Read full article on original website
Related
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Episode 7
After finishing the seventh episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it is extremely natural to wonder—what is this show? For a series billed as a legal comedy, there certainly is no particular plethora of legal plotlines. In Episode 7, for example, there are none at all. For a “superhero show”, there can be a stunning lack of superheroics. So what is She-Hulk? That may not be an easy question to answer, but the series has a personality that connects everything at its core; that is not a given for most series. In any event, it is genuinely hard to care about picking apart every ounce of She-Hulk when Episode 7 was everything a reasonable person could want.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 7 Ending Explained
We only have two episodes left of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the first season definitely isn't pulling any punches when it comes to telling the story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Jen's unconventional origin as a superhero has manifested in some fascinating ways across the season thus far, especially as she has balanced her life as a single woman and a high-profile lawyer. That all came to a head in a surprising way in this week's seventh episode, with an ending that might start to spell trouble for Jen. Spoilers for Episode 7 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "The Retreat", below! Only look if you want to know!
epicstream.com
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Reportedly Responsible for Blade Director's Sudden Exit
Mahershala Ali's Blade reboot is undoubtedly one of Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated projects. After being greenlit at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, the project's development rolled slowly, up until the studio finally found its director in Bassam Tariq back in 2021. At the recent San Diego Comic-Con, the studio confirmed that the production will finally commence in October, making Blade's MCU return officially true.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Slipped Deadpool 3 Tease in Pregnancy Reveal With Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby No. 4, but Marvel Studios is delivering Deadpool No. 3 with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine. After his swansong in 2017's Logan, the longtime X-Men star confirmed his return as the metal-clawed mutant — this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — in a video Reynolds posted to social media on Tuesday. A first look at the video, which shows Reynolds dressed in a dirtied Deadpool costume as he develops the threequel for Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios, was spotted in a pregnancy announcement Lively shared on Instagram earlier in September.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
She-Hulk Just Introduced One of Ant-Man's Oldest Villains to the MCU
She-Hulk Episode 7 was titled "The Retreat", and as teased earlier in the series, we got to take a trip to the self-help retreat run by Emile Blonsky, aka The Abomination. Blonsky's little counseling retreat actually has a some clientele, made up of hilariously obscure Marvel villains. One of those villains just-so-happens to be one of Ant-Man's oldest foes: The Porcupine!
ComicBook
Strange World: New Trailer Released for Disney Animated Movie
Disney has released a new trailer and poster for its upcoming animated sci-fi movie Strange World. Hailing from Walt Disney Animation Studios, the film follows a family of legendary explorers, the Clades. Together, they visit an uncharted and dangerous land. They're joined by a crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog, and other ravenous creatures. "Inspired by classic adventure stories," said director Don Hall in a press release, "'Strange World' is an original animated adventure/comedy about three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences while exploring a strange, wondrous and oftentimes hostile world." You can see the trailer above.
thedigitalfix.com
Blade MCU movie loses director
Trouble is afoot in the MCU. Bassam Tariq, the director of upcoming Marvel movie Blade, is no longer on the project. This comes as a bit of a shock, as filming was expected to begin on the action movie in November. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news with a comment...
Ryan Reynolds reveals Hugh Jackman is reprising Wolverine character for Deadpool 3 in update clip
Hugh Jackman's reprising Wolverine character for on Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds revealed in a clip for the highly-anticipated film Tuesday. 'Hey everyone, we're extremely sad to have missed D23, but we've been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for, uh, a good long while now,' Reynolds, 45, said while seated on a couch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ will see Hugh Jackman reclaim a major Marvel movie record
As you may have heard, an atom bomb was dropped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe last night when Ryan Reynolds confirmed that not only has Deadpool 3 claimed the release date a lot of fans suspected it would seize, but Hugh Jackman will be dusting off the claws to return as Wolverine – confirming one of the longest-running rumors we can remember.
msn.com
Netflix just canceled comic book show Grendel — before a single episode even aired
Netflix’s cancelation spree continues, and this time the streamer has canceled a show before it’s even aired. Last September Netflix first ordered an eight-episode initial season of Grendel, based on the comic series by Matt Wagner. Now, according to Variety, it’s no longer going to stream on Netflix.
