tipranks.com
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield
Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
parktelegraph.com
Is Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) The Best Stock To Invest In?
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. Volume reached 53,517 shares, with price reaching a high of $3.51 and a low of $3.51. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Genworth Completes Redemption of Outstanding 2024 Senior Notes.
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction
These three tech stocks have room to grow and continue to enjoy strong tailwinds.
3 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money, According to Wall Street
Price targets on these stocks are miles above their present market values.
americanbankingnews.com
InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.57
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
americanbankingnews.com
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $275.07
ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.
americanbankingnews.com
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $367.92
ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.
americanbankingnews.com
Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Freedom Financial stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Freedom Financial has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
americanbankingnews.com
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.16
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $147.82
ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.
americanbankingnews.com
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 1st
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance. Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple...
americanbankingnews.com
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $282.21
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.
americanbankingnews.com
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance. NYSE UTF opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79.
americanbankingnews.com
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.92
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.
americanbankingnews.com
Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 385 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings
The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.
americanbankingnews.com
Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 6.4% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 62,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Buys 1,754 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)
Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.1% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
americanbankingnews.com
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.12
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.
