to prepare for winter. That first step involves removing the drones. Don’t worry, the queen will make new drones in the spring.
RELATED PEOPLE
suntimesnews.com
Popeye’s Fall Festival 2022 previewed
CHESTER – The City of Chester announces Popeye’s Fall Festival 2022. Popeye and Friends invite you to enjoy a fun-filled weekend of events planned for October 14-16, in Chester. The weekend offers an event, activity or competition that is sure to be of interest to everyone. A weekend...
suntimesnews.com
Project Pioneer to hold first meeting for 2023
STE. GENEVIEVE – The first Project Pioneer meeting with the Le Clere and Wehner families, who were named the honored families for 2023 at opening ceremonies of the recent Jour de Fete, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center, 360 Market St.
suntimesnews.com
Buchheit holds its 5th annual Handshakes for Heroes before Patriot Day.
PERRYVILLE – Handshakes for Heroes is a way for Buchheit to honor and remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001. Perry County Ambulance Director, Jenni France, and paramedics, Brandon Hinkle, Amanda Rellergert, and Dalton Abernathy (left to right), accept a gift basket presented by Buchheit of Perryville Manager Lisa Hille (center).
suntimesnews.com
Chain reaction crash on Highway 32 injures two persons
JEFFERSON CITY — Two persons were hurt in a traffic crash on Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 22-year-old Grant D. Roberts of Farmington suffered moderate injuries and 22-year-old Nicole R. Schwent of Desloge had minor injuries. Roberts was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by a St. Francois County ambulance. Schwent was transported by a private vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Gen man hurt in Tuesday traffic accident on Hwy 61
JEFFERSON CITY — A 46-year-old Ste. Genevieve man received minor injuries in a traffic crash at noon Tuesday in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Byron M. Flieg was taken to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital by a Ste. Genevieve County ambulance. The patrol says the...
suntimesnews.com
Joint project creates new handicapped parking spaces downtown
STE. GENEVIEVE – In a joint effort Ste. Genevieve County and City have installed handicap and van accessible parking places at the “Isle of Flags” in downtown Ste. Genevieve. Gary Roth and the city street crew painted the spaces. Scott Schmeider installed the county -supplied signage.
Comments / 0