ComicBook
Marvel's She-Hulk Episode 7: Ghosted
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Thursday's She-Hulk Episode 7, "The Retreat." It's time to sit in the calming chair and work out some issues on the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. After wedding "smasher" She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) hits it off with Josh (Trevor Salter), the superhero lawyer thinks she's found a good guy. But when she's called to Emil Blonsky's (Tim Roth) meditation retreat at Summer Twilights — where The Abomination has mastered "Abomaste," a Zen lifestyle offering spiritual consultation and life-coaching — she's stranded with oddball supervillains. Even worse: her phone has no service.
msn.com
She-Hulk Episode 7 release date, time, plot, and cast for the Marvel show
After teasing the return of Daredevil in Episode 5, She-Hulk Episode 6 threw us a curveball in the form of a wedding-themed diversion. So will Matt Murdock (aka, the Man Without Fear) make an appearance in She-Hulk Episode 7? We sure hope so. Here’s everything we know about She-Hulk Episode...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marvel’s Blade reboot loses director a month before filming
Bassam Tariq is no longer directing the vampire movie
thedigitalfix.com
How Stranger Things helped keep Deadpool 3’s big secret
If you’ve got a motormouth the size of Ryan Reynolds, it must have been extremely hard to keep a Wolverine-sized secret for the last few weeks. But he’s not the only one who has been sitting on the news that broke the internet yesterday. There’s also Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 7 Introduces Two Classic Marvel Characters
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has utilized a lot of deep cuts from the Marvel Comics world, bringing an eclectic swath of heroes, antiheroes, and villains to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to characters directly tied to the mythos of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the show has featured some lesser-known characters from comic canon — and it looks like Episode 7 is no exception. A newly-released clip from the show's seventh episode confirms that Man-Bull (Nate Hurd) and El Aguila (Joseph Castillo-Midyett) appear on the show, as they violently get into a fight that damages Jen's car. So, who exactly are these off-kilter Marvel characters? Here's what you need to know.
digitalspy.com
Marvel fans believe Ryan Reynolds has already revealed Deadpool 3's plot
It's been a big week for Marvel after the confirmation that Wolverine will be making an appearance in Deadpool 3, but eagle-eyed fans believe Ryan Reynolds has already revealed the upcoming film's plot. Fans referenced a tweet made by Reynolds in January 2021 where he discussed the possibility of a...
dexerto.com
Marvel’s Armor Wars shifts to feature film as Disney+ plans are scrapped
The upcoming Armor Wars series – starring Don Cheadle – has been scrapped and will now be developed into a feature film instead. An Armor Wars series featuring the return of Don Cheadle’s Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, AKA War Machine, was first announced by Kevin Fiege in 2020. Since the initial announcement, updates on the series have been few and far between. At the Disney D23 expo this year, Cheadle and Feige revealed the logo for the show and stated that it would be a six-part series. That no longer appears to be the case, however, as the series has since shifted to a feature film.
‘Smile’ Is the Horror-Movie Love Child of ‘Joker’ and ‘It Follows’
As proven by everything from The Man Who Laughs and Joker to It, American Horror Story and The Black Phone, there are few things creepier than a toothy, enthusiastic-to-the-point-of-derangement grin. Smile takes that idea to its extreme, building an entire horror film around an ear-to-ear smirk that affixes itself to people’s faces right before homicidal nastiness occurs. As far as signature sights go, it’s a reliably unnerving one, and it—along with a healthy dose of cheese and The Ring-by-way-of-It Follows derivation—do much to make writer/director Parker Finn’s feature debut the sort of entertainingly dim, unoriginal and shock tactic-loving studio effort...
Slate
The Comic That Shows Why Marvel Movies Can’t Get the Fantastic Four Right
The comics artist Alex Ross, probably best-known for his painted work in books like Marvel’s Marvels and DC’s Kingdom Come (with writers Kurt Busiek and Mark Waid, respectively), published his very first stand-alone graphic novel this month, a short volume called Fantastic Four: Full Circle. It is, more or less, exactly what you’d want from a Fantastic Four comic: 64 pages of brightly-colored sci-fi fun starring reliable stock characters and featuring a journey into FF creator Jack Kirby’s gorgeous chaos dimension, the Negative Zone, where entropy has defeated pretty much everything and an omnipotent creature called Annihilus is forever trying to trick our heroes into helping him open a door to their own, non-negative dimension. It reminded me a lot of another realm ruled by an omnipotent despot, namely Marvel Entertainment, which has officially announced that it will try for a fourth time to make a decent Fantastic Four movie.
ComicBook
Wolverine Comic in Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 3 Announcement Identified
On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine one more time in Deadpool 3, releasing in theaters in September 2024. Reynolds announced the news in a video that included a shot of him in his Deadpool costume reading a comic book. Though the comic was folded back on itself, concealing its cover, we've identified the comic book Reynolds is reading in the video based on the interior pages. The comic book is Wolverine (Vol. 7) #21, written by Benjamin Percy, with art by Adam Kubert, colors by Frank Martin, and letters by Cory Petit. Marvel Comics published the issue in May.
Comments / 0