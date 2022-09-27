Read full article on original website
Photo of $5 School Lunch Goes Viral: 'Have This or Nothing'
"Ah yes, the three lunchtime essentials. Yellow, brown, and black nutrient logs," one Redditor joked.
Kellogg's is offering $5,000 to those who eat cereal for dinner
Breakfast for dinner isn’t only a fun option when deciding what to eat, but now it could also win you some money. Kellogg’s announced that it is launching a new sweepstakes that will see five lucky cereal-eating fanatics win $5,000 each.
Manager allows teen employees to eat for free: 'I'd rather see this food go to good use than end up in a landfill'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a teenager grocery store cashier. I remember being so excited to get my first job at the local grocery store. I was going to be responsible, earn my own money, and maybe even get a discount on groceries. Little did I know my manager would change the way I looked at grocery stores and food waste forever.
McDonald's Just Launched A Limited Time Cheesy Breakfast
Aside from cheeseburgers, Happy Meals, and French fries, McDonald's has developed quite the reputation for its breakfast. Since the fast food chain first started serving breakfast more than 50 years ago in 1971, the morning meal has grown to make up nearly a quarter of McDonald's' sales (via Forbes). The menu features a bevy of nostalgic favorites, including the classic Egg McMuffin, flaky hash browns, and McGriddle (and don't forget the hotcakes).
Thrillist
Kellogg's Newest Cereal Turns Water Into Milk
Kellogg's knows that inflation is still hitting consumers pretty hard, and to help cut down costs at. the grocery store, the company has unveiled a new line of cereal that don't require milk. Kellogg's Instabowls are the easiest way to enjoy cereal and milk. All you need to do is add cold water. The water will transform instantly into milk.
Thrillist
22,000 Pounds of Healthy Choice Meals Have Been Recalled
A recall from Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition might not prompt vivid memories of picking up frozen meals at the grocery store. But the recall is on Healthy Choice meals, a much more familiar name, produced by that company. The recall, shared by the US Department of Agriculture, is on...
FOXBusiness
Chick-fil-A adds 2 items to fall menu
Chick-fil-A is getting ready for the fall. On Thursday, the fast food chain announced that it will be temporarily adding two items to its menu for the autumn season. From Sept. 12 through Nov. 12, fans nationwide can order Chick-fil-A’s new Autumn Spice Milkshake or the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, which is returning to menus, according to an announcement from Chick-fil-A.
hiphopnc.com
Grub Plug of The Day: Subway Offering Free Lunch for Teachers
We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again: Teachers do not get enough credit. For all that they deal with – fighting political battles that undermind their work, being forced to buy their own supplies, and working tirelessly for the kids they teach – teachers are overworked and tremendously underappreciated.
msn.com
Whole Foods, Tuscan Garden salad dressings recalled
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Be wary of a few salad dressings if you have allergies or sensitivities to soy or wheat. On Sept. 23, Van Law Food Products is expanding its recall of Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing due to undeclared soy and wheat. The recall...
Kellogg's Wants to Give You $5,000 and a Year's Supply of Cereal
Kellogg's wants to see you incorporate breakfast into your weekly dinner rotation, and they're giving five families the chance to make it happen on the regular with weekly giveaways through Sept. 26—AKA National Breakfast Day. All you have to do to enter is share how you and your family...
buckinghamshirelive.com
First ever restaurant with no staff opens in UK with machine that cook your meal in three minutes
With restaurants facing staff shortages and dealing with rising overheads, one eating place is taking a novel approach. The UK's first ever unstaffed restaurant is set to open, with machines cooking your noodles and dispensing your ice cream. The EZ 24 RAMEN will open in Oxford later this year. People...
Food Network
Viral Frozen Snack ‘The Pizza Cupcake’ Comes to Walmarts Nationwide
It’s a pizza crossed with a cupcake, and now it has hit the national brick-and-mortar big-time. The Pizza Cupcake, the famously telegenic frozen snack, can be found at more than 1,600 Walmart stores across 48 states. Yes, both flavors: Margherita and Pepperoni. Created in Brooklyn in 2018 by a...
Middle school facility dog gets adorable yearbook photo treatment
An Ohio middle school’s facility dog got her own yearbook photo.
100daysofrealfood.com
Test School Lunch Gallery Page
Fruit (kiwi, strawberries, & oranges) Oatmeal Cookie Energy Bites (from #100daysonabudget cookbook) Posts may contain affiliate links. If you purchase a product through an affiliate link, your cost will be the same but 100 Days of Real Food will automatically receive a small commission. Your support is greatly appreciated and helps us spread our message!
