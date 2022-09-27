Read full article on original website
SUNY Cortland
A reminder about academic resources
I want to remind you about the many resources available to assist you with your coursework should you need extra help at this point in the semester. Please don’t be afraid to raise your hand during class or to stop by your instructor’s office hours to ask questions or get feedback on your work. Your faculty members can be an outstanding source of assistance, but it is your responsibility to make those arrangements.
