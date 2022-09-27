ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cardinalnews.org

Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia

Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfirnews.com

Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia

A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
lynchburgsports.com

Volleyball drops home-opener to Randolph-Macon

Lynchburg, Va. -- University of Lynchburg's volleyball team dropped a four-set thriller to Old Dominion Athletic Conference rival and visiting Randolph-Macon Wednesday, 30-28, 25-22, 25-14, 25-13, in the Hornets' 2022 home-opener. Mya Green had 32 assists and five aces to lead the way for the Hornets, while Abbi Leeper had...
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgewater, VA
Bridgewater, VA
Sports
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
WSET

Weather forces most Football Friday games to Thursday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the effects of Hurricane Ian expected to hit Central and South Virginia late Friday and running through the weekend, a majority of high school football teams have moved their games to Thursday night, to beat any potential problems associated with the weather. ABC-13 will...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Former Tech quarterback now a Heisman contender at Tennessee

In a rare event, the Virginia and Virginia Tech football teams find themselves in the same boat after the fourth week of the season. They aren’t anywhere near college football’s top 10 and the Sagarin Rankings published by USA Today has them at No. 75 (UVa) and No. 98 (Virginia Tech) after the first four games.
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Investigation into Fight in Radford

On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
RADFORD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#University Of Lynchburg#Athletics#Repeats#Bridgewater Invitational#Hornets#Gabb
1061thecorner.com

Brenda Gartner is back as Mark Taylor departs in Greene County

STANARDSVILLE (WINA) – Greene County has a new administrator starting October 3rd. Mark Taylor — a controversial finalist for Spotsylvania County Schools Superintendent — announced his resignation effective October 7. Brenda Gartner will begin transition work into the position Monday. She served in that position in 2018 and 2019 before retiring, and “it will feel like coming home to work here again”.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
rchsprowler.com

My Quest for the Best Pizza in Lexington

Throughout my seven years of living in Lexington, I have eaten plenty of pizza. Some have been great, some have been awful, and most have been somewhere in between great and awful. Today, I will be giving my thoughts on the different pizza that Lexington offers. I’ll start off with...
LEXINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Dogwood Restaurant

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There are all kinds of restaurants with unique and different flavors but every now and then you get to craving country cookin’. Vinton has been home to a restaurant serving up momma’s favorite fixins’ for decades and they have the loyal fan base to prove it in this week’s Hometown Eats.
VINTON, VA
cbs19news

Redevelopment of Kmart and Gold's Gym Plaza

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Riverbend Development has a plan regarding the plaza where the former Kmart and Gold's Gym were located. The development firm has brought several regional and national retailers to the area, including Whole Foods, Fresh Market and Wegmans. On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council approved...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Artist with local ties on ‘The Voice’

ROANOKE, Va. – Season 22 of The Voice kicked off on NBC this month and one singer stole the show in the series premiere. Morgan Myles, from Nashville, had the audience in awe and captivated the judges with a four-chair turn. “It meant the world to me. I remember...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy