Chester Planning Commission meets Thursday
CHESTER – The Chester, Illinois Planning Commission meets Thursday at 5 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. IV. STANDING REPORTS (ie., Property Database, etc.,) IV. OLD BUSINESS Housing Study Update from Mike Fogerson. V. NEW BUSINESS. a. Parade Entry. b. Any other new business. VI. ADJOURN.
Buchheit holds its 5th annual Handshakes for Heroes before Patriot Day.
PERRYVILLE – Handshakes for Heroes is a way for Buchheit to honor and remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001. Perry County Ambulance Director, Jenni France, and paramedics, Brandon Hinkle, Amanda Rellergert, and Dalton Abernathy (left to right), accept a gift basket presented by Buchheit of Perryville Manager Lisa Hille (center).
Introduction to Atlatl
PERRYVILLE – Older than the bow and arrow, the atlatl was the first weapons system known on planet Earth. Join us for an introductory look at the history, use and science behind this amazing tool. Then give it a try to see if you have what it takes to hunt a mastodon in prehistoric Missouri.
Popeye Pedalers Ride for a Cure
CHESTER – The Popeye Pedalers, a Memorial Hospital Pedal the Cause team, strapped on their helmets, saddled their bikes and hit the course to find a cure recently. Memorial Hospital’s 11-member team, joined 3,074 other riders and spinners on their “cancer curing” bikes at the St. Louis Pedal the Cause event on September 24th.
SIU workshop to address economic prospects beyond coal
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Representatives from federal agencies, along with state officials, will visit Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Thursday to announce a program and hold a free, daylong workshop, both aimed at finding economic opportunity amidst the decline of coal-related industries in the region. The Interagency Working Group (IWG)...
Benjamin Kirn named St. Vincent Elks Student of the Month
PERRYVILLE – The St. Vincent High School Elks Student of the Month Award goes to Benjamin Kirn for the month of September. Ben is president of the St. Vincent High School Band, vice president of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and treasurer of the senior class. He is also a National Honor Society member and a track and field athlete. Ben has many hours of service in vacation Bible school, Operation Overhaul, parish picnics and fish fries and as an altar server.
Ste. Gen man hurt in Tuesday traffic accident on Hwy 61
JEFFERSON CITY — A 46-year-old Ste. Genevieve man received minor injuries in a traffic crash at noon Tuesday in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Byron M. Flieg was taken to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital by a Ste. Genevieve County ambulance. The patrol says the...
PHS Homecoming Court announced
PERRYVILLE – The 2022 Perryville High School Homecoming Court includes (from left) junior representatives Macy Rayburn, child of Chris and Jaymie Michael, and Rilaynd Graham, child of Eric and Brandie Morgan, and Andrew and Cheyenne Graham; freshmen representatives Reese Behrle, child of Shannon and Garrett Berhrle, and Waylon Huber, child of Tim and Amanda Huber; senior candidates Kennadie Schamburg, child of Tim and Jessica Schamburg, and Devon Seabaugh, child of Sarah Seabaugh and Derryl Fischer; senior candidates Alyssa King, child of Donnie and Angela King, and Ben Hotop, child of Jamey and Jennifer Hotop; senior candidates Tegan Bishop, child of April Watts and Jacob Bishop, and Davin Wheeler, child of Jason Wheeler and Kim Griffin; and sophomores Jewel Riney, child of Kasey and Benn Duvall, and Nathan Pecaut, and Devin Clifton, child of Jamie Clifton.
Chain reaction crash on Highway 32 injures two persons
JEFFERSON CITY — Two persons were hurt in a traffic crash on Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 22-year-old Grant D. Roberts of Farmington suffered moderate injuries and 22-year-old Nicole R. Schwent of Desloge had minor injuries. Roberts was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by a St. Francois County ambulance. Schwent was transported by a private vehicle.
