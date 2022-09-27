ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonton, KY

wcluradio.com

Industrial site work headlines local economic development

GLASGOW — Work to develop three industrial sites continues in Barren County. Among them are Glasgow’s Highland Glen and South Cooper Parks and Cave City’s Chapatcha Industrial Park. South Cooper is the newest park along New Bowling Green Road. Maureen Carpenter, the executive director of the Barren...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow EPB approves first phase of broadband upgrades

GLASGOW — The Glasgow Electric Plant Board is launching a major project to reimagine their broadband internet system. Board members for the Glasgow EPB voted unanimously Tuesday evening to authorize the spending of $2.5 million for the construction of the project’s first phase, which will re-design the current hybrid fiber-coaxial system into a direct connection fiber optic broadband network.
GLASGOW, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky business evacuated following incident involving chemicals

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanks to some fast-thinking employees and a quick response from first responders, everyone is ok following an incident at a Southern Kentucky business. It happened Wednesday at the Mr. Gatti’s location in Somerset. In a post on the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team Facebook page,...
SOMERSET, KY
WBKO

Police: Man posed as officer, offers students candy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department are investigating an incident after a male allegedly posed as a police officer and offered students candy while they were walking home from school. According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, a male subject in a black sedan...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: BGPD investigating business burglary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a burglary that took place during the early morning hours of Sept. 19. Police say two unknown suspects forced entry into a local business and took a lot of merchandise. Surveillance shows one suspect smash the front door glass with...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Kentucky mom found dead in apartment with baby

NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Glasgow police investigating theft at local Rural King

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Rural King. Police said the suspect drove a mid to late 2000s gray Kia Sportage with a removed license plate hooked up to a utility trailer. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Truck rear-ends buggy in midday crash along Sorensen Drive

GLASGOW — Authorities responded to a crash Wednesday morning involving a pickup truck and a horse-drawn buggy just before 11:40. The Glasgow Police Department said the crash happened near Sorensen Drive and Grandview Avenue. Officers made contact with two subjects. Roger Richardson was driving a 2019 gray Dodge Ram...
GLASGOW, KY
lakercountry.com

Dive team recovers stolen vehicle from Lake Cumberland

A group of volunteer rescue divers that recently found a sunken two-decades old helicopter in Lake Cumberland has been at it again. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, earlier this week divers found a vehicle in about 40 feet of water while diving in the lake at Prudy Hill in the Ono area, approximately 250 feet from the boat ramp.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KSP: Golden Alert issued for Pulaski County man

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Pulaski County. According to police, Claude Elmo Klebba, also known as Butch, was last seen at his home in Somerset Wednesday evening. 78-year-old Klebba is 5′9″ and 190 pounds. He has gray...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: BGPD arrest armed robbery suspect at his home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have provided an update on an armed robbery investigation. On Tuesday, Bowling Green Police began searching for a suspect in a robbery that occurred Tuesday night at Dollar General on Three Springs Road. Police say they received a tip that brought them...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man killed in Monday evening wreck

WJRS NEWS has learned that a two-vehicle crash at East Highway 80 and Foley Road on Monday evening claimed the life of a Russell Springs man, according to Russell County Coroner Mark Coots. Edward L. Robertson, age 70, was pronounced dead at the Russell County Hospital Emergency Room shortly after...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
z93country.com

Two Men arrested as Three Stolen Vehicles Were Recovered

Monticello Police Chief Joey Hoover reports, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at approximately 3:40 p.m. the Monticello-Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting multiple vehicles had been stolen from property off east KY 90 minutes earlier and two rollback tow trucks were transporting the vehicles westbound on KY 90 toward Monticello. The caller, a member of the family that owns the vehicles, continued providing information to the 911 Dispatcher while Monticello Police Officers responded toward the KY 90 bypass.
MONTICELLO, KY

