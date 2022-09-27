Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Trump Arrives for Pennsylvania Rally Under Pressure
The former president is set to stump for his endorsed candidates including Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, who are floundering in polls in the state.
Cheri Beasley's Chances of Beating Ted Budd as Trump Visits North Carolina
Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley are virtually tied in their race to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, just as former President Donald Trump comes to town. Real Clear Politics shows a 2-point lead for current U.S. Representative Budd, while polling by Emerson College and the Trafalgar...
Washington Examiner
Fight or flight: Biden challenges DeSantis to come to Delaware himself amid border battle
President Joe Biden welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Delaware amid reports that he is shipping immigrants there. "He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline," Biden quipped when asked by reporters. DeSantis declined to confirm reports that he is sending immigrants near Biden's Delaware house on Tuesday....
Trump Arrives for Ohio Rally Fresh Off Legal Win
Former President Donald Trump is set to take the stage on Saturday at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, following his recent legal win after a district judge denied a request from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to access the classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home. Trump will be campaigning...
How Glenn Youngkin became the governor Republicans want to campaign with
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is becoming a growing presence for Republicans on the campaign trail, raising his own national profile amid speculation of a future presidential run. On Monday it was reported that Youngkin would hit the trail for Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake as part of a...
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Trump Rally in Pennsylvania Was a 'Major Gift' to Democrats: Ex-GOP Rep
Former congressman Charlie Dent said that most Republican candidates "don't want anything to do with Donald Trump" in the upcoming midterms.
Sanibel mayor pens emotional letter after Ian: ‘Our lives and our island have been forever changed’
The mayor of a Florida island that was ripped apart by Hurricane Ian has penned an emotional letter to residents, saying “Our lives and our island have been forever changed.”Sanibel Island is cut off after the only bridge that connects it and Captiva to the mainland bore the brunt of the historic hurricane and had sections ripped out.“I am struggling to find the words to convey my feelings, as I am sure most of us are as we look to the past four days. All our lives and our island have been forever changed. What we do tomorrow and...
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Democrats outpacing Republicans by tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests in key midterm state
Democrats in North Carolina are far outpacing Republicans in the number of absentee ballot requests being submitted just eight weeks from the November midterm elections. According to the state's absentee ballot request report Tuesday, a total of 66,311 absentee ballots have been requested, with Democrats making up the vast majority of that number at 53% of the total, or 35,303 ballots. Republicans have requested just 8,907, or 13%.
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Hispanic activist slams CNN’s Ana Navarro as 'Republican by convenience' during tense exchange about DeSantis
CNN’s Ana Navarro was slammed as a "Republican of convenience" on her own network Thursday during a tense exchange with a Hispanic activist. Bienvenido founder and president Abraham Enriquez was part of a discussion with Navarro and CNN pundit S.E. Cupp as CNN’s on-screen banner said, "Conservatives debate GOP govs shipping migrants to blue states." Navarro, who identifies as Republican but regularly sides with the left on key issues, was particularly peeved over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
BBC
Donald Trump: What we learned from his rally in Pennsylvania
Donald Trump has called President Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" at his first rally since the FBI searched his Florida resort for sensitive files. Speaking to thousands of supporters in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the ex-president accused Mr Biden of weaponising the FBI against him. Mr Trump branded the search...
‘Historic storm’: floods strand Florida residents as Hurricane Ian heads to South Carolina – live
Emergency crews race to reach stranded Florida residents as Ian leaves behind deadly floodwaters, downed power lines and widespread damage. Report: Hurricane Ian hits with ‘catastrophic’ wind and rain
Gingrich on New Hampshire Senate race: 'Very real likelihood' Bolduc will beat Hassan
Former Speaker of the House and Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich predicted on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc has a good chance of defeating Democrat incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire in November after securing the Republican nomination. NEWT GINGRICH: Well, you know, it's interesting...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Sen. Marco Rubio warns Biden he must 'immediately' crack down on southern border to extinguish fentanyl supply in US as boy, 13, is arrested for overdose of middle school worker in California
Marco Rubio has clapped back at Joe Biden for saying MAGA Republicans 'threaten' the republic, saying it is Biden's porous southern border that threatens the nation. The Florida senator said the administration was looking 'out of touch' and blasted the president's 'failed policies' as the source of drug dealers and an overdose crisis.
Kamala Harris declares she'll 'proudly' run with Biden again in 2024 and says 'people are going to demand justice' amid DOJ's Trump investigation
Vice President Kamala Harris enthusiastically reaffirmed her support for President Joe Biden's re-election bid on Sunday even as a growing number of their fellow Democrats cast doubt on the commander-in-chief's 2024 ambitions. During a wide-ranging interview on NBC News' Meet The Press, Harris also tried to avoid weighing in directly...
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
