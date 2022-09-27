We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Big changes are on the way for the M&M’s candy brand and we’re totally here for it. Harnessing the power of music, the iconic brand has introduced its first new character in a decade and she’s bringing something worth clapping about. The new character Purple — which is the brand’s third female spokescandy and first female peanut M&M — is here to encourage others to embrace their true identities.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 HOURS AGO