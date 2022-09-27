Read full article on original website
Related
wcluradio.com
Industrial site work headlines local economic development
GLASGOW — Work to develop three industrial sites continues in Barren County. Among them are Glasgow’s Highland Glen and South Cooper Parks and Cave City’s Chapatcha Industrial Park. South Cooper is the newest park along New Bowling Green Road. Maureen Carpenter, the executive director of the Barren...
14+ dogs found living in horrific conditions, surrendered to Warren County Humane Society
More than a dozen dogs were rescued and brought to a humane society in Southern Kentucky following the discovery of the animals' horrible living conditions.
wnky.com
Locals worry about family, friends and travel in Florida amidst Hurricane Ian
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Local residents in Bowling Green are rethinking travel plans to Florida, and are worried about loved ones getting the brunt of Hurricane Ian. Jennifer Cary and her family were planning to go to Sarasota on Friday for her high school senior daughter’s last fall break. Their original...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow EPB approves first phase of broadband upgrades
GLASGOW — The Glasgow Electric Plant Board is launching a major project to reimagine their broadband internet system. Board members for the Glasgow EPB voted unanimously Tuesday evening to authorize the spending of $2.5 million for the construction of the project’s first phase, which will re-design the current hybrid fiber-coaxial system into a direct connection fiber optic broadband network.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky business evacuated following incident involving chemicals
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanks to some fast-thinking employees and a quick response from first responders, everyone is ok following an incident at a Southern Kentucky business. It happened Wednesday at the Mr. Gatti’s location in Somerset. In a post on the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team Facebook page,...
WBKO
NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!
U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker discuss various topics ahead of election. Kelly Dean sits down with Charles Booker and talks with him about key topics that are affecting the state, country. Donate Life K.Y. is taking registrations for their High School Challenge. Updated: 5 hours ago. Donate Life KY is...
Vintage & Antique shopping in Smiths Grove
If treasure hunting for vintage and antique items is your thing, then grab your keys and head to Smiths Grove, Kentucky! It's Exit 38 off Interstate 65. Main Street Antiques and Collectibles in Smiths Grove, Kentuckykentuckyroadtrips.com.
WBKO
Police: Man posed as officer, offers students candy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department are investigating an incident after a male allegedly posed as a police officer and offered students candy while they were walking home from school. According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, a male subject in a black sedan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: BGPD investigating business burglary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a burglary that took place during the early morning hours of Sept. 19. Police say two unknown suspects forced entry into a local business and took a lot of merchandise. Surveillance shows one suspect smash the front door glass with...
WBKO
Military father from Franklin, KY returns home; surprises his son at school
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was just an ordinary day of school for Patrick Bunnell. That would surely change when he would get the surprise of a lifetime. It was “Dress As Your Favorite Character” Day at Simpson Elementary School. Patrick was shown in the video, sporting a military uniform.
WBKO
Kentucky mom found dead in apartment with baby
NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway.
WBKO
Glasgow police investigating theft at local Rural King
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Rural King. Police said the suspect drove a mid to late 2000s gray Kia Sportage with a removed license plate hooked up to a utility trailer. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcluradio.com
Truck rear-ends buggy in midday crash along Sorensen Drive
GLASGOW — Authorities responded to a crash Wednesday morning involving a pickup truck and a horse-drawn buggy just before 11:40. The Glasgow Police Department said the crash happened near Sorensen Drive and Grandview Avenue. Officers made contact with two subjects. Roger Richardson was driving a 2019 gray Dodge Ram...
lakercountry.com
Dive team recovers stolen vehicle from Lake Cumberland
A group of volunteer rescue divers that recently found a sunken two-decades old helicopter in Lake Cumberland has been at it again. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, earlier this week divers found a vehicle in about 40 feet of water while diving in the lake at Prudy Hill in the Ono area, approximately 250 feet from the boat ramp.
WLKY.com
Man dies after being crushed by equipment at Hardin County job site
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead following an accident Thursday morning at a Hardin County job site. View scenes from the accident in the player above. Elizabethtown Police responded just before 7:30 a.m. to the parking lot of Central Hardin High School. According to officials at the...
WTVQ
Horses in critical condition after lodging with trainer for months
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A national equestrian in Lexington says two of her horses were nearly starved to death by a trainer after she sent them to be saddle broken while she was competing abroad. “It’s just killed me, you know, it’s just killed me,” says Leslie Berndl....
wymt.com
KSP: Golden Alert issued for Pulaski County man
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Pulaski County. According to police, Claude Elmo Klebba, also known as Butch, was last seen at his home in Somerset Wednesday evening. 78-year-old Klebba is 5′9″ and 190 pounds. He has gray...
WBKO
UPDATE: BGPD arrest armed robbery suspect at his home
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have provided an update on an armed robbery investigation. On Tuesday, Bowling Green Police began searching for a suspect in a robbery that occurred Tuesday night at Dollar General on Three Springs Road. Police say they received a tip that brought them...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man killed in Monday evening wreck
WJRS NEWS has learned that a two-vehicle crash at East Highway 80 and Foley Road on Monday evening claimed the life of a Russell Springs man, according to Russell County Coroner Mark Coots. Edward L. Robertson, age 70, was pronounced dead at the Russell County Hospital Emergency Room shortly after...
z93country.com
Two Men arrested as Three Stolen Vehicles Were Recovered
Monticello Police Chief Joey Hoover reports, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at approximately 3:40 p.m. the Monticello-Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting multiple vehicles had been stolen from property off east KY 90 minutes earlier and two rollback tow trucks were transporting the vehicles westbound on KY 90 toward Monticello. The caller, a member of the family that owns the vehicles, continued providing information to the 911 Dispatcher while Monticello Police Officers responded toward the KY 90 bypass.
Comments / 0