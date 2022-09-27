ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Newsweek

Trump Arrives for Ohio Rally Fresh Off Legal Win

Former President Donald Trump is set to take the stage on Saturday at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, following his recent legal win after a district judge denied a request from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to access the classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home. Trump will be campaigning...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Independent

Sanibel mayor pens emotional letter after Ian: ‘Our lives and our island have been forever changed’

The mayor of a Florida island that was ripped apart by Hurricane Ian has penned an emotional letter to residents, saying “Our lives and our island have been forever changed.”Sanibel Island is cut off after the only bridge that connects it and Captiva to the mainland bore the brunt of the historic hurricane and had sections ripped out.“I am struggling to find the words to convey my feelings, as I am sure most of us are as we look to the past four days. All our lives and our island have been forever changed. What we do tomorrow and...
SANIBEL, FL
Fox News

Democrats outpacing Republicans by tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests in key midterm state

Democrats in North Carolina are far outpacing Republicans in the number of absentee ballot requests being submitted just eight weeks from the November midterm elections. According to the state's absentee ballot request report Tuesday, a total of 66,311 absentee ballots have been requested, with Democrats making up the vast majority of that number at 53% of the total, or 35,303 ballots. Republicans have requested just 8,907, or 13%.
Fox News

Hispanic activist slams CNN’s Ana Navarro as 'Republican by convenience' during tense exchange about DeSantis

CNN’s Ana Navarro was slammed as a "Republican of convenience" on her own network Thursday during a tense exchange with a Hispanic activist. Bienvenido founder and president Abraham Enriquez was part of a discussion with Navarro and CNN pundit S.E. Cupp as CNN’s on-screen banner said, "Conservatives debate GOP govs shipping migrants to blue states." Navarro, who identifies as Republican but regularly sides with the left on key issues, was particularly peeved over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
BBC

Donald Trump: What we learned from his rally in Pennsylvania

Donald Trump has called President Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" at his first rally since the FBI searched his Florida resort for sensitive files. Speaking to thousands of supporters in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the ex-president accused Mr Biden of weaponising the FBI against him. Mr Trump branded the search...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Sen. Marco Rubio warns Biden he must 'immediately' crack down on southern border to extinguish fentanyl supply in US as boy, 13, is arrested for overdose of middle school worker in California

Marco Rubio has clapped back at Joe Biden for saying MAGA Republicans 'threaten' the republic, saying it is Biden's porous southern border that threatens the nation. The Florida senator said the administration was looking 'out of touch' and blasted the president's 'failed policies' as the source of drug dealers and an overdose crisis.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris declares she'll 'proudly' run with Biden again in 2024 and says 'people are going to demand justice' amid DOJ's Trump investigation

Vice President Kamala Harris enthusiastically reaffirmed her support for President Joe Biden's re-election bid on Sunday even as a growing number of their fellow Democrats cast doubt on the commander-in-chief's 2024 ambitions. During a wide-ranging interview on NBC News' Meet The Press, Harris also tried to avoid weighing in directly...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

