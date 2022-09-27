PERRYVILLE – The 2022 Perryville High School Homecoming Court includes (from left) junior representatives Macy Rayburn, child of Chris and Jaymie Michael, and Rilaynd Graham, child of Eric and Brandie Morgan, and Andrew and Cheyenne Graham; freshmen representatives Reese Behrle, child of Shannon and Garrett Berhrle, and Waylon Huber, child of Tim and Amanda Huber; senior candidates Kennadie Schamburg, child of Tim and Jessica Schamburg, and Devon Seabaugh, child of Sarah Seabaugh and Derryl Fischer; senior candidates Alyssa King, child of Donnie and Angela King, and Ben Hotop, child of Jamey and Jennifer Hotop; senior candidates Tegan Bishop, child of April Watts and Jacob Bishop, and Davin Wheeler, child of Jason Wheeler and Kim Griffin; and sophomores Jewel Riney, child of Kasey and Benn Duvall, and Nathan Pecaut, and Devin Clifton, child of Jamie Clifton.

