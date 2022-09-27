Read full article on original website
Local Fayetteville hospital and university partners to face workforce shortageHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Less then 25 percent of soldiers have moved out of Fort Bragg condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permissionMargaret MinnicksFayetteville, NC
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About What Weight Gain Means In Hollywood, And How She Broke Her Own Negative Self-Talk Cycle
The always-honest Kelly Clarkson got real on her talk show about weight gain and what it means in Hollywood.
Nick Cannon Buys Partner Abby De La Rosa A House As She Expects Their 3rd Child: ‘Least I Can Do’
Nick Cannon has purchased a home for one of his pregnant partners: Abby De La Rosa, 31. The comedian and host, 41, got a sweet shout out from Abby via Instagram on Friday, Sept. 2. “Here’s to beautiful new beginnings. I’m so grateful,” she wrote over a video of her and Nick’s 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion running through an unfurnished living room. “Thank you Dad – Zion & Zillion,” she added, signing off the message from her sons.
'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett Hosts Engagement Party with Fiancé Grant Troutt: 'You and Me Forever'
Madison Prewett and fiancé Grant Troutt are continuing to enjoy pre-wedding festivities. Over the weekend, the recently engaged couple hosted an engagement party in Dallas. Family and friends of Prewett and Troutt, both 26, helped them celebrate the occasion. Sharing photos from the event on Instagram, The Bachelor alum...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Exclusive: Martha Madison Unpacks the Major Twist That She Knew Would Have Fans Enraged, ‘But I’m Like, Bring It On!’
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Soaps.com may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. When Days of Our Lives writers decided to break up Belle Black and Shawn Brady (Brandon...
Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia Thinks Mom's Kids' Book Is About Her: 'It's Quite Funny'
The tennis star will release her first children's book The Adventures of Qai Qai later this month Serena Williams's daughter loves her mom's new children's book — especially because she thinks it's about her! The tennis star, 40, appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday where she chatted about her children's book The Adventures of Qai Qai, which comes out later this month. Asked how her 5-year-old daughter Olympia likes the book, Williams shared that her little girl, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, believes the book is actually...
msn.com
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her hit "Strong Enough." The pair smiled, waved, hugged and blew kisses as the star-studded audience applauded...
‘Jeopardy!’: What Do Contestants Do During the Commercial Break?
The 'Jeopardy!' production has a very specific way of interaction with contestants over the course of each commercial break on the popular game show.
Harried new mom arrives at work wearing two different kinds of footwear
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My coworker had just returned from maternity leave, and her first week back to work was pretty busy at the office and at home with her 3-month-old baby. So one particular morning, she was running a few minutes behind schedule when she came scurrying in from the parking lot area.
'Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings' Star Kayla Morton's Sons Are Following in Her Footsteps
Following her debut on the Discovery series Street Outlaws, Kayla Morton quickly rose to fame as the First Lady of pro drag racing. On No Prep Kings, Kayla is accompanied by her father, highly decorated Pro Stock driver Stanley Morton, whom she calls "the most important man" in her life.
People Are Sharing Their "I'm Never Cooking For This Person Again" Story, And The Ingratitude Is Enraging
"He ate one spoonful, then threw it in the trash in front of everyone."
‘Euphoria’: Alexa Demie Was Surrounded By Synchronicities While Auditioning for Maddy
What signs did Alexa Demie receive that seemed to prove that she was destined to play Maddy?
tvinsider.com
‘Welcome to Flatch’: Jaime Pressly Previews Her Larger-Than-Life Season 2 Role (VIDEO)
They say you can’t go home again. But the mockumentary Welcome to Flatch’s larger-than-life newcomer Barb Flatch (Mom’s Jaime Pressly, above) is sure gonna try. In the Season 2 opener, she makes a big return to the Ohio town where her family has ancestral roots. (Similarly, Pressly is shooting in her home state of North Carolina: “There’s nothing better than being on set and hearing the crew members sound like me. It’s soothing.”)
tvinsider.com
‘The Amazing Race’ Sneak Peek: Dance Leads to Emotional Moment for Father-Daughter Team (VIDEO)
The Amazing Race teams are exploring Austria in a special 90-minute episode on September 28, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Patience, Is the New Me,” a special 90-minute episode, the teams explore the beauty of Austria and must learn a traditional wedding dance, yodel, and a song performed on alpine bells. In the video above, the father-daughter team Sharik and Linton, who is from Jamaica and currently reside in Brooklyn, are learning the dance together.
How Zac Efron Bonded with 81-Year-Old Hero Who Inspired His Wild New War Movie: 'I Was Honored'
The actor opens up about filming in fictional war zones and befriending the real-life Chickie Donohue he plays in the new movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever When Zac Efron signed on to star in the new movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever, he happily embraced the typical performance challenges of portraying a real person and filming in extreme weather for the film's fictional war zone scenes. What he didn't expect was to forge a lasting connection to the man who inspired it all. "The stakes feel a lot higher," Efron, 34,...
M&M’s Reveals First New Candy Character in a Decade to Celebrate Inclusivity
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Big changes are on the way for the M&M’s candy brand and we’re totally here for it. Harnessing the power of music, the iconic brand has introduced its first new character in a decade and she’s bringing something worth clapping about. The new character Purple — which is the brand’s third female spokescandy and first female peanut M&M — is here to encourage others to embrace their true identities.
bravotv.com
Check Out the Hidden Speakeasy Whitney Rose Built in Her Home: "It’s a Big Deal”
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member created a secret bar room behind the bookshelves in her Utah house. In the video above, Whitney Rose explains that the downstairs area of her home is “where all the fun happens.” And on the September 28 Season 3 premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, she revealed that she made an incredible update to the space.
